LONDON Nov 2 Thumbing through guide books for
restaurant and shopping tips while on holiday could soon be a
thing of the past, thanks to mobile travel technology that knows
where you are and what you like and can ping you personalised
recommendations.
People are increasingly turning to their mobile phones to
book flights, hotels and make other travel-related purchases,
with $96 billion, or 12.5 percent of global online travel sales,
made via the devices in 2014, according to a report by
Euromonitor International.
Using data from those purchases, travel providers will soon
be pushing personalised options for hotels and restaurants via
mobile devices, Euromonitor's WTM Global Trends Report 2015
forecast.
"The opportunities that smart technology offers travel
companies are endless and we have only scratched the surface,"
said World Travel Market (WTM) senior director Simon Press.
"It won't be long before personalised suggestions - created
from cross-checking consumers' preferences and current location
with online inventories of local travel services and activities
- will become the norm."
The trend among travel firms such as Booking.com and
Expedia, as well as airline Ryanair, mimics
what has happened in retail, where companies such as Amazon.com
harvest detailed customer data to push targeted offers in real
time.
Over the period 2014-2019, mobile travel sales are forecast
to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 22 percent, said the
report, adding "beacon technology" would help to enable the more
tailored marketing.
In certain locations, mobile devices react to beacons,
allowing companies to see where a customer is at any time.
That is particularly helpful for companies at a time when
tourist tastes are diversifying into new locations, another
shift identified by the same report which found that visitors to
European cities are increasingly seeking out trendy "hipster"
neighbourhoods rather than traditional tourist areas.
Booking accommodation via website Airbnb has opened up areas
such as Kreuzberg in Berlin, District VII in Budapest and
Dalston in London, where there are fewer hotels, the report
said.
Travellers keen to explore hipster districts, or indeed
elsewhere, without notifications or recommendations, can always
turn off their mobile device.
(Editing by Mark Potter)