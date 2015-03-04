GRAPHIC: Muslim tourist hotspots: link.reuters.com/wez24w
By Miral Fahmy
SINGAPORE, March 4 Halal has never looked so good
for Singapore. A survey ranked the Asian country as the top
non-Islamic destination for Muslim tourists, weeks after
official data showed overall visitor numbers fell last year for
the first time since 2009.
Multicultural Singapore beat Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan,
as well as established tourist hotspots such as France, the
United States and Britain, to become the most "friendly"
non-Muslim destination for Muslim visitors, the Global Muslim
Travel Index (GMTI) compiled by travel firm CrescentRating and
MasterCard Inc shows. Singapore also trumped some Muslim
countries including the Maldives and Egypt after scoring more
points for family friendliness, safety and service, according to
the GMTI, released on Wednesday. Travellers from 100 countries
were surveyed.
Muslim tourists are one of the fastest growing travel
groups. Attracting them is all the more crucial given a slowdown
in the economies of Europe and China, the source of many global
travellers. Muslim travellers look for restaurants serving food
that is halal, or permissible under Islamic law, as well as
readily accessible mosques or prayer rooms. They are also
conscious of safety. Rising anti-Muslim sentiment in some
Western countries and an increase in Islamist militant attacks
are a worry, helping give Asia top marks in the GMTI.
Last year, 108 million Muslim travellers spent $145 billion,
equivalent to 10 percent of global travel spending, the survey
shows. By 2020, this amount is expected to rise to $200 billion.
"The halal lifestyle is a key component of the global travel
industry," Fazal Bahardeen, CrescentRating's chief executive,
told Reuters. "More so, because destinations are trying very
hard to diversify their tourists."
(Editing by Ryan Woo)