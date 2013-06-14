By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, June 14 New York City has a wild side
and it has nothing to do with its honking yellow taxis, towering
skyscrapers and celebrity-studded nightclub crowds.
It's about soaring bald eagles, quiet tidal salt marshes and
sweet berry brambles thriving along Jamaica Bay, the only
wildlife refuge in the U.S. National Park System, to Manhattan,
where Central Park is a favorite birding spot, with more than
200 feathered species.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help you explore
New York City's wild side.
FRIDAY
6 p.m. - Check into your hotel and head for 10th Avenue at
30th Street to the High Line, a mile-long (1.6 km) park along
what was once abandoned elevated train tracks on Manhattan's
West Side. Leave street noise 30 feet (10 meters) below as you
walk past wildflowers such as shooting stars, purple prairie
clover and rattlesnake master on paths meticulously landscaped
to appear untended. Head south, with the Hudson River on your
right (www.thehighline.org)
7 p.m. - When you reach a gathering of outdoor food vendors
on the High Line at 15th Street, settle in at Terroir at the
Porch, order a cocktail and watch the sun slide down beyond the
river. The seasonal bar offers artisanal wines, craft beers and
even root beer, all from New York State.
Move to neighboring Delaney Barbeque's Smokeline to tuck
into oak-smoked brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, lamb ribs and
vegetarian side dishes cooked with produce from regional farms
(here)
9 p.m. - No walk on the wild side is complete without a
memorable view of the city's lights. Depart the High Line at its
southern end, and enjoy a nightcap and 360-degree views at
Plunge Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC hotel,
18 Ninth Avenue (here)
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Walk into Central Park at 72nd Street and Fifth
Avenue. Known as the jewel of Manhattan, Central Park is quite a
hefty bauble, with more land mass than Monaco. America's first
public park serves as a pit stop for millions of migratory birds
each year and is home to some 230 bird species including the
prothonotary warbler, ruby-crowned kinglet, olive-sided
flycatcher and Eastern screech owl (here)
9:30 a.m. - Head to the copper-roofed Loeb Boathouse for
brunch while watching rowboats and even a Venetian-style gondola
ply the waters known simply as the Lake.
(thecentralparkboathouse.com, reservations not accepted).
11:30 a.m. - Take a wild foods foraging tour through Central
Park with Wildman Brill (www.wildmanstevebrill.com, reservations
required) to find cattails along the Lake that can be cooked
like corn-on-the-cob, and pick black raspberries near the
outdoor Shakespeare stage. Since Brill's tours take place on
alternating summer Saturdays, another option is a walking tour
offered by the Central Park Conservancy (here,
reservations required)
4 p.m. - Hail a taxi to the 40th Street Pier where kayaks
and the cool waters of New York Harbor await. This section of
the Hudson River is a tidal estuary, where the Atlantic Ocean's
salty water meets fresh run-off from Manhattan Island. Native
tribes long ago named the waterway Mahicantuck, which loosely
means "river that flows two ways." Depending on tides and
currents, and of course your stamina, you can glide past the
Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the Intrepid Sea, Air and
Space Museum.(www.nykayak.com/, reservations required)
8 p.m. - Back on dry land, walk to 141 W. 10th Street at
Greenwich Avenue for dinner at Bell Book & Candle. Chances are
at least one delicious nibble on your plate got its start on the
restaurant's rooftop garden, where some two-thirds of the
eatery's produce is grown, including more than 70 varieties of
herbs, vegetables and fruits that are harvested and lowered by a
pulley system to the kitchen (bbandcnyc.com/,
reservations suggested)
SUNDAY
10 a.m. - Views that inspired an entire art movement - the
Hudson River School - are just one draw of Fort Tryon Park in
northern Manhattan. Take the subway (Uptown A train to 190th
Street) or the bus (M4 or M98 north to the last stop) and enter
the park at Margaret Corbin Drive (here)
11 a.m. - Stop for brunch at New Leaf Restaurant, a 1930s
cottage and outdoor patio that serves seasonal modern dishes
inspired by local green markets, upstate farms and the city's
community gardens (newleafrestaurant.com/, reservations
suggested)
12 p.m. - Stroll some of the miles of pedestrian paths in
Fort Tryon Park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., whose
father was a co-designer of Central Park. Meander through
heather and alpine gardens and take in sweeping views of the
Palisades, steep cliffs that rise so dramatically from across
the Hudson River that they have been declared a National Natural
Landmark.
1 p.m. - Step back in time by entering The Cloisters, a
branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art housed in the park in a
medieval-looking building, itself considered a treasure. Its 9th
to 16th century art collection features the renowned Unicorn
Tapestries (here)
3 p.m. - Head to lower Manhattan (Downtown A train to Fulton
Street)
4:30 p.m. - Relax with an early dinner at Dig Inn at 80 Pine
Street, a casual eatery with homey dishes made with local
produce, vegetarian-friendly sides and smoothies that hit the
spot (www.diginn.com/home/, reservations not accepted)
6:30 p.m. - For one last look at the majestic skyline, board
a New York Water Taxi Audubon Summer EcoCruise at South Street
Seaport's Pier 17, 89 South Street. The 90-minute cruise begins
at 7 p.m. and takes riders under the city's famous bridges and
past small islands dotted with birds like black-crowned herons,
glossy ibis, double-crested cormorants and egrets (here)
