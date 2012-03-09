By David Schwartz
| PHOENIX, March 9
PHOENIX, March 9 Got 48 hours to explore
Phoenix? The sun-drenched city, the nation's sixth-largest,
which boasts up to 300 sunny days a year, is growing fast.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most from a short stay in the capitol of Arizona.
Friday
6 p.m. - Start at a place that bears the name of what a
desert denizen is commonly called here -- The Phoenician
(www.thephoenician.com). Nestled at the base of Camelback
Mountain in Scottsdale, this 250-acre resort offers a wide-lens
view of the sprawling metropolitan area from its lobby deck.
Grab a prickly pear margarita, step outside, and enjoy the
city's twinkling lights.
8 p.m. - Drive down Camelback Road to Central and Virginia
for a taste of old-time Phoenix. Durant's (www.durantsaz.com) a
wall-papered restaurant is where the who's who of Phoenix used
to gather in the old days to cut deals and eat a good steak.
Enter through the kitchen. Only out-of-towners use the front
door. Save room for the strawberry shortcake for two.
Saturday
8 a.m. - Hungry for breakfast? There may be a crowd, but the
red-bricked Matt's Big Breakfast (www.mattsbigbreakfast.com) on
a corner just blocks from downtown Phoenix is well worth it.
Order the Hog & Chick, two eggs and a choice of local thick-cut
bacon, country sausage or off-the bone ham.
10 a.m. - The contemporary Phoenix Art Museum
(www.phxart.org) is attracting a considerable buzz with
high-profile exhibits that match others in some of the bigger
U.S. cities. The museum has about 18,000 pieces in its permanent
collection and hosts at least 15 other exhibitions annually. Its
eatery, run by a local catering company, is a cut above many
other restaurants.
2:30 p.m. - Drive north on Central Avenue and at Encanto
you'll run into the venerable Heard Museum (www.heard.org),
which is dedicated to Native American heritage, culture and
arts. The annual hoop dance contest on the second weekend in
February, and museum guild fair and market on the first weekend
in March, are must-see events.
5 p.m. - Meet Chris Bianco. The Bronx-born, Phoenix pizza
king has been proclaimed by one author as making the best in the
country and was honored with the prestigious James Beard award
as top chef in the Southwest. Fans line up outside his original
restaurant, Pizza Bianco, on E. Adams Street
(pizzeriabianco.com) for a seat and for pizzas like the Wise Guy
-- wood-roasted onions, house-smoked mozzarella and fennel
sausage. The restaurant is also open for lunch.
10 p.m. - Get ready for some lofty stargazing. Enter the
Hyatt Regency hotel lobby on North Second Street
(phoenix.hyatt.com) and take an elevator to the top. The
rotating Compass Room offers a view that's hard to match through
its 180-degree glass windows.
Sunday
7 a.m. - Armed with sturdy shoes and plenty of water,
thousands of avid hikers each week take to the 1.2-mile Summit
Trail at Piestewa Peak for some exercise and exhilaration. The
moderately difficult trail, first constructed in the 1930s by a
wrangler at the famed Arizona Biltmore hotel, offers a good
glimpse of the surrounding desert preserve.
11 a.m. - A visit to Phoenix would not be complete without
Mexican food. Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza has wowed the
culinary crowd with her own brand of the cuisine at Barrio Cafe
(www.barriocafe.com) on N. 16th Street, and brunch is no
exception. Try a spicy Bloody Mary made with Milagro Tequila
while listening to the acoustic guitarist.
1 p.m. - Complete your stay with a few hours strolling the
grounds at the Desert Botanical Gardens
(www.desertbotanical.org) which is known for its collection of
more than 50,000 plants that can be seen from five thematic
trials spread across its 145 acres.
(Reporting by Dennis Schwartz; editing by Patricia Reaney)