TOKYO, March 22 With the thawing of winter in
many parts of the world, animals and humans alike are starting
to wake up and get outside.
Members of VirtualTourist.com, a leading travel website,
compiled a list of the "Top 10 Places to See Animals in the
Wild." This list has not been endorsed by Reuters:
1.Serengeti National Park - Tanzania
Northern Tanzania provides more opportunities to see large
numbers of animals in the wild than possibly any other spot in
the world. Both Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro Crater
Conservation Area are prime spots to see animals in the wild,
and both are famous for spotting the "big five," a phrase coined
by hunters in Africa referring to lions, elephants, buffalos,
leopards, and rhinoceros.
2. Bandhavgarh National Park - Madhya Pradesh, India
Tigers are an animal many travelers would love to see, but
unfortunately, the endangered species is increasingly rare.
According to the WWF, there are only approximately 3,200 wild
tigers with the largest population, the Bengal tiger, found
primarily in India. Since 1993, the park has been considered a
tiger reserve so it has the highest density of tigers in India,
making it likely you'll spot one during your visit.
3.Kangaroo Island - South Australia
Only 15 kilometers (XXX miles) off the South Australian
mainland, Kangaroo Island is a great site for seeing all kinds
of animals. Although there is animal activity on Kangaroo Island
year round, two times of year provide special sights. In the
Australian summer (December to February), kangaroos and
wallabies can be seen at dawn and dusk. In Australian winter
(June to August), kangaroo and wallaby joeys (babies) start to
emerge from the mother's pouch and feed alongside them, and
southern right whales pass along the island's shores during
their migration from Antarctic waters.
4. Katmai National Park and Preserve - Southwestern Alaska,
USA
One of the greatest locations in the Northern hemisphere to
observe animals is in the Alaskan wilderness. While there are a
great variety of animals to be found in the Southwest area of
Alaska, visitors to Katmai National Park and Preserve are
usually on the lookout for brown bears. According to the park's
website, the brown bear population at Katmai National Park was
recently estimated at over 2,100. Since there is no road access
to the King Salmon, the park headquarters, visitors must fly
into the park.
5. Parc Omega - Montebello, Quebec, Canada
The park is located in Montebello, about 132 km (82 miles)
from Montreal and only 81 km (50 miles) from Ottawa, making it a
great stop for visitors to either region who'd like to see some
Canadian wildlife. A 10 km (6.2 mile) driving path is open year
round and a great idea for families. By tuning your radio to
88.1 FM, you can learn more about the animals and the habitat
during that time of year. From the safety of a vehicle, visitors
will see bison, elk, black bears, red deer, and both timber and
arctic wolves.
6.Volcans National Park - Rwanda
High in the mountains of Volcans National Park in Rwanda, 18
mountain gorilla groups reside, 10 of which can be visited by
tourists. Since permits are required to visit the groups, apply
well in advance, especially if you plan on visiting during a
peak time. Another thing to take into consideration: since
groups range in their location, visiting one group might only
take a short walk through a forest, but another group might be
saddled with an hour and a half trek through dense growth.
7.Kruger National Park - South Africa
Encompassing 2 million hectares and straddling two different
regions of South Africa, Kruger National Park is one of the most
famous places in the world to see wildlife in action. One unique
aspect of Kruger is that it's a self-drive game park, meaning
visitors can pick up clearly illustrated maps at every entrance
to the park and navigate for themselves, taking their time and
stopping whenever they want. However, if you want a guided tour,
there are game walks and drives, hikes, and even mountain bike
routes for exploring the park. The South African winter months,
from May to September, are best for game viewing since the grass
is low, making it easier to spot game.
8.Osa Peninsula & Tortuguero National Park - Costa Rica
Few places are both accessible and filled with tropical
wildlife, so Costa Rica is an easy bet for some great wildlife
sightings, especially if you are traveling from North or South
America. Tortuguero National Park is also a sanctuary for
nesting sea turtles. Although the green turtle is the primary
focus, hawksbill and leatherback turtles are also tagged and
counted by the conservation corporation.
9.Punta Tombo - Chubut Province, Argentina
Along with the majestic nature that visitors can experience
while visiting Patagonia, there are some unique opportunities to
see animals. Punta Tombo, located on the Argentine Sea in Chubut
Province, is the best place to see Magellan Penguins within
continental Patagonia. With more than a million and a half
Magellan Penguins arriving to Punta Tombo every year to breed,
you are bound to see quite a few. Though the first penguins
arrive in September and stay at Punta Tombo until mid-March, the
recommended time to visit for optimal viewing is after November
once the babies are born.
10. Hol Chan Marine Reserve - Near Ambergris Caye, Belize
Only a short 20 minute boat ride from Ambergris Caye, the
Hol Chan Marine Reserve is one of the best places to snorkel in
all of the Caribbean. Numerous snorkel and scuba aficionados
remark that it is incredibly rare to see such a variety of wild
fish in such shallow water, since most of the reserve is only
six to ten feet deep. There is an area called Shark Ray Alley
famous for its number of nurse sharks in the shallow eight feet
water.
(Editing by Elaine Lies)