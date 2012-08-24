LONDON Aug 24 From Picasso in St. Petersburg to
sculptures in Sydney, Hotwire.com has compiled a list of the top
10 places to admire famous art around the world. Reuters has not
endorsed this list.
1. Paris, France
It may seem obvious, but there's a reason why Paris always
ends up on top of most art-lovers' lists. Start with one of the
largest and most well-known museums in the world, the Louvre
(Musee du Louvre). This museum displays an estimated
380,000 objects and 35,000 works of art including Leonardo da
Vinci's Mona Lisa. And of course, the Louvre Palace (Palais du
Louvre) is one of the most famous architectural works of art in
its own right. Beyond the Louvre, visitors can experience
impressionist and post-impressionist French art at the Musee
d'Orsay, the surrealist movement at Espace Dali or view modern
works by artists like Pablo Picasso at the Musee d'Art Moderne.
2. Florence, Italy
Known as the "cradle of the Renaissance," Florence is
overflowing with beautiful pieces of art and architecture.
Before even setting foot inside a museum, visitors can take a
tour of Firenze to bask in all of the great architecture that
makes up the city. From palaces to monuments to religious
buildings, the city itself is a giant museum of master
architectural work that is sure to leave folks breathless. Once
inside these beautiful buildings, be sure to visit Galleria
dell' Accademia (Academy Gallery), which is home to
Michelangelo's David, or the Galleria degli Uffizi (Uffizi
Galleries), to view works from artists such as Giotto,
Botticelli, Raphael and Leonardo da Vinci.
3. Vatican City
St. Peter's Square is an architectural masterpiece designed
by Gian Bernini in the seventeenth century, but it's the Vatican
museums and churches that are the stars. These museums hold an
immense collection of sculptures, paintings and artefacts that
have been collected by the Roman Catholic Church for centuries.
This includes some of history's most renowned works of art, such
as Michelangelo's painted ceiling at the Sistine Chapel and the
Last Judgment. Famous works by Raphael can also be found
throughout the Vatican but are mostly concentrated in the
Apostolic Palace. And don't forget, just outside the Vatican
walls sits Rome, which could stand alone as an art lover's
delight with its museums and Roman architecture.
4. Berlin, Germany
Over the last 20 years, Berlin has emerged as one of the
biggest art venues in Europe with an impressive selection of new
architecture, exhibits and art galleries. But even with its new
art scene, Berlin will always have strong ties to the past,
which can be seen at one of the 17 Berlin State Museums that are
divided into five clusters. Museumsinsel (Museum Island), a
complex of five museums, is the largest in Europe, and is
comprised of the Altes Museum, Neues Museum, Alte
Nationalgalerie, Bode Museum, and Pergamon Museum, which were
all built on the site of the original city settlement. The
museums' collections range from Roman and Greek Classical
Antiquities, to 19th century sculptures and paintings, to
prehistory and early history.
5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Amsterdam is a great destination to experience the
out-of-the-ordinary, and the art is no exception. If you are
craving something a little unusual, The Florescent Art Museum,
also known as "Electric Ladyland," is a tribute to Jimi Hendrix
and has a vast collection of psychedelic pieces. But the Dutch
also have a wealth of classics, and gave the world such famous
painters as Rembrandt and Van Gogh. The Van Gogh Museum displays
the most extensive collection of his work including 200
paintings, 550 sketches and hundreds of letters from Van Gogh to
his brother Theo.
6. St. Petersburg, Russia
St. Petersburg is arguably one of the most picturesque
cities in the world, and at its center is the State Hermitage
Museum. This museum contains three million pieces, including
works by Leonardo Da Vinci, Pablo Picasso and Nicolas Poussin.
It is also one of the most extensive museums with objects from
around the world, ranging in time from pre-historic to
post-modern. St. Petersburg also has a wealth of museums
dedicated to Russian art, with the State Russian Museums housing
the largest collection of pieces from Russia. For something
out-of-the-box, be sure to stop by the Museum of Non-Conformist
Art, which features the art movement under the Soviet Union.
7. Santa Fe, New Mexico
The community of Santa Fe has long been considered both a
haven for creativity and an important gathering place for the
American art community, especially those who love Native art.
In August, the annual Santa Fe Indian Market attracts thousands
of visitors to the city for the largest showing of authentic
Native art in the world. Other art enthusiasts with eclectic
tastes can venture to the art district on Canyon Road, which
features more than 100 art galleries and studios. Finally, Santa
Fe was home to many well-known artists including Georgia
O'Keeffe. O'Keeffe became famous for her depictions of enlarged
flowers and paintings inspired by her time in New Mexico, which
are on exhibition at The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.
8. Los Angeles, California
As one of the most eclectic cities in the United States, Los
Angeles is a giant melting pot of art that is just waiting to be
explored, with a lot of it on the cutting edge of modernity.
Visit Chris Burden's iconic Urban Light display at the Los
Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in West Hollywood, or
travel downtown to the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), where
artists such as Banksy and Tim Burton have shown their work. LA
is home to not only one, but two Getty Museums. Whether
travelers feel like exploring the beautiful gardens at the Getty
Villa, or admiring the collections of European and American art
at the Getty Center, both venues provide breathtaking views of
the City of Angels.
9. Sydney, Australia
Even though Sydney is more known for its beautiful beaches,
it still offers travelers a unique artistic experience.
Visitors can explore the city to see the architecture, local
galleries and the Sydney Sculpture Walk, which features
Australian and contemporary artists. In March, Sydney celebrates
its vibrant art scene with a month-long festival. During Art
Month, visitors can not only expect an abundance of art
exhibits, but can experience art talks, tours, performances, art
bars and gallery openings. Or for a more intimate look into
Sydney's local art, Sydney Art Tours lead people through the
smaller galleries and provide an up-close look into artists'
studios. Travelers can also head over to Balmain, the suburb of
Sydney where artists, writers, musicians and filmmakers are
known to hang-out. And don't leave Sydney without touring its
most famous piece of architecture, The Sydney Opera House.
10. Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo offers art enthusiasts a chance to experience amazing
Asian styles that were created independently of the West. The
city is home to more than 240 museums, such as the Tokyo Fuji
Art Museum and the Nerima Art Museum, plus an array of
magnificent temples and shrines. For the arts and crafts lover,
visit Tokyo's arts and crafts scene at the Edo Shitamachi
Traditional Museum, and for someone with an ear for music, stop
by the Musashino Music College Musical Instrument Museum, which
has more than 5,000 instruments from all over the world.