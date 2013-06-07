LONDON, June 7 Summer is finally in full swing
in the Northern Hemisphere, and many people find themselves
facing the tough decision of a city break or a beach escape as
they start planning a holiday. But for visitors looking for the
best of both worlds online travel advisor Cheapflights.com
(www.cheapflights.com) has created its list of the Top 10 city
beaches. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
No trip to Rio is complete without a stop at Copacabana.
This two-and-a-half mile stretch of sand is busy with
sunbathing, kite flying, rollerblading and loads of beach
sports. The iconic black and white wave of the Copacabana
promenade, which trails the length of the beach, is a hot spot
for tourists and residents alike. From the beach there are great
views of Sugarloaf Mountain, the Corcovado and the azure waters
of the Atlantic Ocean. And if the sun gets too hot, there are
plenty of places to cool off with a caipirinha (Brazil's
national cocktail). Other beaches to check out in and around Rio
de Janeiro are Ipanema, Prainha Beach and Praia Vermelha.
2. Camps Bay, Cape Town, South Africa
Just 10 minutes outside the city sits Camps Bay, the most
popular of the beaches of Cape Town. Camps Bay has a little bit
of something for everyone, including surfing spots, places to
scuba dive, grassy picnic lawns, upscale seafood restaurants and
open air markets. Victoria Road is the main street along the
beach, and it has tons of pubs, restaurants, hotels and shops.
If you're looking for other places to catch some rays in Cape
Town, check out Clifton Beach, Boulder Beach and Mnandi Beach.
3. Barceloneta Beach, Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona not only offers its visitors world-renowned
Spanish culture, cuisine and architecture, but it's also a great
spot to sit and relax along the Mediterranean Sea. Barceloneta
is a two-mile stretch of beach located right in the city in one
of Barcelona's oldest neighborhoods. Chiringuitos (beach bars)
line the length of the beach along with hotels, casinos, shops
and restaurants. And after dark, Barceloneta has an exciting
nightlife scene. After you've seen Barceloneta, other beaches to
visit include Icária Beach and Stiges Beaches.
4. Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii, United States
Located in the heart of Hawaii's capital city, Waikiki is a
year-round spot for the traveler seeking sun and sand. The
quintessential turquoise waters of Waikiki Beach have been a
popular spot for relaxation as far back as the early 1900s when
Hawaiian royalty would visit in search of great surfing. And if
sunbathing isn't for you, the options for beach activities are
abundant, including surfing, snorkeling and scuba diving. There
are great places for a stroll, including the Waikiki Beach Walk
and the Waikiki Historic Trail as well as a number of other
popular sites, including Pearl Harbor and Nuuanu Pali Lookout.
5. Costa de Caparica, Lisbon, Portugal
Just south of Lisbon lies the Costa de Caparica where sand
seems to stretch for endless miles. Despite being a popular spot
for visitors looking to soak up some Vitamin D, Costa de
Caparica is never overly crowded. There's a bus from Lisbon that
stops five minutes from the beach, and there's also a local bus
that takes visitors from beach to beach along the coast. Once
you're there, be sure to check out the beach bars and live
music. If you're visiting Lisbon and want to check out other
beaches, visit Guincho and Carcavados.
6. Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Vancouver might not seem like a top beach destination, but
during the warm summer months Kitsilano is the perfect spot to
cool off after taking in the sites of the city. There are a
number of beach volleyball courts, a playground for kids and
even a salt water swimming pool. If you're looking for something
to do before or after the beach, Kitsilano is close to a number
of museums, including Museum of Vancouver, the Maritime Museum
and the Planetarium. Other beaches in and around Vancouver
include Jericho Beach and Spanish Banks.
7. South Beach, Miami, Florida, United States
South Beach isn't just a beach where Floridians and visitors
alike go to sunbathe; it's a hot spot for top-rated restaurants,
world-class hotels, excellent shopping and rambunctious
partying. Located in Miami Beach, South Beach has transformed in
recent decades from run-down to extremely wealthy. But don't let
your budget stop you from visiting as there are plenty of
budget-friendly accommodations and restaurants. And while you're
there, be sure to check out the Art Deco district, Casa
Casuarina and Espanola Way.
8. Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia
Bondi Beach is all surf and sun. Less than four miles from
the city center, this beach is the heart of the laid-back
lifestyle so many visitors associate with Sydney. If surfing
isn't your thing, there are plenty of other activities like
beach volleyball and scuba diving, or visit the Bondi Beach
Icebergs where there's a rock swimming pool and restaurant and
bar. If you're looking for other Sydney beach experiences, also
check out Manley Beach, Tamarama and Bronte Beach.
9. Venice Beach, Los Angeles, California, United States
Most visitors don't go to Venice Beach for the sun; they go
for the people watching. Littering the boardwalk along the beach
are fortune tellers, snake charmers, artists and musicians. If
that doesn't sound exciting enough, stop by Muscle Beach where
there's an outdoor gym and bodybuilders showing off their stuff
to anyone who will watch. All summer long there are plenty of
festivals, art shows and celebrations, so even if you aren't
sunbathing there's always something to do or someone to watch.
10. Stanley Beach, Hong Kong
Hong Kong is a mecca for business, finance and technology,
and its fast-paced culture never seems to take a break. But if
you hop on a bus and travel just a little south to Stanley,
you'll find a much more laid back lifestyle with beautiful
beaches, boardwalks, shopping and restaurants. Stanley Beach is
also a hot spot for windsurfing and other watersports, and every
year the beach hosts the Dragon Boat Championships. There's also
the slightly smaller St. Stephen's Beach nearby and the Stanley
Plaza where free concerts are sometimes held.
