NEW YORK, June 1 Summer is just around the corner in
the northern hemisphere, now that June has arrived. The arrival
of the sun and warm weather means the great outdoors beckons and
you might actually feel like answering the call of the wild.
With that in mind, the experts at online travel website
Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.com) have come up with a list of
top 10 camping destinations. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Lake District National Park - Cumbria, England
The largest National Park in England, Lake District National
Park brings together majestic green mountains and clear, glassy
lakes for a one-of-a-kind camping experience. Whether you're a
rustic camper or you gravitate toward luxury, there are a
variety of campsites to choose from in every direction of Lake
District. And once you're there you won't run out of activities
to do: swimming, canoeing, rock climbing and loads of other
activities are close at hand.
2. Cotopaxi National Park - Cotopaxi, Ecuador
If you're thinking about taking your outdoor adventure south
of the equator, consider Cotopaxi National Park, located just
outside of Ecuador's capital city. The snow-capped Cotopaxi
volcano sets the scene, along with wild llamas and gently
rolling hills. Hiking is most popular, whether it's a short trip
or a multi-day hike, but there's plenty to do in the way of
horseback riding and mountain biking too.
3. Pacific Rim National Park - Vancouver Island, Canada
Encompassing three major regions - Long Beach, The Broken
Group Islands and the West Coast Trail - Pacific Rim National
Park is an exciting destination for camping enthusiasts. Set
your site up in the wilderness - along the sandy beach or in a
formal campground with fellow adventure travelers - and get
ready for world-class hiking, swimming, kayaking and even
surfing.
4. Sangla Valley - Sangla, India
In the forested valley of Sangla, Banjara Camps & Retreats
transforms camping into a comfortable and luxurious experience.
Choose the accommodation that's right for you, whether it's a
fully furnished tent or an enclosed cabin, and enjoy the
pastoral beauty of the Baspa River and the majestic Himalayas.
When you're not hiking or fishing, a trip to the Buddhist
temples and monasteries is a perfect addition to your relaxing
retreat.
5. Glacier National Park - Montana, United States
Glacier National Park sweeps across the U.S.-Canada border,
taking over two mountain ranges, hundreds of lakes, and an
incredible array of flora and fauna. Camping in the park is on a
first-come, first-served basis, so visitors should reserve
campsites well in advance. The wait is definitely worth it.
Fly-fishing is a popular pastime, but if you love to hike, there
are upwards of 700 miles of exciting trails.
6. Blue Mountains National Park - New South Wales, Australia
Just a short trip from Sydney, arguably Australia's most
hot-and-happening city, Blue Mountains National Park tops the
list of Australia's favorite camping destinations. What is
actually an uplifted plateau, the park offers much in the way of
jagged cliffs, waterfalls, rock climbing and mountain biking.
There are several options for camping with some grounds holding
as many as 35 sites and others as few as two.
7. Haleakala National Park - Maui, Hawaii, United States
Most might head to the nearest beach resort in Maui, but for
the adventure traveler, we suggest pitching a tent in Haleakala
National Park. The highlight of the park is the Haleakala
volcano, which offers a great space for stargazing, hiking and
watching the sunrise. Farther into the park is the rainforest
region of Kipahulu, where visitors can hike to the Waimoku Falls
and swim the pools of Ohe'o. Cabins are also available in the
park through a lottery system.
8. Jasper National Park - Alberta, Canada
The largest of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, Jasper
National Park was deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984.
It is now a hot destination for visitors looking to camp, hike,
raft, kayak and fish. There are plenty of campgrounds to choose
from, all of which have firewood and bear-proof lockers. Insider
tip: Make time to visit the Miette Hot Springs and the Athabasca
Falls.
9. Maasai Mara National Reserve - Kenya
A bit more unconventional than simply pitching a tent in the
middle of the woods, camping out on the Maasai Mara National
Reserve is an extraordinary adventure of a lifetime.
Accommodations range from budget campgrounds to luxurious tents,
and most come as a package deal with safaris and meals. The Mara
is known for its population of cats, but zebras, giraffes and
gazelles also call the area home.
10. Denali National Park - Alaska, United States
Alaska is known as America's last frontier, and Denali is at
the center of this incredible oasis. Visitors can stay at one of
seven campgrounds throughout the park and bear witness to a
pristine landscape with glacial mountain ranges, alpine forests
and clear rivers and lakes. The wildlife in Denali is rampant
with black bears, grizzlies, moose, sheep, marmots, wolfs and
loads of other animals.
