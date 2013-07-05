LONDON, July 5 Whether it's cathartic,
energizing, romantic, funny, celebratory or just plain
embarrassing, the excuses to get out on the dance floor are
seemingly endless. The urge to move with the music has inspired
online travel advisers Cheapflights.com (www.cheapflights.com)
to come up with its list of the top 10 local dances. Reuters has
not endorsed this list:
1. Hula, Hawaii, United States
Nothing says Hawaii like hula dancing. This ancient dance
tradition was brought over by the Polynesians to the Hawaiian
Islands as a form of entertainment for the high chiefs and a way
to worship the gods. Many traditions of hula have been altered
in recent decades, like the lei (a traditional flower necklace),
which was intended as a gift to the gods that dancers were not
allowed to wear after their routine, and the costume, which
consisted of topless women wearing grass skirts and men wearing
loin cloths. But despite becoming a more family-friendly event
for tourists, the art form of hula dancing hasn't lost its
beauty.
2. Bon Odori, Japan
Bon Festivals, known as Obon, have been a part of Japanese
Buddhist culture for more than 500 years, and, like many
traditional festivals, there is a dance affiliated with the
celebration known as bon odori. The Obon festival typically
lasts for three days, and during this time it is believed that
one's ancestors revisit him or her to make sure all is well in
the family. Bon odori is a way to welcome the ancestors and
thank them for their sacrifices. While there are different
varieties of the dance depending on the region, many are
performed during street parades where anyone is welcome to join.
3. Irish Stepdance, Ireland
Michael Flatley and his Riverdance might make Irish
stepdance look unsuitable (if not impossible) for amateurs, but
this long-standing dance tradition has many styles performed at
all levels. While Irish stepdance can be traced back to
pre-Christian times across Ireland, nowadays it has become a
staple at Irish festivals or St. Patrick's Day events all over
the world. But for those looking to strut their stepdancing
stuff, it's not just about the dance moves; traditional garb and
Irish music are usually necessities.
4. Ghoomar, Rajasthan, India
This folk dance of Southern India is not just a display of
rhythmic talent; its graceful performance in conjunction with
the twirling of colorful, long-flowing skirts elevates its
aesthetic appeal. While the dancers are only veiled women
spinning around the room, occasionally snapping or clapping,
both men and women are expected to sing together. Like so many
folk dances, ghoomar is usually performed during special
occasions to worship religious deities.
5. Maypole Dance, United Kingdom
Originally a pagan custom, on the First of May women would
dance around the maypole (a wooden pole in the ground that rises
anywhere from six to 60 feet) to celebrate sex and fertility.
Today, the tradition has transformed so that dancers, usually
children, wrap ribbons in different patterns around the pole
while dancing and singing in celebration of May Day. Although
several western European countries have a similar maypole
ritual, the celebration in the United Kingdom is considered the
largest and most established.
6. Samba, Brazil
Samba is more than a dance in Brazil; it's a symbol of the
Brazilian people and a cultural life force. Much of the world
associates samba with the Brazilian Carnival, but there are
actually more than seven different types of samba and it is
always danced in conjunction with samba music, a lively style of
music usually consisting of guitars, tambourines and drums. If
you find yourself in Brazil wanting to samba but are unsure of
the moves, don't be shy - Brazilians love showing off their
skills and you'll have no problem finding a dance partner.
7. Harlem Shake, New York, United States
We know you've seen countless YouTube videos of dancers
shaking their limbs to the rapid beat of Baauer's "Harlem
Shake," but believe it or not, the real Harlem shake is a dance
with actual moves brought over to Harlem from Eastern Africa in
the early 1980s. It's derived from a dance called Eskista,
which, like the Harlem shake, involves lots of shoulder quaking
and head quivering. But don't let that deter you from practicing
your moves for the next flashmob - we're sure you'll pick up the
real Harlem shake in no time.
8. Flamenco, Spain
As with many cultural folk dances, flamenco is an art form.
Derived from the Spanish word for flame, the flamenco dance is
known for its passion and intensity and is usually made up of
singing, guitar playing, feet stomping and the iconic hand
claps. In addition to music and dance, the costumes worn play an
important part in the tradition and are designed to accentuate
the movements of the dancers so audience members' senses are
heightened in all aspects.
9. Haka, New Zealand
Traditionally, the haka was more of a war cry rather than a
dance, and it was performed before battles by Maori warriors to
scare off the enemy. Like many dances, there are several
versions of the haka, but the most popular is the Ka Mate, which
has been made globally famous by the All Blacks New Zealand
rugby team. The dance is a series of chanting, stomping and
chest beating, and, if the Ka Mate is not performed in complete
unison before battle, it is considered bad luck for the
warriors. The haka has been performed by the New Zealand
national rugby team before games since 1905 and has since been
adopted by other national teams in New Zealand.
10. Salsa, Cuba
Salsa dancing has exploded in recent decades as a popular
pastime thanks to salsa dance clubs and music becoming more
popular in countries all over the world. Since its inception
during the 1920s, the Cuban dance tradition has taken on new and
different styles, including New York style, LA style, Miami
style and Colombian style, making it one of the most popular
international dances. But it's not just a dance for the experts
- with its simple foot movements, just about anyone can learn
how to salsa dance.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)