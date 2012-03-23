NEW YORK, March 23 For those of you observing
Lent, the long slog of abstinence and reflection that also
coincides with the last of the winter chill in the northern
hemisphere will soon be over with the chocolate, feasting and
springtime blooms of Easter. In celebration, Cheapflights.com
(www.cheapflights.com) has come up with a list of top 10 places
to celebrate Easter. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Virtuous in Argentina
Easter Sunday in Argentina consists of consuming and sharing
eggs as well as the special Easter cake, Rosca de Pascua.
Tradition holds that people exchange eggs not only with their
family, but also with friends and colleagues and the day
culminates in attending mass followed by a big family gathering
involving lots of food. Argentinians tend to celebrate Jesus'
resurrection with a huge barbecue and a treasure hunt organized
by the local governments in the main cities, so that everyone
has a chance to participate.
2. Greece
The Greek Orthodox Church follows the Byzantine calendar, so
this year's Orthodox Easter Sunday takes place on April 15. In
Athens, Good Friday marks the first main event where a replica
of Christ's tomb is carried through town. The most sacred of
Easter events takes place the following day when people flock to
churches at midnight carrying unlit candles which they light
from the Holy Flame and walk through town enjoying a glorious
display of fireworks, bells and jubilation. Easter Sunday's menu
comprises spit-fire roast lamb and lots of colored eggs. In the
Orthodox tradition, you knock eggs with your neighbor attempting
to crack theirs to bring yourself good fortune.
3. Lebanon
Visitors will notice the ornately decorated streets, shops
and restaurants filled with all things Easter from bunnies to
chocolate, painted eggs and even live baby chicks in some
places. Good Friday is marked by mass. Easter Sunday is a huge
celebration where absolutely everyone goes to church. After
taking communion, the 40-day fast comprising a strictly vegan
diet, is broken with a feast featuring lamb and lots of egg
breaking. Get your hands on the delicious Easter sweets called
Maamoul. These are little cookies made with a mixture of
semolina and butter then stuffed with either dates or ground
sugared nuts and dusted with icing sugar.
4. Scotland
Easter in Scotland is a mostly laid-back event. The Scots do
the traditional things commonly associated with Easter like
attending mass and having a big meal, but they also add a bit of
fun, particularly for the kids. Easter fun here is all about
eggs. After they're boiled and painted in all kinds of colors
and designs, they're taken to the park hills for rolling on
Easter Sunday. While it may just sound like playtime for the
kids, the event is very symbolic as it is carried out to
represent the rolling away of stones on Jesus' tomb thereby
assisting in His resurrection.
5. Seville, Spain
Seville in Andalucia is the most famed Spanish region for
Easter celebrations. It has 52 different religious brotherhoods
whose members parade through the streets for the entire Holy
Week manifesting the crucifixion. Processions continue for
almost 24 hours culminating in the jubilation of the
resurrection which is observed by floats covered in flowers,
dancing in the streets and traditional sweet cakes.
6. Sweden
Humor-filled celebrations commence on Easter Saturday with
children dressing up as good witches setting the Easter mood by
giving out letters and cards in return for eggs, sweets and
coins. On Easter Sunday, food takes center stage where, in
typically Nordic fashion, the feast comprises mostly fish.
Edibles include different kinds of herring, a selection of
smoked salmon, a hint of roast ham and various cheeses. Of
course, the main attraction are eggs which are exchanged and
later used in a game where participants roll them down roofing
tiles to see which egg can go the furthest without breaking.
7. France
Church bells ring every day of the year except for the three
days of Easter. Legend has it that the reason the bells stop
ringing is because they've made a trip to Rome in order to be
blessed. On Easter Sunday, the bells make their return and tour
the entire country sprinkling chocolate eggs, chickens and
rabbits as they go in each and every garden. After midday,
children head to the gardens to find their hidden treasures left
by the blessed bells. The day of events also includes a hearty
meal, normally consisting of lamb, which is the Easter dish of
choice in France.
8. Germany
Easter Baskets are the main tradition in Germany where each
child receives a basket put together by their parents,
containing not only eggs and chocolate, but also toys and other
gifts. The baskets are hidden in the back garden and the kids
have to hunt for it after church on Easter Sunday. This is
particularly popular in rural areas where houses tend to have
big gardens, sometimes comprising several levels and full of
trees and bushes. In more urban areas, families tend to go on an
Easter walk and hide their Osternest, which means Easter nest,
in the forest or a meadow and the kids go hunting for it during
the walk. Alternatively, if the nest doesn't appeal, some
families like to hide chocolate eggs along the route of the
walk.
9. United States
Apart from dressing up in one's Sunday best and heading off
to church on Easter Sunday, Easter in the US is, unsurprisingly,
dominated by candy and chocolate. Various popular brands release
a special line of sweet treats available only for the Easter
period including Easter colored M&Ms, jelly beans, malted milk
eggs, Cadbury Mini Eggs, Cadbury Creme Eggs, chocolate bunnies,
Reese's eggs, Peeps and Hershey's miniatures with Easter colored
wrappers. Those headed to Washington, DC can enjoy one other
very famous tradition where the White House opens its lawn to
kids for some Easter egg rolling. This tradition was first
carried out in 1878 and has continued ever since. Other
attractions on the day include a visit with the Easter Bunny and
an afternoon of storytelling.
10. Canada
Food, festivals and fun in general are the things that make
up Canadian Easter celebrations. Those who are religious may
attend church, but even those who aren't partake in the
festivities, which include putting on Easter plays, special
songs, holding spring festivals and even winter festivals to
signify the start of Lent and decorate with Easter lilies and
the famous bunnies. A good meal is also enjoyed with the Easter
menu featuring things like apple tart, Maple Baked Beans and
Cape Breton Scones. Uniquely, Canada is also home to the world's
largest pysanka (Ukrainian Easter egg) located in Vegreville,
Alberta. The egg was constructed in 1975 in honor of the
Ukrainian settlements in Edmonton. The egg is a symbol of life,
prosperity, eternity and good fortune and is recognized the
world over as an architectural masterpiece.
(Created by Paul Casciato)