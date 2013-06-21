LONDON, June 21 With summer prices on the rise,
everyone is eager to explore some places that are just starting
to appear on many travelers' radars. With up and coming spots in
Europe as the focus, the editors and members of travel website
VirtualTourist (www.virtualtourist.com) have compiled a list of
the "Top 10 European Cities To See Now". Reuters has not
endorsed this list:
1. Lviv, Ukraine
Lviv, a city in Western Ukraine that's become a modern
business hub, is the spot VirtualTourist members unanimously
agreed is the top European city to see now. Many of its
highlights are found in an incredibly compact central area,
making it the perfect place to explore on a weekend jaunt. Start
in Rynok Square, the center of city, which is surrounded by
almost 50 unique architectural monuments including the Kornyakt
Palace, a Renaissance landmark. Visitors can't miss the Lviv
Opera House, a Neo-Renaissance treasure that is often compared
to opera houses of Paris and Vienna. In July, the city hosts
"Night Lviv," a festival that includes over 100 night tours and
theatrical performances, like a fire show, late into the night.
2. Hamburg, Germany
Located in Northern Germany on the Elbe River, Hamburg has
been overshadowed by Berlin for far too long. With the diversity
of being Germany's second largest city and the outdoor
opportunities of a metropolis on the water, Hamburg is primed
for a great tourism boom in coming years. Providing both small
town qualities with big city growth, you can stroll along
Jungfernsteig on Alster Lake just as families have done
throughout history or check out the city's concert
hall-in-the-making, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, in the buzzing
neighborhood of HafenCity.
3. Vilnius, Lithuania
Home to the largest Baroque old town in Eastern and Central
Europe, Lithuania's capital is a great destination for travelers
interested in architecture. The Church of St. Peter and St. Paul
is a Baroque masterpiece, with close to 2,000 stucco figures
inside, and the pink façade of the Church of Saint Catherine
makes it difficult to miss. Multiple VirtualTourist members
recommend visiting St. John's Church and its bell tower, and
while Vilnius is famous for Baroque buildings, the gothic St.
Anne's Church is also a must-see. Another interesting spot, the
Gates of Dawn, is a shrine within the sole surviving gate of the
first original five gates in the city wall; it houses an
exceptional portrait of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
4. Valencia, Spain
Only a short train ride from Barcelona, Valencia is finally
coming into its own as Spain's third largest city and a tourism
destination in its own right. The city has a unique combination
of historical sites and modern attractions. Near the Plaza de la
Virgen, visitors can see a number of religious landmarks, such
as the Catedral, which holds the Holy Chalice that according to
tradition was used by Christ during the last Supper. Another
historical site is the Llotja de la Seda (Silk Exchange), a
UNESCO Heritage Site and a great example of Gothic architecture
that illustrates the important role the city has in
Mediterranean trade throughout history. Newer landmarks are
Valencia-born "starchitect" Santiago Calatrava's City of Arts
and Sciences a complex which includes an IMAX theatre, the
largest aquarium in Europe, an interactive science museum, and a
four hall performance arts center.
5. Porto, Portugal
Built into the hillsides that rise above the Douro River,
Porto has long been a favorite amongst VirtualTourist travelers.
Its historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage site and its wine
is renowned the world over. Favorite spots among VirtualTourist
members include strolling the Ribeira district along the
waterfront, visiting the Cathedral or the Sao Bento railway
station to view the azulejos (ceramic hand-painted tiles), and
stopping by the Lello bookshop. There are also great new
buildings to see in Porto including Rem Koolhaas' Casa de
Musica, which hosts classical music concerts every Sunday at
noon for less than 10 Euros.
6. Zagreb, Croatia
Croatia's cities along the Adriatic Sea have long been in
the limelight, but the country's capital, Zagreb, is ready for
its close-up. Members love riding the funicular to the city's
Upper Town, where the Zagreb Cathedral, St. Mark's Church, and
the Lotrscak Tower are located. The neo-gothic Cathedral is
actually within a medieval fort making it a must-see for both
architecture lovers and history buffs, and St. Mark's Church is
famous for the coat-of-arms on its colorful roof. VirtualTourist
members also noted that the Oktagon, a shopping passage in the
Lower Town, is a beautiful experience and a nice change of pace
for sightseers.
7. Valletta, Malta
Only 93 km (58 miles) south of the Italian island of Sicily,
Malta has historically had great strategic significance due to
its location, and is finally coming into its own as a travel
destination. Valletta, the country's capital, is a UNESCO World
Heritage Site and was recently named the European Capital of
Culture for 2018. One of the most concentrated historic areas in
the world, Valletta offers some truly remarkable landmarks
including the Co-Cathedral of St. John with its exquisite
Baroque interior and two paintings by Caravaggio.
8. Budapest, Hungary
Although it has long been on lists of European cities to
watch, it seems Budapest is finally primed to be a destination
unto itself. Originally two separate cities on either side of
the Danube, the capital is noted for its romantic architecture,
landmarks with panoramic views, and spa culture. The Buda
Castle, Fisherman's Bastion, and Matthias Church in Trinity
Square are lie on the Buda side of the river, while the
Parliament Building and the Gresham Palace, an outstanding
example of Hungarian Art Nouveau architecture (now home to the
Four Seasons Hotel) are on the Pest side of the river. Many
VirtualTourist members enjoy photographing the sites from boat
cruises along the Danube.
9. Riga, Latvia
While many Baltic cities are becoming more popular with
tourists, the city of Riga undoubtedly provides an eyeful for
every visitor. Known for its grandiose Jugendstil facades, the
city is widely recognized as having one of the greatest
collections of Art Nouveau architecture in Europe. Old Riga, the
historical center on the right bank of the Daugava River, is
also popular with visitors for its quaint squares and
cobblestoned streets. Favorite spots of VirtualTourist.com
members include St. Peter's Church, the House of Blackheads, and
the "Three Brothers," a set of three buildings on Maza Pills
Street which reflect the changing trends of Latvian architecture
over time.
10. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
While many are aware of the city's ethnic struggles in the
1990s, far too few know of Sarajevo's cultural history and
successful rebuilding. The city's position made it directly in
the middle of Roman, Ottoman, and Austro-Hungarian influences
throughout the years, all of which are now evidenced in its
diversity and its neighborhoods. Bascarsija, the Turkish area of
the old town, includes the Sebilj Fountain, built with Moorish
details and positioned in front of the Bascarsija Mosque. Other
landmarks of note include the Serb Orthodox Cathedral, the
Academy of Arts housed in a former Evangelical church, and the
Latin Bridge over the river Miljacka. It was on this bridge that
Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated, inciting the
World War 1.
