LOS ANGELES, June 22 Everybody likes a bit of
variety and what better way to try out something different on
vacation than by staying in an old monastery or a former school
that has been reborn as a luxurious hotel. Just in time for the
holiday season, the members and editors of travel website
VirtualTourist.com (www.virtualtourist.com) have compiled their
own list of the Top 10 Converted Hotels. Reuters has not
endorsed this list:
1. Mandarin Oriental, Prague - Prague, Czech Republic
Though many of the most famous sites in Prague are located
in the Staré Mesto and Nové Msto, the Prague Castle and much of
the city's most atmospheric walks are found on the other side of
the River Vltava in the Malá Strana neighborhood. One of these
unique buildings is the Mandarin Oriental Prague, housed in a
converted Dominican monastery from the 14th century. Even hotel
group's signature holistic spa experience, with water-based
facilities such as a vitality pool and two saunas, is set in an
area of architectural heritage. The spa's entry, a glass
walkway, both displays and preserves the remnants of a Gothic
church found during the hotel's renovation. A stroll around the
Malá Strana will give guests ample opportunities to indulge in
the city's famous brews and hear some splendid classical tunes.
2. The Liberty Hotel - Boston, Massachusetts
A grey stone structure emerges at the Boston side of the
Longfellow Bridge, harkening back to a time far before the
Massachusetts General Hospital and Red Line MTA rail were the
major players in this area. The looming façade belongs to the
Liberty Hotel, now a popular playground for adults, but the
former home to the Charles Street Jail. The enormous atrium is
beautifully preserved, the lighting fixtures providing a modern
aesthetic with a historical slant. The architecture of the
former jail has been brilliantly reconceived as an urban
one-stop shop: the nightclub is in the former "drunk tank,"
cocktail areas occupy the surviving catwalks, and two different
eateries can be found in rooms with original jail cell details.
A VirtualTourist.com member noted that the location, once ideal
for preventing prisoner escapes, is now very convenient for
exploring Boston: stroll around Beacon Hill, cab to Newbury
Street, or take the T's Red Line to Cambridge.
3. La Purificadora - Puebla, Mexico
One of the first projects to catalyst the converted hotel
trend beyond monasteries and jails is La Purificadora in Puebla,
Mexico. The city of Puebla, located 100 km (62 miles) east of
Mexico City, was one of the most important colonial cities in
Mexico. It served as the site for the significant victory over
France that established a holiday adults all over the world
enjoy celebrating: Cinco de Mayo. The city is also a UNESCO
World Heritage site due to its range of preserved architecture
styles. Unlike the majority of converted hotels that are housed
in refurbished palaces, monasteries, or convents, the structure
housing La Purificadora was born in 1884, as an ice factory
where water was bottled and purified for ice production. The
archeologists and architects kept the building's original use in
mind when designing the hotel, incorporating clear glass, pools,
and open spaces, and allowing the adjacent church of St. Francis
to be seen from almost any public area of the hotel. It is a
unique and talented group who managed to make a modern and open
space so effortlessly coexist within a city of colonial
landmarks, making La Purificadora truly the benchmark for a
successful converted hotel.
4. Wanderlust Hotel - Singapore, Singapore
While many visitors to Singapore assume sticking to hotels
located on Marina Bay is their best bet, other areas of the city
are exploding with the unique flavor that can only come from a
city with such a variety of ethnic backgrounds. In the Little
India neighborhood, Wanderlust Hotel is a great example of this
trend. Built in a former schoolhouse, the hotel is part of the
Unlisted Collection, which also includes Singapore's New
Majestic Hotel and Shanghai's The Waterhouse at South Bund; all
three are converted hotels. Wanderlust added something new to
the mix by giving each of the four floors to a local design
firm, resulting in four different themes: Industrial Glam for
the Lobby Level, and Eccentricity, Is It Just Black and White?
and Creature Comforts for the three floors of rooms. In addition
to the high design experience, the hotel also offers a rustic
French restaurant, Cocotte, filled with communal tables and food
on shared plates.
5. Hotel Hospes Palacio del Bailio - Cordoba, Spain
Visitors to the Andalusia area of Southern Spain usually
stay in Seville and make a quick trek to see the Mezquita in
Cordoba, the former Mosque that was then converted into a
Christian Cathedral in the center of Cordoba's old town.
However, the Hospes Palacio del Bailio provides a truly
unrivaled experience and definitely warrants an overnight stay.
Housed in a 16th century palace, the hotel's architecture
provides an immersion into Moorish influence and architecture
usually only afforded in Morocco. Beautifully decorated with
modern fixtures and a soothing color scheme of neutrals, the
hotel embraces its architecture and history while providing
guests with all of the modern amenities, like internet and
Korres bath products, we've grown accustomed to in the 21st
century.
6. Four Seasons Hotel at Sultanahmet - Istanbul, Turkey
The ochre exterior is just the first of many signifiers that
the Four Seasons Hotel at Sultanahmet is a unique experience.
The building, a former Turkish prison, is not only an astounding
neoclassical structure, but it is also conveniently located
between the Hagia Sofia and the Blue Mosque, two of Istanbul's
greatest treasures. The hotel has elements that harken back to
the 1918 structure, such as reused tiles from the building's
former incarnation, and the landscaped courtyard, which once
served as the prison's exercise yard. Another great benefit to
this spot: guests are allowed to use all the amenities at the
Hotel's sister property, the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the
Bosphorus.
7. Montpelier Plantation - Nevis, Caribbean
While the Caribbean has long been known for its luxurious
resorts and variety of water activities, the history of the area
is lost on many of its visitors. Fortunately, some properties in
the region are finding ways to incorporate the history of the
area into the guest experience. On the island of Nevis, a
British holding that is often reached by traveling to nearby St.
Kitts, the Montpelier Plantation provides a luxurious retreat on
a former 18th century sugar plantation. Though it is no longer
producing much sugar, it still attracts quite a bit of buzz -
Princess Diana and both her sons visited shortly after her
separation from Prince Charles.
8. Hotel del Casco - San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Originally built in 1892 and located 22 km (14 miles) north
of Buenos Aires, Hotel del Casco is a restored neoclassical
palazzo. Formerly an aristocrat's summer home and later a
warehouse for stored goods, the palazzo has been meticulously
renovated to its original splendor. The builders made every
effort to keep the original structure and preserve the
building's unique neoclassical details, such as its traditional
marble entrance staircase and large columns. The interior patio
(pictured above) is a distinctive feature of the building,
creating that grand "great room" feeling that has long been
forgotten. VirtualTourist.com members noted that the suburb of
San Isidro, where Hotel del Casco is located, is a charming
residential neighborhood with a great cathedral and several old
mansions that make the visitor feel transported back in time.
9. Quinta Real Zacatecas - Zacatecas, Mexico
While many have stayed in a refurbished factory or a
renovated palace, few travelers can say they stayed adjacent to
an authentic bullfighting ring. The Quinta Real Zacatecas,
located in Zacatecas, Mexico, hasn't seen any action of that
kind since 1975, but the architecture of the building and
various levels allow for a communal space rarely achieved in
hotels today. While visiting Zacatecas, VirtualTourist members
recommend strolling the city streets or taking the teleferico
(cable car) up the Cerro de la Bufa and enjoying the views from
above.
10. The Conservatorium Hotel - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Compared to other hotels on our list, the Conservatorium
Hotel has been open the shortest amount of time, but its
building has been in use much longer! The hotel has kept the
historic façade of Amsterdam's former music conservatory, but
there is nothing "student budget" about these five-star
accommodations. The building's glass façade and construction
instigated an urban regeneration of the Museumplein, the once
dodgy area also known as the Museum Quarter. The hotel is
perfectly situated for a morning spent wandering the Rijksmuseum
and the Van Gogh museum, and an afternoon window shopping
designer stores such as Filippa K, Iceberg, and G. Star on
nearby P.C. Hooftstraat.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)