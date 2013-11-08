Nov 8 Boutique hotel experts Mr & Mrs Smith
(www.mrandmrssmith.com) have announced the winners of their
first hotel awards celebrating the world's best boltholes, a
marker of the evolution of the boutique hotel industry over the
last decade.
1. Best-Dressed Hotel
Alila Villas Uluwatu Bali, Indonesia - Staking a stylish claim
on Bali's rugged Bukit Peninsula, this is a cool, contemporary
cliffhanger of a resort which delivers dramatic eco-friendly
design in a jaw-dropping setting.
2. Sexiest Bedroom in the World
Blakes Hotel London, UK - Arguably the original boutique hotel,
Anouska Hempel's wickedly opulent Kensington hideaway has been
discreetly looking after lovebirds for over 25 years. It's hard
to imagine a more alluring setting for seduction than the
honeymoon-perfect, white-on-white Corfu Suite.
3. Hottest Hotel Bar
Ace Hotel New York New York, USA - Hip, quirky and brimming with
confidence, the Ace's bar channels the spirit of its home city
perfectly, and bustles with moving, shaking New Yorkers both day
and night. They come for the cocktails, ingeniously crafted by
Milk & Honey's Sasha Petraske, they stay for the electric
ambience.
4. Best Hotel Restaurant
Bastide de Moustiers Provence, France - Alain Ducasse's
Provençal hideaway is a love poem to the surrounding area, a
gastronome's daydream that showcases the finest local produce in
a daily changing menu of delectably inventive dishes. There's no
frippery or unnecessary extras; just simple, seasonal
ingredients, intelligently prepared and served in a truly
beautiful place.
5. Best Spa Hotel
Como Shambhala Estate Bali, Indonesia - Como's flagship retreat
in Ubud renowned for its holistic back-to-nature approach, and
promises to soothe, relax, cosset and revivify - while
surrounding you in totally tropical, thatched-pavilion,
wall-to-wall waterfall luxury.
6. The Eco Award
Sextantio Albergo Diffuso Abruzzo, Italy - Albergo Diffuso is
more than a hotel, it's a whole new accommodation concept built
around restoration and sustainability. Spread around the
buildings of what was an abandoned village high in the Italian
Apennines, the project hasn't just created an utterly unique
place to stay, it has reinvigorated an entire mountain village
that would otherwise have been lost to history.
7. Best for Families
Soneva Kiri Koh Kood, Thailand - With a breathtaking
jungle-meets-ocean setting, switched-on service and fun-loving
attitude, eco-friendly Soneva Kiri takes luxury family holidays
to a new level. The free kids' club the Den is beyond
impressive: Dutch eco-architect Olav Bruin asked groups of
children to design their dream play area - and then built on
that.
8. Best Budget Hotel
Brody House Budapest, Hungary - More than just a boutique
bolthole, Brody House is also a members' club with a stylish
bar, a sometime film and fashion-shoot set, and a hub of local
creativity with a calendar crammed full of art events and book
readings. The very reasonable room rate gives you honorary
membership to Brody's members' club rooms and events.
9. The Greatest Outdoors
Dunton Hot Springs Colorado, United States - This unique
mountain hideaway takes you straight back into the big-sky
wilderness of the Old West, complete with log cabins,
snow-capped peaks, not-so-lonesome pines and a perch on the
porch to admire it all from. And, of course, there are the hot
springs, which ensure that Dunton is a year-round alfresco spa
haven.
10. Above & Beyond
The Upper House Hong Kong - The Upper House may be in the heart
of the city, but you'll feel a tranquil world away from the
moment you're met in the lobby by your personal 'guest
experience manager'. This hotel prides itself on making stays
simple, sedate and hassle free.
11. Best Newcomer
Fogo Island Inn Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - This Todd
Saunders-designed beauty is a heartfelt home-from-home set
against a sublime crashing-ocean backdrop. Although the bold,
Scandinavian-style architecture is as modern as it gets, the inn
is inspired by long-standing community tradition. Every detail -
from the eco-conscious practices right down to the hand-loomed
rugs - connects back to the island and its end-of-the-Earth
remoteness only adds to the allure.
12. Best Smith Hotel 2013
Post Ranch Inn California, USA - Clinging to a clifftop along
California's wild west coast, this big-name Big Sur sanctuary
manages to melt into the dramatic surrounds while showcasing
dreamy design within. Cabins and cottages hover at the rocky
edge (or teeter among the trees), each offering an eyeful of
Pacific Ocean 1,200 feet below. The setting alone would put this
hotel on most travellers' wish lists, but combined with the
luxury of a fireside massage, three infinity pools, clifftop hot
tubs and a one-of-a-kind restaurant, it offers, quite simply,
one of the world's very best places to stay.
