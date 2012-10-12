LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 Heard about the end of the world
in December 2012 as predicted by the Mayans? The members and
editors of online travel consultants VirtualTourist
(www.virtualtourist.com) have compiled a list of the "Top Ten
Less Crowded Mayan Ruins and Sites" to help you explore the
Mayan culture, but keep you off the heavily beaten path to
Chichen Itza and Tikal before the impending doom. Reuters has
not endorsed this list:
1. Calakmul, Campeche, Mexico
One of the most important cities of Mayan civilization,
Calakmul was once home to more than 50,000 inhabitants. Though
the city's timeline goes as far back as the Preclassic period
(300 B.C. to 240 A.D.), its golden age was in the Classic period
(250 A.D. to 900 A.D.), when it served as Tikal's main rival and
battled for dominance of the central Mayan area. Many visitors
might focus on the 6,000 structures within the city, but it's
equally important to experience the surrounding Calakmul
Biosphere Reserve, which encompasses over 723,000 hectares
(292,594 acres) of protected land and wildlife. While the
reserve is a paradise for bird watching, the site itself is a
hotbed of stelae, or stone monuments, often in the form of a
high-relief sculpture, that were popular and characteristic of
the Mayan civilization. 117 stelae have been discovered at
Calakmul so far, more than any other Mayan site, and all of them
from the Classic period.
2. Clenque, Chiapas, Mexico
Palenque was the most important city of the low western
lands during the late Classic period, reaching its peak between
600 and 800 A.D. Along with Tikal and Calakmul, it was one of
the most powerful Classic Mayan cities, as well as the seat of
the distinguished Pakal dynasty. Much of the architecture
(tilted facades on the buildings, stucco-sections) is unique and
uncharacteristic of the time period; it has become a real hot
spot for archeological research interested in architecture and
written language. One of the most notable aspects of Palenque is
Temple XIII, where the Tomb of the Red Queen was found in 1994.
This tomb is significant because it shares the same platform as
the Temple of the Inscriptions, suggesting nobility; the remains
found are referred to as "the Red Queen" because the tomb was
entirely covered in red cinnabar.
3. Yaxchilán, Chiapas, Mexico
Located on the Usumacinta River, Yaxchilán is a great
example of the Usumacinta style that dominated the Classic Mayan
of the Low Lands from 250 - 900 A.D., with architecture adorned
in epigraphic inscriptions and extensive relief sculpture. The
city was allied with Tikal, and had a major battle with
Palenque, which seems ironic according to a modern map since
Palenque is in both the same state and nation as Yaxchilán and
Tikal is across the border in Guatemala. The city exhibits
strategic planning ,as it was built on a peninsula formed by a
bend in the Usumacinta River. Even today, Yaxchilán can only be
accessed by lancha (small boat) up the river.
4. Campeche's Edzná, Mexico
Despite being one of the most significant Mayan ruins, Edzná
receives fewer visitors in a year than Chichen Itza does in a
day. The city's architecture reflects an amalgamation of
differing cities and influences, including roof styles and
corbeled arches from Palenque and giant stone masks of the Peten
style found in Tikal. Founded around 400 B.C., the city reached
its peak during the late Classic period, with a gradual decline
beginning around 1000 and its abandonment in 1450.
5. Ek Balam, Mexico
Ek Balam, which means "black jaguar" in the Yucatec Maya
language, is one of the few Mayan settlements that remained
occupied until the arrival of the Spaniards. While not the
hardest site to get to (it's in the Yucatan), it is under active
restoration, so visitors can get a great overview of the entire
archeological process. One unique aspect of this site is the
100-foot El Torre (or Acropolis) pyramid, which easily surpasses
Chichen Itza's El Castillo; visitors can still scale El Torre
today. Once climbers reach the top, they can see both Chichen
Itza and Coba in the distance!
6. Quirigua, Guatemala
Quirigua (pronounced Kiri-gua) is a relatively small site,
almost directly across the border from Honduras' Copan.
Strategically located on the Montagua River trade route, which
was important for the transport of jade and obsidian, it was
also originally a vassal of Copan. However, Quirigua rebelled
and defeated Copan, then allied itself with Calakmul, after
which it erected elaborate stone monuments in a style similar to
that of Copan. In fact, one of the monuments at Quirigua, known
as "Stele E," is the largest known quarried stone in the Maya
world, standing 35 ft (10.6 m) tall and depicting a Mayan lord
over three times life size.
7. El Mirador, Guatemala
Deep in Guatemala's Petén jungle, El Mirador hides under
2,000 years' worth of jungle overgrowth. Though the well-known
Classical Maya ruins in Tikal National Park are frequently
visited, the largest Preclassic Mayan city is much more
difficult to access. El Mirador is actually over twice the size
of Tikal, with over 80,000 people residing at the site from 300
B.C. to 150 A.D. The grandeur and size of the site suggest that
there were already complex state societies in the Late
Preclassic period, contrary to the popular thought that the
Preclassic period was a formative period. El Mirador is only
accessibly by foot, horse, mule, or helicopter, lying over 60km
from the nearest road.
8. Lamanai, Orange Walk, Belize
Lamanai, the Mayan word for "submerged crocodile," was aptly
named. Not only do crocodiles appear in the site's effigies and
decorations, but you are likely to see crocodiles while trying
to get there. In order to reach the site, you must take a small
boat up the winding New River through the tropical rainforest of
central Belize. Lamanai was one of the longest continuously
occupied cities, starting in 500 B.C. to 1675 A.D. or even
later, probably due to its strategic location on the trade route
of the New River. The most notable among this site's ruins is
the Mask Temple at the northern end of the complex.
9. Caracol, Cayo District, Belize
Once you turn off the main road, it will take you over 2
hours by 4-wheel drive to arrive at Caracol, but VirtualTourist
members promise it is worth the trip! Despite being located
along the Guatemalan border and about 80 km (50 miles) from the
nearest town of San Ignacio, there are 11 causeways into
Caracol, signifying the importance of transportation routes
throughout the site. Additionally, the excavation data collected
in Caracol suggests that the social organization of the
settlement included not only elites and specialists living in
the urban centers with peasants living on the peripheral, but
also a sizable "middle class." There is also evidence of
artesian specialization, similar to the guilds found in the
European Middle Ages, making this site a very unique find and of
great anthropological significance.
10. Joya de Ceren, La Libertad Dept, El Salvador
Joya de Ceren is a Pre-Columbian site in El Salvador that
preserves the daily life of the indigenous settlements prior to
the Spanish conquest. Often referred to as the "Pompeii of the
Americas," Joya de Ceren was buried under ashes of a violent
volcanic eruption, therein preserving evidence of the lifestyle
and activities of a Mesoamerican farming community around 6th
century A.D. This site is unique in that it is still being
excavated today, and since excavation was halted for much of the
1980's it is highly likely that middle-aged and older travelers
have not had the opportunity to visit these ruins. Visiting Joya
de Ceren can easily be combined with visiting San Andres, a
nearby site whose findings suggest it had strong contacts with
both Copan and Teotihuacan.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)