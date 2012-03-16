NEW YORK, March 16 When you mention the
word "museum," most travelers imagine the steps of the
Metropolitan Museum of Art, or the throngs of people trying to
sneak a peek at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre. While art may be
the first thing to come to mind, many other subjects can be
found in museums around the world. To help you culture vultures
plan ahead, the members and editors of travel website
VirtualTourist.com (www.virtualtourist.com) have compiled
a list of the "Top 10 Best Non-Art Museums." Reuters has not
endorsed this list:
1. The Egyptian Museum - Cairo, Egypt
This museum houses the greatest collection of Egyptian art
in the world, including the treasures from the Tomb of King
Tutankhamun and the world's largest collection of Pharaonic
antiquities. There are over 120,000 artifacts on display, from
small statues to the actual mummies of Egyptian royalty, and
widely recognized iconic pieces like the The Gold Mask of
Tutankhamun. VirtualTourist.com members agreed that it was
virtually impossible to take in everything in only one visit, so
go twice if time permits. Also, no photography is allowed inside
the museum; in fact, you must leave your cameras outside the
museum.
2. National Air & Space Museum - Washington, D.C., USA
The National Air and Space Museum, part of the Smithsonian,
is both the world's largest collection of historic aircraft and
spacecraft, but also one of the most visited museums in the
world. It houses landmark pieces from scientific history,
including the original Wright brother's 1903 Flyer, Charles
Lindbergh's Spirit of St. Louis, and the command module from
Apollo 11. It's also a safe bet that you can get astronaut ice
cream here. As with all Smithsonian museums and the zoo in
Washington, D.C., admission is free for all.
3. Lower East Side Tenement Museum - New York City, NY, USA
Although Ellis Island reveals that immigrants' hardships
continued upon arriving in America, few museums or landmarks
illustrate the plight of immigrants in major metropolitan
cities. The Lower East Side Tenement Museum is such a place. It
is housed in an original tenement building that was discovered
intact in the late 1980s. A guided tour through the dark,
cramped quarters shows what living conditions could be like in
New York City before housing laws were established. Ironically,
the Lower East Side is experiencing a great resurgence, due to
its proximity to popular Soho and trendy East Village
restaurants - the contrast between the inside of 97 Orchard
Street and what's occurring outside the museum's walls is truly
remarkable.
4. Musical Instrument Museum - Brussels, Belgium
The Musical Instrument Museum (now known as 'mim') was
originally created to show instruments to the students of the
adjoining Brussels Royal Music Conservatory. More recently, the
museum attracts visitors with both its outstanding collection of
instruments and the building which houses it. The Old England
building on Montagne de la Cour is an art-nouveau gem, built in
1899 to the design specifications of architect Paul Saintenoy.
VirtualTourist.com members noted that the museum's restaurant,
located on the top floor and with a terrace around the Old
England's dome, is a great place for a quick bite and a
spectacular view of Belgium's capital city.
5. The VasaMuseet - Stockholm, Sweden
In 1628, the Vasa commenced her maiden voyage, but heeled
over and sank in the middle of Stockholm harbor, sailing less
than one nautical mile. After three hundred and thirty-three
years underwater, the ship was finally recovered in 1961. Now,
the Vasa is safely ashore and on display at the VasaMuseet, the
most visited museum in Scandinavia. While a large part of the
museum's focus is on showing visitors the ship, an even greater
effort has been expended on the preservation process itself,
which visitors can explore through permanent exhibitions.
6. Museo Nacional de Antropología - Mexico City, Mexico
Many visitors to Mexico walk the ruins at Chichén Itzá and
Xochicalco, but few realize there exists a central location to
admire Olmec, Mayan, and Aztec relics within Mexico City. The
Museo Nacional de Antropologia is considered one of the world's
finest archaeological museums, with an incredible display of
pre-Columbian artifacts, including the Piedra del Sol, or the
"Stone of the Sun," the Aztec calendar stone found in Mexico
City's main square.
7. Anne Frank Museum - Amsterdam, Netherlands
The second most visited museum in Amsterdam (to the Van Gogh
museum), the Anne Frank Museum is the only literary-focused
museum on this list. More importantly, the museum is on the list
due to its focus on remembering and acknowledging the Holocaust.
Located along a picturesque canal, it is difficult to imagine
the original use of this house and the events that took place
there. The museum is also very accessible to children, as The
Diary of Anne Frank is a commonly -read book for young adults,
and a great way to gently expose children to a very important
event in world history.
8. The British Museum - London, England
Established in 1753 through an Act of Parliament and a
bequeathed gift from a physician's estate, the British Museum
does contain art pieces, but it's more famous for its impressive
collection of archeological finds. The museum's high profile
acquisitions include the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon
Sculptures, more commonly known as "the Elgin Marbles" after the
Ambassador who brought the sculptures back to Britain from
Athens. Equally impressive is the museum's architecture - the
Queen Elizabeth II Great Court, designed by Sir Norman Foster,
is the largest covered public square in Europe.
9. Tokyo National Museum - Tokyo, Japan
Located in Tokyo's Ueno Park, the Tokyo National Museum was
the first museum established in Japan, curating a collection of
Asian art and archaeological objects, with a focus on Japanese
artifacts. A complex containing five exhibition buildings, the
collection includes traditional archeological finds like samurai
swords and armor, as well as decorative objects like screens and
sculptures. On March 20 - June 10, 2012, the Tokyo National
Museum will be hosting a special exhibition of Japanese
Masterpieces on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston,
Mass.
10. The Istanbul Archaeological Museums - Istanbul, Turkey
Few areas have been controlled or inhabited by as many
different cultures as the region of modern-day Turkey.
Therefore, the Istanbul Archaeological Museums serve an
important role: not only do the museums offer a broad sample of
the country's archeological treasures, but they also manage to
cover the intertwining cultures that share a role in the
nation's history. One of the museums' three buildings, the Tiled
Kiosk Museum, is pictured here and houses antique Ottoman and
Anatolian tiles, along with other Islamic objects.
VirtualTourist.com members noted that the museums are
conveniently-located in the Sultanahmet area of the city and are
very well-organized. They also noted that the museums and the
shaded parks around them provided a nice change of pace from the
crowds at nearby Topkapi Palace and Istanbul's other crowded
landmarks.
(Created by Paul Casciato)