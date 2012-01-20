NEW YORK Jan 20 It's cold and gloomy for
the parts of the planet experiencing winter, so what better time
to consider a rooftop pool for catching a few rays now or to put
in the plans for your next sunny holiday. To help you select a
suitably chic place to soak up the sun, online men's magazine
AskMen.com (www.askmen.com) has come up with a top 10 list of
rooftop pools. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Architect Moshe Safdie's multibillion-dollar resort and
casino is the very definition of balls-out: 55 stories crowned
by a 500-foot rooftop pool, which is set amid 250 tree species
and several hundred different plants in a blooming oasis called
the Sands SkyPark. Three-times Olympic size and cantilevered so
that the water seems to drop straight over the sides of the
hotel, this claims to be the biggest rooftop pool in the world,
and it's for guests of Marina Bay Sands only. Forget about views
to distant monuments; from the nearby observation deck (which is
open to the public), you'll be amazed just looking down at lower
reaches of the monumental hotel itself.
2. The Standard, downtown Los Angeles, California
The 360 degreee views of Los Angeles' reenergized downtown
are enhanced by the pool topping André Balazs' flirty revamp of
the old Superior Oil headquarters. Imagine vibrating cherry-hued
water beds and yellow 1960s Panton chairs, Astroturf underfoot
and a nightly DJ reigning over the next-door dance floor. If
you're in the mood for cozy, order a drink from waitresses
dressed as cheerleaders and sit around the outdoor fireplace.
The party's on until 1:30 a.m., after which you can satisfy
late-night cravings at the hotel's 24-hour outdoor patio
restaurant, next to a flaming water fountain.
3. Andaz San Diego, San Diego
Some pools we like purely for their design, others because,
well, Prince Harry of Wales does, too. He's one of the VIPs
spotted recently at Andaz San Diego's pool, where there's a
continually throbbing DJ beat, VIP bottle service, cushioned
lounge beds, and endless babe-spotting. We figure if the Prince
judged this a worthy pool, it must be -- God know he likes to
party. Andaz is pretty much even in rep with another well-known
pool party spot, FLOAT, atop the Hard Rock Hotel, whose patrons
include Brody Jenner and Kim Kardashian.
4. The Joule, Dallas, Texas
There's plenty to soak in from this cantilevered marvel on
the 10th floor of Dallas' smartest boutique hotel. The Joule
juts eight feet beyond the hotel roof, so you're literally
swimming above the commuter rush of the downtown core, hemmed in
glass. Hungry? Charlie Palmer at The Joule serves up a lighter
poolside menu for swimmers. And poolside service includes an
imaginative custom cocktail list as well.
5. Pacific Regency Hotel Suites, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Luna Bar is a covered bar extending the length of the
hotel's rooftop pool. Views are of the Kuala Lumpur skyline,
including the 88-story Petronas Twin Towers, and the bar, which
offers al fresco dining as well, is a fixture of Kuala Lumpur
nightlife and three-time winner of Hospitality Asia Platinum
Awards' "Best Night Spot Award." The pool is a more exclusive,
private venue that's only open to hotel guests.
6. Shoreditch House, London, England
The definition of true privacy is a pool for members only,
and this one sits on the roof of a converted warehouse that's
now a private members club in East London serving A-listers from
media and fashion industries. Founder Nick Jones has nine
"houses" in Berlin, London and U.S. cities, including New York
City's Soho House. Shoreditch House's pool shares the roof with
a bar-lounge complete with cozy open fire and a lawn-garden area
for relaxing barefoot. Next door, a pub has been converted to
offer 26 rooms for club members (you can even borrow "dress-up
accessories" from the concierge)
7. The Top at Hotel Adriana, Hvar, Croatia
A neon-lit bar runs the length of The Top, this Croatian
Dalmatian islands hotspot within a stylish contemporary boutique
hotel facing the sea. It takes a ferry or speedboat from Split
Katela/Resnik Airport to get to Hvar, but once ensconced on
Hotel Adriana's roof, you'll spend hours swimming in a
year-round seawater pool, taking in views of the Venetian
piazza, cathedral and harbor they call "the next St. Tropez."
8. Hotel Unique, Sao Paulo, Brazil
This sexy, curvy hotel shaped like a boat (huh?) was
designed by architect Ruy Ohtake, with interiors by João
Armentano, and it's a veritable objet d'art that lives up to its
name. The oversize pool with an underwater sound system runs the
length of the roof and is illuminated in crimson at night. And
right beside is Skye bar and restaurant, serving up a
multi-ethnic menu with views of Ibirapuera Park within the
upscale Jardim neighborhood.
9. The Vine, Madeira
An infinity-edge pool and -- surprise! -- 20-meter Jacuzzi,
together with a scenic solarium bar-lounge, rank this among the
world's exceptional hotel rooftops. Gaze at cruise-ship-filled
Funchal Bay and mountains surrounding Madeira's capital,
Funchal, as a spa specialist begins your vinotherapy session in
one of the poolside cabanas. Spend happy hour at Bar 360° before
an evening in the historic quarter, steps from the hotel. Or
stay put for a locally sourced meal at its Alsace-inspired UVA
restaurant, led by Antoine Westermann, whose restaurants have
earned a total of three Michelin stars.
10. Atrium Pool, Park Hyatt, Tokyo
Bill Murray fans will remember this pool well. It's the
20-meter stunner with floor-to-ceiling windows and a
glass-topped roof that, in Lost in Translation, Murray swims
attempting to court Scarlett Johansson in her breakout role as
Charlotte. So to recap: Shinjuku district and Mount Fuji views
from the 47th floor, and the bonus of swimming in a movie set
for a bodacious Hollywood star
