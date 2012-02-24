LONDON, Feb 24 Dust off your bunting! As
if the pomp and circumstance of last year's British royal
wedding weren't enough, London is gearing up for a whole new
round of celebrations for this spring's Diamond Jubilee. From
the sentimental to the sublime, the travellers and staff of
online travel adviser trippy.com (www.trippy.com) have compiled
a list of the 10 must-see attractions for fans of UK royalty.
Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Royal Ascot; Ascot Racecourse, outside London
While it may be one of English society's most lauded events,
tickets in the "Silver Ring" can be found in the 16-30 pounds
range. For pricier sections, take note: the dress code here is
serious. Top hats and morning suits for men, hats with a base of
at least four inches for women, so make sure you're prepared!
2. Margaret Tyler; South Kenton, London
All hail the Queen! Of royal memorabilia, that is. Margaret
Tyler, considered the world's most proficient collector of
royal...well, stuff, has turned her home into a virtual shrine
to the royal family. Whether it's tea towels, mugs, or
life-sized royal cut-outs, you can be sure Ms. Tyler has it.
3. The Household Cavalry Museum; Whitehall, London
While it sounds like the kind of place ripe for a dull
school trip, in truth it's anything but. Celebrating the active
troops who also provide the queen's ceremonial guard, this small
museum is an exciting, colorful collection of exquisite uniforms
of and exciting artifacts from the troops who were historically
responsible for the sovereign's safety.
4. 60 Coleherne Court; Earls Court, London
It was here that Lady Di as she was then known, spent her
single girl days laughing it up with roommates and trying, with
limited success, to avoid the press. In fact, it was from this
very apartment that "Shy Di" spent what her assigned police
officer referred to as her "last night of freedom".
5. Mahiki; Mayfair, London
One of William and Kate's favorite pre-marriage haunts, this
tiki bar is still a favorite of local celebs. We can only
imagine how much fun it must have been watching the future king
and queen of England spin the bar's famous Wheel of Fortune
drink selector.
6. Queen Elizabeth II by Cecil Beaton: A Diamond Jubilee
Celebration; Victoria and Albert Museum, Cromwell Road, London
One of the Jubilee's most anticipated events, this show
chronicles the 30-year association between monarch and
photographer. Beaton's almost other-worldly Coronation portrait
is among the exhibit's finest and, given the circumstances, most
intriguing.
7. Swan Upping; The River Thames
In this wonderfully quaint old tradition, the queen's
official Swan Marker (yes, that is a real title), and his team
row up the Thames weighing and measuring all the queen's swans.
While the queen herself leaves the job to others, it's worth
checking out for the glorious royal regalia and the ceremonial
toast to Her Majesty.
8. The Museum of Brands, Packaging and Ads: London
Located on a small side street in the Notting Hill section
of town, this whimsical little museum is a tribute to packaging,
memorabilia, and general English ephemera. Royal watchers may
need to bring along a friend to talk them out of nicking any of
the incredible royal souvenirs showcased here.
9. Ceremony of the Keys; Tower of London, London
For a literal "Hark! Who goes there?" moment, be sure to
send away three months in advance for tickets to this centuries
old (and free) performance. The official nightly locking of the
tower, this is royal ritual at its best and most authentic.
10. Diana: A Celebration; traveling exhibit
If travel to England isn't in your budget this year but you
need a royal fix, this exhibit may be a solution. In Minneapolis
at the time of this writing, the show features clothing,
personal effects, and, amazingly, the wedding gown that still
influences brides the world over.
(Created by Paul Casciato)