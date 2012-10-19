NEW YORK, Oct 19 There's nothing like landing at a
city - either for the first time or after time away - and gazing
out the plane window to catch a glimpse of its skyline. Online
travel consultants Cheapflights.com (www.cheapflights.com)
offers its list of the top 10 city skylines. Reuters has not
endorsed this list:
1. Hong Kong
Packed with more skyscrapers and people living above the
14th floor (read: that makes it a 'vertical city') than any
other city on the planet, Hong Kong and its skyline are
transforming by the day. Towering across the impressive panorama
- best seen from above at Victoria Peak and below from Victoria
Harbour - is the HSBC Main Building, I. M. Pei's Bank of China
Tower and the International Commerce Centre (at 1,588 feet, the
last is the world's third-largest building). We don't anticipate
that high-rise construction in the neon-lit city will slow any
time soon, so keep an eye out for Hong Kong's latest
architectural wonders.
2. New York City, New York, USA
The Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, the
MetLife Building - need we go on? Manhattan's epic skyline is
synonymous with the diversity and possibility that echo through
New York City's gridded streets. Whether it's a view of the
Financial District from the Brooklyn Bridge or a look at Midtown
from the Hudson River, the Big Apple's stretch of landmarks,
from Brooklyn to the Bronx, is a recognizable sight to behold.
3. Sydney, Australia
There are few buildings more iconic than the Sydney Opera
House, so it's hard not to see it as the figurative centerpiece
of the clustered, modern skyline of Sydney. The distinctive
modernist roof of the multi-venue performance center (the UNESCO
World Heritage Site is not just for operas) looks like either a
series of shells or the sails of a vast schooner. Other
buildings - like 1 Bligh Street, Sydney Tower and MLC Centre -
similarly represent the best in world-class architecture, making
the skyline of Australia's largest city - which overlooks the
historic and beautiful Sydney Harbour - unforgettable.
4. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Its defining landmark is one of the New Seven Wonders of the
World, so it should come as no surprise that Rio's skyline made
our cut. Is there a more iconic monument than the city's Christ
the Redeemer statue atop Corcovado Mountain? Rio covers a
stretch of Brazil's Atlantic Coast that blends natural wonders
seamlessly with man-made achievements. Millions live together in
the socioeconomically divided city, which has preserved churches
and buildings since the 1500s. The dichotomies of the skyline
and the people - old and new, rich and poor - are the pulse of
Rio de Janeiro.
5. Paris, France
Utterly flat compared to our other picks, Paris owes its
top-10 worthiness mostly to its landmarks that romantically dot
the City of Light's cityscape. After one visit to Sacré C÷ur
Basilica at the top of Montmartre - complete with an aerial view
of a glistening skyline, poetically interrupted by the Eiffel
Tower - travelers seem to understand the magic of Paris. Trace
its broad boulevards - from the Arc de Triomphe down the Champs
Elysées to Concorde and the Musée du Louvre - and admire the
city's urban planning feats.
6. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Spurred by oil revenues, Dubai's growth has accelerated
rapidly in the last 15 years and its skyline reflects that. Its
numerous tall and slender buildings - many of which were
completed in just the last five years - look from a distance
like man-made stalagmites jutting up from the desert floor.
Buildings like the Burj Khalifa (by far the tallest building in
the world) and the Burj al Arab (built on its own artificial
island) combine state-of-the-art modern architecture with design
cues pulled from both nature and Islamic heritage, helping to
give Dubai's skyline its distinctive visage.
7. Chicago, Illinois, USA
Though its winters force residents into hibernation for four
months of the year, the Second City comes alive in warmer months
when pale Chicagoans come out to play. A boat trip on Lake
Michigan provides a perfect view of folks running and biking
along Lakeshore against a skyline marked by the Willis (formerly
Sears) Tower, the Hancock Building and Navy Pier. For an
up-close look at Chicago's skyline, take an architectural boat
tour; volunteers expertly detail the skyline's history since the
Great Chicago Fire of 1871 that destroyed over three square
miles of the city.
8. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
There's something particularly majestic about Kuala Lumpur's
defining skyscrapers, the Petronas Towers. Malaysia Truly Asia,
as the tourism board's tagline goes, is a wonder of
multiculturalism, awe-inspiring landscapes and white-sand
islands (our picks are Langkawi and Borneo). But Kuala Lumpur,
one of the fastest growing cities in the area, quickly gives
visitors a faster paced perspective on the country. The Petronas
and Kuala Lumpur towers both illuminate each evening, providing
a taste of what's to come in this cultural mecca.
9. Shanghai, China
Many of China's cities boast impressive skylines packed with
a seemingly endless number of skyscrapers. (Honorable mentions
go to Macao, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Beijing - you get
it.) But it's Shanghai's eclectic skyline that stands out from
the crowd. The most populous city proper in the world also has
one of the most distinctive skylines, featuring Art Deco, Soviet
neoclassical and traditional Jiangnan architecture. Reaching
higher - and more grandly - than most are the Shanghai World
Financial Center (1,614 feet), Jin Mao Tower (1,380 feet) and
the Sci-Fi looking Oriental Pearl Radio & TV Tower (1,535 feet).
10. Moscow, Russia
Moscow's skyline is a reflection of the capital city's
extensive history. Dominated by quintessentially Russian
landmarks like the onion domes of Saint Basil's Cathedral and
the Seven Sisters, seven massive skyscrapers positioned equal
distance from the Kremlin (not to mention the Kremlin itself),
Moscow's skyline is unparalleled. Many travelers to the city
take note that the skyline seems like a throwback to hundreds of
years ago, as little of the new architecture has garnered as
much prestige in recent years.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)