LONDON, July 27 For those who prefer marathons
to museums, travel is a fantastic opportunity to indulge in a
new sport. The travellers and staff at Trippy.com
(www.trippy.com) have come up with their list of 10 Cool Sports
You Should Try While Travelling. Not athletically inclined? Fear
not! We've included some low-impact games. Reuters has not
endorsed this list:
1. Falconry - California
If you assumed this sport went the way of chariot races and
gladiators, think again. At the West Coast Falconry Center in
Marysville, California, students are schooled in various species
of birds of prey as well as how to work with a trained hawk who
sits on and flies to the glove when called.
2. Dressage - Spain
While most people have seen the stunning balletic movements of
dressage horses, it's rare that a non-equestrian can tell you
what this pas de deux between horse and rider actually is or how
it's mastered. Luckily this can be remedied at the Epona
Equestrian Center in Spain where they teach both pros and
beginners alike.
3. Petanque - France
Nothing says "France" like a group of serious-looking,
competitive men standing around a sandbox with a cigarette in
one hand and a petanque ball in the other. If you're not brave
enough to ask them to teach you how to play, try contacting an
organization like the Federation of Petanque USA for a few
lessons with your local club before you go.
4. Fencing - U.K.
While it may not be much help in a modern day street fight, this
sport of kings will give you a fabulous workout. We recommend
London's Blades Club where the cost of admission to a "Taster
Session" can be put towards your first few lessons.
5. Caber Tossing - Scotland
Unless you happen to already know how to throw an almost 200
pound, 20 ft. log into the air and have it land with complete
precision, we recommend a few practice sessions at Mavis Hall
Park in East Lothian, Scotland. (For those who prefer something
less challenging, the park also offers Wellie Boot Tossing.)
6. Croquet - New Zealand
Whilst it has a reputation for being a bit twee, don't expect to
be able to hold a tea cup and play at the same time. Players in
this part of the world take their bisques, hoops, and peg outs
seriously, so be prepared.
7. Orienteering - Sweden
For those with the patience of a very buff, athletic saint,
orienteering is the ultimate mind/body sport. Armed with
compasses, participants navigate through a pre-determined route
set up by organizers, often through some beautiful terrain.
8. Rowing - Boston
If you want to feel as if you're in the opening credits of a
movie, almost nothing beats this one. That said, it's a serious
sport that requires not only endurance but proof of swimming
abilities (just in case), so make sure you're up for the task
before starting. Community Rowing, Inc. in Boston is a great
place to start.
9. Snowkiting - Germany
If snowboarding and parasailing had an overachieving baby, it
would be snowkiting. Challenging, fun, and absolutely glorious
to watch, participants in this sport are guided along the snow
by the sails of a kite. Schools abound in this part of the world
so you'll have no problem finding one.
10. Bullfighting - California
If you love the grace but hate the violence, we recommend the
Dennis C. Borba cruelty-free method of learning. Although you'll
get your Hemingway moment in the ring, the technique here is
billed as "bloodless." Just remember, though, that's the
school's name for it, not the bulls'.