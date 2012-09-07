LONDON, Sept 7 For those who prefer marathons to
museums, travel is a fantastic opportunity to indulge in a new
sport. On this note the travelLers and staff at online travel
consultants Trippy.com (www.trippy.com) have come up with their
own list of the Top 10 Cool Sports You Should Try While
Traveling. Not athletically inclined? Fear not! We've included
some low-impact games and remember, you're on vacation; no one's
watching. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Falconry in California
Lest you assume this sport went the way of chariot races and
gladiators, think again. At the West Coast Falconry Center in
Marysville, California, students are schooled in various species
of birds of prey as well as how to work with a trained hawk who
sits on and flies to the glove when called.
2. Dressage in Spain
While most people have seen the stunning balletic movements
of dressage horses, it's the rare non-equestrian who can tell
you what this pas de deux between horse and rider actually is or
how it's mastered. Luckily this can be remedied at the Epona
Equestrian Center in Spain where they teach both pros and
beginners alike.
3. Pètanque in France
Nothing says France like a group of serious-looking,
competitive men standing around a sandbox with a cigarette in
one hand and a pètanque ball in the other. If you're not brave
enough to ask them to teach you how to play, try contacting an
organization like the Federation of Petanque USA for a few
lessons with your local club before you go.
4. Fencing in the United Kingdom
While it may not be much help in a modern day street fight,
this sport of kings will give you a fabulous workout. We
recommend London's Blades Club where the cost of admission to a
"Taster Session" can be put towards your first few lessons.
5. Caber Tossing in Scotland
Unless you happen to already know how to throw an almost 200
pound, 20 ft. log into the air and have it land with complete
precision we recommend a few practice sessions at Mavis Hall
Park in East Lothian, Scotland. (For those who prefer something
less challenging, the park also offers Wellie Boot Tossing.)
6. Croquet in New Zealand
Whilst it has a reputation for being a bit twee, don't
expect to be able to hold a tea cup and play at the same time.
Players in this part of the world take their bisques, hoops, and
peg outs seriously so be prepared.
7. Orienteering in Sweden
For those with the patience of a very buff, athletic saint,
orienteering is the ultimate mind/body sport. Armed with
compasses, participants navigate through a pre-determined route
set up by organizers, often through some beautiful terrain.
8. Rowing in Boston
If you want to feel as if you're in the opening credits of a
movie, almost nothing beats this one. That said, it's a serious
sport that requires not only endurance but proof of swimming
abilities (just in case), so make sure you're up for the task
before starting. Community Rowing, Inc. in Boston is a great
place to start.
9. Snowkiting in Germany
If snowboarding and parasailing had an overachieving baby,
it would be snowkiting. Challenging, fun, and absolutely
glorious to watch, participants in this sport are guided along
the snow by the sails of a kite. Schools abound in this part of
the world so you'll have no problem finding one.
10. Bullfighting in California
If you love the grace but hate the violence, we recommend
the Dennis C. Borba cruelty-free method of learning . Although
you'll get your Hemingway moment in the ring, the technique here
is billed as "bloodless." Just remember, though, that's the
school's name for it, not the bulls'.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)