SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 Spring is just
around the corner for the northern hemisphere and as the winter
weather lifts, northerners might consider getting a jump on the
summer holiday crush by taking a trip to the more popular places
well before the heavy June-September tourist season. Online
travel adviser Travel Ticker (www.travel-ticker.com) offers its
top 10 spring destinations. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. China
Average temperatures during spring vary depending on the
region, but from a purely weather standpoint, this is one of the
best times of the year to visit China. Add on the fact that
there are fewer crowds and stellar deals to be found during
spring, and a visit to the Far East sounds even better. Business
and leisure travel picks up in April, so consumers should try to
visit in March for the lowest prices and shorter lines.
2. Ecuador
Travelers wanting a more exotic trip should head south to
Ecuador. All of the many regions in this South American country
boast savings during this time of the year, and this is truly a
part of the world that has something for everyone. Travelers can
visit the famous Galapagos Islands, relax on pristine beaches,
explore the wonders of the Amazonian rain forest or take in
views of the majestic Andes mountain range. Rain may linger in
some areas, but that helps keep both tourist levels and prices
low. Consumers can beat the peak season rates that start in May
by visiting just a month or so early.
3. Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is one of the easiest island paradises to get to
from the U.S., so travelers should take advantage this spring.
In one small chunk of land, travelers can experience an active
city life, pristine beaches, rainforests, art, history, and
nightlife galore. Since Puerto Rico hasn't yet become
top-of-mind for sun seekers, prices continue to remain low and
all-inclusive deals are abundant.
4. Barcelona
Spring is the perfect time to visit Barcelona, when the
beautiful weather enhances the experience at historic buildings,
cobblestone roads, seaside vistas and vibrant cultural
centerpoints. The current economic situation in Spain is helping
to drive prices down, so the country is offering some amazing
deals to attract more travel business. 2012 is a great year to
enjoy traditional Spanish Tapas, visit the fantasy-like
structures designed by Gaudí and lounge on beautiful beaches,
all at an affordable price.
5. Argentina
Anyone who is looking for a coastal European experience
should consider Argentina as a great alternative because it has
an incredibly rich history and many ties to Spain. From its
stunning scenery, vibrant cities, and exciting culture to
world-renowned wineries, it's a destination that always pleases.
It's also a pretty great value as over the past couple years LAN
Airlines has steadily increased flights to the area, resulting
in some fantastic air sales. Prices to Argentina tend to soar
around the holidays, so travelers should plan a trip to
Argentina in May or June to miss the crowds.
6. Nassau, Bahamas
Nassau is ideal for some springtime fun-in-the-sun.
Travelers generally can't go wrong with the many islands that
sprinkle this amazing region, but the Bahamas is a sure bet,
where turquoise waters and white sand beaches await. With its
many all-inclusive resorts competing for tourism appeal, the
Bahamas tends be a deal destination year-around.
7. Riviera Maya, Mexico
Even though spring time tends to be a peak season for the
Riviera Maya, travelers should still think of it as a value
destination. Known for its luxe all-inclusive resorts, this
tropical paradise is a place where it's easy to get your meals,
drinks, entertainment and activities all included in one price.
This Mexican destination is home to several miles of serene
beaches with crystal clear waters. To avoid the spring break
crowds, consumers should travel mid-April and into May for great
deals without sacrificing the beautiful weather during this
season.
8. Italy
Italy's sweet spot is April and May, which makes it a
must-consider destination during the spring. Italy's weather is
best during these months and since it's just before the summer
peak season, travelers can find great values on airfare and
hotels. Additionally, the crowds (which some cities like Venice
are infamous for) are much smaller. Easy access means that a
true local experience, whether you're sitting at a café with a
cappuccino or strolling the tiny streets window shopping, is
easily accessible.
9. England
With the Olympics around the corner, April and May are ideal
to visit England - especially London - right before the crowds
and prices spike. With the abundance of new hotel rooms opening
in England's top destination, deals should be easy to find right
before and after the games. The weather is also best during
spring, which is particularly good if you're looking to visit
England's world-famous countryside. Although rainfall happens
all year long in this area of the world, it tends to drop during
this season, giving tourists a fantastic opportunity to view
England in all its glory.
10. France
France is another country that has something for every kind
of traveler, blending rich history with delicious food and
breathtaking scenery. Following the same trends as Italy and
England, deals tend to be pretty good during spring because it's
just before the peak season. When visiting the capital city of
Paris during this time of year, travelers will not only be
mesmerized by walks along the Seine River, or by taking in views
of the city from the top of the Eiffel Tower, but they will also
get to enjoy the city with plenty of sun and perfect
temperatures. But travelers shouldn't stop there, the
picturesque Loire Valley or the ritzy South of France are just a
quick train ride away and are truly stunning during the months
of April and May.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)