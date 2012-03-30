Travel Picks: Top 10 sun rises around the world - NEW YORK,
March 30 Residents of the Northern Hemisphere are
downright giddy this time of year with the official arrival of
spring. In honour of longer days, sunshine and the tantalising
prospect of summer on the horizon, Cheapflights.com has chosen
its top 10 list of places around the world to see a magnificent
sunrise. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Haleakala National Park, Hawaii, USA
Boarding a bus in the wee hours of morning is a pain,
particularly on vacation when the greatest indulgence is
sleeping in. But the alarm-clock acknowledgement is worth it if
the payoff is watching a sunrise from above the clouds, on the
top of a volcano. Various van tours offer the trip through
Haleakala National Park in Maui, picking visitors up at 3 a.m.
and dropping them off to see the event from the summit. Should
you want to (and we highly recommend it), you can bike the 28
miles down the mountain, back to sea level.
2. Svalbard, Norway
The sun doesn't set in Svalbard-at least not between
mid-April and late August each year. It's obvious, then, why the
sun rising holds an almost magical appeal for visitors. Situated
north of the Arctic Circle, the northernmost inhabited spot on
the planet features the midnight sun, a phenomenon where the sun
stays continuously in the sky for 24 hours a day. Glaciers and
mountains clutter Svalbard's horizon, painting a landscape that
merely enhances the event.
3. Angkor Wat Siem Reap, Cambodia
Angkor Wat any time of day is powerful, but arriving early
enough to watch the sunrise offers visitors an even greater
spectacle. The preserved temple attracts travelers to Cambodia
from around the world, providing them architectural insight into
Khmer and Hindu mythology and history. We advise that visitors
dedicate more than a day to exploring the sacred grounds (and
that one of those days begins before dawn).
4. Fiji
Smack dab on the 180-degree longitude line, Fiji is one of
the first spots in the world to see the sun rise every day. The
South Pacific destination, a favorite among lovers of turquoise
seas and white-sand beaches (and who isn't), offers unrivaled
scenery and inspirational landscapes. Itinerary tip: Follow an
intoxicating sunrise up with a morning exploration; the "soft
coral capital of the world" offers some of the best scuba diving
in the world.
5. Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is on practically every adventure
traveler's to-do list. With the enormous undertaking comes a
chance to see one of the most enchanting sunrises in the world.
From Kili's summit-19,341 feet above sea level-dedicated souls
can reflect on their ascent, a massive accomplishment, while
soaking up an unparalleled sight to see.
6. Stonehenge, England
Equinox devotees will gather every year for the Vernal
Equinox. A place of sun worship still, Stonehenge is a
mysterious destination that holds deep spiritual value for many
travelers. Some researchers suggest the formation was erected as
early as 2200 BC, while others argue it was even earlier, in
3000 BC. No matter the date of creation, Stonehenge is a
powerful landmark, and well worth the visit for a beautiful-and
perhaps magical-sunrise.
7. Tres Cruces, Peru
A six-hour bus ride from Cuzco, the gateway to Machu Picchu,
Tres Cruces is undeniably worth the long trek. The Incas held
the mountain spot, situated on the Amazon basin, sacred.
Nowadays, it's visitors looking to experience a mind-blowing
sunrise who sanctify the destination. The view famously boasts
celestial hues and Polaroid moments from above the clouds.
8. Tulum, Mexico
The coastal oasis of Tulum draws spiritual travelers and
yoga-types year-round to soak up exquisite culture, history and
scenery all in a single spot. The destination's think-green
mentality and efforts toward sustainability set the tone for a
raw form of vacationing, where visitors are up with the sun (and
often in bed shortly after the sun goes down). No need to set an
alarm in Tulum, where sun worshipers gather at the shoreline
daily to watch the sunrise.
9. Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA
The most impressive sunrises in the continental United
States occur every day across the Grand Canyon. Cool purples
melt into shades bronze and orange against the awe-inspiring
scenery, arguably America's greatest natural wonder. There isn't
a best place to see the sunrise in the Grand Canyon, but
Maricopa, Hopi, and Mather points, and along the South Rim are
recommended highly by in-the-know travelers.
10. Mount Sinai, Egypt
First a history refresher: Jews, Christians and Muslims
alike believe that Moses received the 10 Commandments at the
biblical Mount Sinai, as mentioned in the Torah, Bible and
Koran. Still an important religious destination, Mount Sinai
today draws believers who scale the route by foot for religious
purposes, and for the chance to see one of the most inspiring
sunrises in the world.
