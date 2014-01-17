Jan 17 Boutique hotel experts Mr & Mrs Smith
(www.mrandmrssmith.com) have announced their predictions for 10
of the top accommodation and travel trends to watch for this
year.
Reuters has not endorsed this list.
1. Local Life
Hotels are helping guests get to know the locals or at least
get to grips with the local scene. Budapest boutique hotel Brody
House champions the city's artistic energy, holding exhibitions,
readings and other cultural events for guests.
Rooms are named after the local artists whose works decorate
walls, staff abound with hot tips on what to do in the area and
the hotel even has its own record label, Brody House Sounds.
Stay at Claska in Tokyo and you'll see the city's
best-dressed canines (and owners) pop by for a pooch-pampering
treatment at the doggy beauty salon downstairs. Claska also has
a gallery, boutique and lively bar, as well as a series of arty
events held on the hotel's rooftop terrace.
Beyond boutique bedrooms, there's a string of services
promising instant immersion with the locals - Eat With, for
example, which hooks up hungry visitors with hosts happy to cook
dinner for guests in their own homes.
2. Sleep Swamis
The best hotels have been offering guests access to personal
chefs, personal trainers and health and well-being gurus for
years. Now some hotels are going the extra mile to ensure that
guests even have a fabulous time while they're asleep.
Anantara Kihavah Villas in the Maldives has a slumber guru
responsible for making sure that guests get a restful night. The
slumber guru's bag of tricks includes soothing milk baths,
relaxing massages and a pillow menu.
Alila Villas also takes sleep very seriously. Both Alila
Villas Uluwatu and Alila Villas Soori have a pillow menu, a
selection of essential oils and scented candles up their
(pyjama) sleeve.
3. Seriously Social
Like it? Tweet it. Seen it? Instagram it. The social-media
savvy are here to stay and hotels are getting wise to marketing
via mobile - so much so, in fact, that some have even been built
specifically with social in mind.
Take 1888 Hotel in Sydney, whose design was mapped out to
maximise its Instagram-ability, and some of the Melia group
hotels, where specialist concierges respond to guest requests
via Twitter.
We think hotels are going to get even more switched on to
social in 2014 and beyond...
4. Family Affair
Travelling with children in tow doesn't have to mean
compromising on style and service. Mr & Mrs Smith's new site,
Smith & Family, puts family travel first. Hotels are picking up
on the trend, too.
A great example is Six Senses Qing Cheng Mountain in China
(set to open in 2014), which has village-style accommodation
that works well for families, an excellent kids club and a panda
research centre just 10 minutes away where you can interact with
panda bears and their cubs.
Etihad is even introducing a Flying Nannies service on
long-haul flights, with their nannies (specially trained cabin
crew members) accredited by Norland, Britain's leading childcare
training college.
On the other hand, Scoot, Singapore Airlines and AirAsia X
now offer child-free zones on some flights.
5. Playing Tarzan
Hoteliers have become increasingly creative when it comes to
where guests rest their heads. One trend we particularly love is
the rise of treehouse hotels.
Hapuku Lodge & Tree Houses in New Zealand has been giving us
a natural high for a while but wannabe Tarzans and Janes can now
also cuddle up in the canopies at grand country manor Chewton
Glen, Hampshire, as well as at Japamala Resort and Bunga Raya in
Malaysia.
6. Beyond The Bedroom
Rather than simply provide a space to bed down for the
night, hotels are offering even more bang for your buck. They
are increasingly places where guests and locals alike want to
while away the hours, not simply head straight to their rooms.
The Ace Hotel Bar at the Ace Hotel New York (winner of the
Hottest Hotel Bar at the inaugural Smith Awards in November
2013) and The Zetter Townhouse in London are a scene unto
themselves.
And while a great bar can put a hotel on the map, lobbies
and libraries are jostling for recognition too. Swing by the
photo booth in the lobby at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club, for
example. Take it from us, an impersonal arrival is a thing of
the past.
7. Distracting Destinations
With the World Cup kicking off in June, 2014 is set to be
all about Brazil. Beyond Rio, we love the melting pot of Bahia
for its forested interior and stylish seaside resorts, and Ponta
dos Ganchos in Santa Catarina for beachcombing and jungle
roaming.
We predict the southern states of America are on the up, so
watch out for Austin's cool and contemporary Hotel San José and
the understated but sophisticated Zero George Street in
Charleston.
We're excited about Japan too, so look east to our cool kid
on the block, Claska in Tokyo, or Beniya Mukayu in Kanazawa.
Don't neglect Sri Lanka - we love Paradise Road Tintagel Colombo
and Casa Colombo in the capital.
8. Hot Hotels
The minimalist masterpiece that is Fogo Island Inn in
Newfoundland, Canada, is set to make waves on the hotel scene.
It won Best Newcomer at the Smith Hotel Awards 2013 due to its
soul-stirring location and incredible interiors.
This year, keep your eyes peeled for the opening of Grace
Marrakech in Morocco, the Pig near Bath in Britain and Alila
hotels in India (Alila Fort Bishangarh in Jaipur) and Oman
(Alila Jabal Akhdar). We'll be dispatching Smith reviewers there
soon, so watch this space...
9. Delayed Reaction
Delays to a journey are always a nuisance but travellers can
now choose from a range of services designed to take the sting
out of lengthy waits. In the Netherlands, VertragingsApp is an
iOS app that offers readers short stories based on the length of
their delay.
In Australia, Qantas Airways has created a range of books
carefully selected to correspond with flying times.
Based on research that shows the average reader can finish
around one page a minute, "Stories For Every Journey" is a
collection of novels and non-fiction titles that are the perfect
length to be enjoyed between take-off and landing (allowing
breaks for meals, naps and bouts of leg-wiggling, of course).
10. Room Service: Shaken And Stirred
In 2013, the New York Hilton Midtown stopped offering
breakfast in bed for the residents of its 1,980 rooms. We
predict a fresh approach to in-room snacking from other hotels,
too.
Public Chicago leaves a breakfast bag at your door and The
Upper House has gone high tech - guests can order from an iPod
touch. Watch this space for even more innovation in bedroom
banqueting.
