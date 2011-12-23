NEW YORK Dec 23 Your last trip this year
may just be driving home for Christmas, but 2012 is already
shaping up to be a year when travellers will be seeking to
maximise their money with gateway destinations, mini-upgrades
and combine adventure with altruism. That's why online travel
adviser Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.com) has come up with its
top five travel trend predictions for 2012. Reuters has not
endorsed this list:
1. VALUE FOR MONEY
Though the priority is to get away, cutting costs is still
on the top of every traveler's mind. Cheapflights predicts
value-for-money escapes will be the top trend in 2012; the
industry will see a rise in consumer demand for discounted trips
like package vacations, all-inclusives and cruises.
Bundling trips into weekend deals and warm-weather getaways
gives fliers the excuse to vacation without the guilt of
spending big. Cheapflights has seen a lot of top-notch
metropolises like Chicago and Boston rank well on our list of
lower-than-average airfares.
If the goal is a sun drenched escape, consider Fort Lauderdale
not only as a destination but as a gateway to Miami and the rest
of South Florida. Still high on our list: Puerto Rico. Low-cost
airlines JetBlue and Spirit are routing affordable fares to
alternative Borinquen Airport on the west side of the island.
For a more international experience, we are seeing low average
airfares to Toronto or Quebec, good for the cold lovers, and
Nassau, Bahamas, or Cancun, Mexico, for the sun seekers.
Among our more traditional favorites in Europe, Dublin and
Barcelona currently top the ranking for lowest average airfare.
Thessaloniki, Greece, comes is with a slightly higher average
airfare but most likely offers a better overall value given
ground cost tradeoffs.
2. RISE IN PET TRAVEL
In its 2011 survey, PetRelocation.com reported that almost
33 percent of pet owners planned to take their pets outside of
the United States on an international retreat. This comes just
as countries worldwide rewrite travel requirements to lessen the
burden and fees for passengers flying with animals. The New
Year's more relaxed rules should see a significant increase in
the number of individuals and families in particular traveling
with their favored furry friends. Some airlines have seen an
uptick already, with Virgin reporting a 1500 percent increase in
the number of dogs vacationing with their owners since 2003.
3. ATHLETIC "VOLUNTOURISM"
When the economic downturn was officially announced in 2009,
various types of vacations rooted in giving back emerged. This
New Year is set to see the introduction of a new vacation trend:
athletic voluntourism. Born out of the popular participation in
famous world races such as the New York or London marathons,
this trend is growing and spreading into other areas of sport
including cycling, hiking, walking and even wheel chair racing
for many worthy causes. The calorie-burning, well-intentioned
trips have the doubly beneficial effect of raising money while
getting fit. (And it's the perfect way to burn off any excess
toxins consumed over the holiday season.)
4. REALITY TV DESTINATIONS
Reality competitions like The Amazing Race and Survivor for
years have offered viewers around-the-world trips from the
comfort of their own couches. Now other reality shows are
stepping up their destination game, creating episodes and entire
seasons around a single destination. Top Chef is taking its
cuisine - and audience - to Texas this year, while Jersey Shore
flew the drama across the Atlantic to Florence, Italy, in summer
2011. Whether it's the cuisine or the fist pumps, reality shows
are inspiring TV junkies to consider vacation spots that, if not
for their DVR, they may not have considered.
5. THE NEW UPGRADE
Comfort, perks and new ways to upgrade define the face of
flying for 2012. As airlines slice and dice their cabins, there
will be inventive ways for passengers to find mini upgrades -
think more leg room, more luggage room and more comfort. Cue
Cuddle Class, the economy class option where passengers can lay
flat and cuddle up on long-haul flights. To foster this new
class, certain airlines are installing foldaway armrests to
three seats in a row along with a padded foot rest that locks
into place. Passengers purchase two tickets and pay half price
for the third, then stretch out and cozy up.
