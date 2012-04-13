LOS ANGELES, April 13 As spring begins to bloom,
it's easy to suddenly remember the New Year's Resolutions made a
few short months ago that have gone by the wayside.
Even if you've been good, upcoming "spring breaks" can wreak
havoc on your hard work, with long days spent laying horizontal
by a pool drinking calories.
Rather than only packing cover-ups and hats for your
impending jaunts, how about some workout clothes? To help you
find some spots that are both beautiful and conducive to
exercise, the members and editors of travel website
VirtualTourist.com (www.virtualtourist.com) have compiled a list
of the "Top 10 Most Scenic Workouts." Reuters has not endorsed
this list:
1. Hiking Cinque Terre in Italy
Italy has long been a bastion of cultural icons and
landmarks, from religious sites to Renaissance masterpieces. Of
the sites to be visited, Cinque Terre is among the most
beautiful, and also the most unique. Composed of five small
villages perched above the Ligurian Sea, the towns date back to
the late medieval period and are still, in 2012, unable to be
reached by car. While one can access them by train and boat,
neither transport provides the same experience as the hike
between the towns: slowly descending from the rocky cliffs into
each brightly painted fishing village is an experience unlike
any other in the world. Hiking from Riomaggiore, the
southernmost village, to the fifth town, Monterosso, is quite a
workout (18 km, or 11 miles, and usually takes about five hours,
but can take longer depending on how fit you are). Instead, many
complete the first leg of the trip, from Riomaggiore to
Manarola. This section is commonly called the "Via dell' Amore"
and is both paved and level, so it's a great 1 km (about half a
mile) stroll for travelers of all ages.
2. Stand up paddle-boarding in Hanalei Bay, Kauai, Hawaii
Kauai's abundance doesn't stop with its greenery and
chickens; the island also provides ample opportunities for
getting exercise while on vacation. Along the island's North
Shore, adventurers can find the Kalalau Trail, an 11-mile route
along the island's remote Na Pali Coast that is widely
considered one of the world's scariest hikes. For a less
dangerous athletic pursuit, visitors can try stand up
paddle-boarding along the North Shore's gem, Hanalei Bay. Stand
up paddle-boarding (also called SUP) has grown exponentially in
the last few years, and it provides both a great arm workout and
a fun alternative for when flat conditions ruin surfing plans.
The bay is mostly flat during the summer, but has much stronger
surf swells from September thru May, so keep this in mind when
planning your activities.
3. Snorkeling in St. John's, US Virgin Islands
Few options are as convenient and cost-efficient for
Americans as a quick trip to the US Virgin Islands, and equally
rare are the options with the unbridled natural spectacle of St.
John's. The island, accessible only by ferry, contains the
Virgin Islands National Park, which encompasses 2/3 of the
island's area. Visitors have over 35 beaches to choose from,
including Trunk Bay, which has an underwater snorkeling trail
that guides swimmers while informing them of the various species
of fish. Other notable snorkeling spots on the isle are Hawknest
Bay and Cinnamon Bay, which also has outstanding camping
facilities. Sea turtles and rays can be found in Waterlemon Cay,
accessible by the Leinster Bay Trail from the Annaberg Sugar
Mill ruins.
4. Rollerblading along the "Strand" - Los Angeles, CA
Only a handful of locations can provide a pedestrian-only
route the length of which is almost a marathon - and none can do
so while providing a view of one of the most beautiful beach
areas in the world. "The Strand" is a 22-mile bike path that
runs from Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades,
California to Torrance County Beach. The route passes landmarks
like the Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach's infamous
boardwalk. If you've seen people rollerblading on TV or in
movies, most likely it was filmed along "The Strand." Rental
locations and public restrooms pop up almost every ½ mile.
5. Cycling around Southeast Asia
While many think of floating markets in Bangkok and junk
boats in Halong Bay upon hearing "seeing Asia at a leisurely
pace," multiple VirtualTourist members said that cycling through
Southeast Asia was both a great adventure, and an enjoyable
experience no matter your physical shape or endurance. One
exemplary location to explore by bicycle is Angkor Wat in
Cambodia. The terrain is particularly flat and the distance
between Siem Reap and the temple complex makes sightseeing by
bicycle ideal. Cycling is so popular at the complex, in fact, it
is now done for charity: every December, Village Focus
International hosts the annual "Angkor Wat Bike Race and Ride,"
which raises money for communities in Cambodia and Laos.
Another great spot to travel via cycling is Vietnam, as its
Route 1 is a straight shot from the capital city of Hanoi to the
largest city in the southern region, Ho Chi Minh City (formerly
Saigon). This route also allows you to see smaller, seaside
towns you might otherwise miss, such as Vinh, Hue, and Hoi An.
While the route can be cycled alone, a number of groups, like
Indochina Trekking Company and Intrepid Travel, provide guided
tours from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City.
6. Golfing at Kauri Cliffs in Northland, New Zealand
For many of us non-golfers, the question "where is the most
scenic course in the world?" elicits a simple response: "Pebble
Beach!" However, among avid golfers and VirtualTourist.com
members in the Oceanic area, there is an overwhelming consensus
for Kauri Cliffs, the lush course situated on the eastern side
of New Zealand's North Island. The course is positioned as close
to the water as topographically possible, meaning players are
forced to play across gorges and other natural features.
Travelers (and golf addicts) should note that New Zealand's
other Top 20 course (and Kauri Cliffs' sister property), Cape
Kidnappers at Hawke's Bay, can easily be accessed by helicopter,
so both courses can be enjoyed in one trip.
7. Skiing in Niseko, Japan
While not as famous as St. Moritz or Whistler, the town of
Niseko, Japan is becoming an increasingly popular skiing
destination. Located on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido,
the town and its mountain, Mount Annupuri, are in a perfect
location to receive high pressure systems from Russia's Siberian
region. These systems create an amazing powder, making the ski
season in Niseko a good six months long. While some Australian
snowboarders and expats living in Singapore and Hong Kong have
discovered the area, it still remains a small village and
authentically Japanese. The trails overlook the dormant volcano
of Mount Yotei, and hot springs can be enjoyed after a long day
on the slopes.
8. Sailing in Greece
Sailing in Greece is not a new workout or concept, but it is
still one of the most beautiful options in all of Europe. The
Greek islands were built and developed as ports, so not only is
arriving via ship the way the islands were meant to be seen,
it's often the easiest mode of transportation from island to
island. One unique aspect to this workout is you can plan the
amount of activity you'd like to experience: you can take a
cruise, you can sail the boat yourself, or you can charter a
boat with a skipper. In addition to being an amazing experience,
it is also an opportunity to personalize your trip, choosing the
islands you want to visit and focus on. Many companies in
Mykonos and Santorini organize day charters, so you can sail to
another part of the island and enjoy water sports (snorkel,
scuba, etc) in a new, less crowded area. Lastly, sailing or
chartering a boat can be a great way to incorporate multiple
countries into your trip, since Turkey and Croatia can easily be
reached from Greece by boat.
9. Swimming in Capri
Despite being the sixth island mentioned in this list, it is
probably the most famous...and undoubtedly, the most fabulous.
For decades, Capri has been associated with a level of luxury
and exclusiveness that few travelers can afford, and a beauty
that anyone would be lucky to experience even once. The pointed
Faraglioni or the switchback path of Via Krupp may be the sights
most affiliated with Capri, but no experience resonates like La
Grotta Azzurra (the Blue Grotto). Though rowboats are used to
take tourists inside during the day, it is also possible to swim
inside the grotto, as the location can be accessed by stairway.
If you can't swim in the Grotto due to the tides or wave
conditions, a close second is swimming in one of the island's
secluded bays. Since many bays are only accessible by boat,
you'll need to grab a willing skipper in Marina Grande, but
VirtualTourist members reassured us that is not a problem.
10. Yoga in India
The power of yoga is rarely disputed: in fact, it's widely
accepted that yoga can help alleviate health problems, reduce
stress, and prevent athletic injuries. However, it's not
something to limit to your work week; in fact, yoga-centered
"retreats" are one of the fastest growing vacation markets.
Rather than doing asanas (mastery of sitting still) in Costa
Rica or Bali, perhaps venture to the place where the practice
originated: India. Only a short trip from Mumbai, the BKS
Iyengar Institute in Pune is one of the world's most venerable
ashrams (Hindu and/or yoga hermitages). If you don't have the
eight years of experience required to practice there, you can
also take BKS Iyengar-certified classes at Iyengar Yogashraya in
the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. If your interests are more in
hatha yoga and ayurvedic programs, the Sivananda Yoga Vedanta
Dhanwantari Ashram, located on 12 tropical acres in Kerala,
specializes in both.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)