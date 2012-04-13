By Eduardo Garcia
| QUITO, April 13
QUITO, April 13 Peppered with parks and crafts
markets, Quito's status as a UNESCO world heritage site and its
sweeping Andean panoramas have made this highland city an
up-and-coming tourist destination.
The main attractions of Quito, which caters for all tastes,
are its colonial center, magnificent churches, cobblestone
streets and quaint squares.
Visitors can enjoy cycling on the growing network of paths,
or a stroll in the massive La Carolina park or the Parque
Metropolitano, a eucalyptus forest overlooking the city.
Quito is also an ideal destination for craft hunters, art
lovers and those eager to discover the distinctive flavors of
Andean cuisine.
FRIDAY
6 p.m. - Board a cable car to climb to 13,500 feet (4,115
meters) for a bird's eye view of this bowl-shaped city. Looming
above is the summit of the Pichincha volcano, which belched ash
as recently as 1999.
7 p.m. - Soak in colonial-era ambience with a drink outdoors
at Tianguez, at the foot of twin-towered San Francisco
monastery, whose facade recalls Spain's Escorial.
8 p.m. - Dine at El Ventanal, which offers spectacular views
of Quito's colonial center and an international menu that
includes grilled octopus and fish carpaccio, as well as some
local dishes including quinoa salad.
9:30 p.m. - Head to La Ronda, a cobblestoned, narrow
walkway, festooned with red geraniums in vases fastened to
wrought-iron balconies where you can party into the night or
listen to live Ecuadorean music.
Enjoy a canelazo, a local beverage stirred in knee-high
ceramic pots resting on fire-lit grills. Brewed from
sugarcane-derived liquor, it is flavored with cinnamon, lime and
oranges.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. - Head to Otavalo, one of the best known indigenous
markets in Latin America, where you can buy hand-woven alpaca
blankets and ponchos, or the typical fedora hats that indigenous
peoples wear in the Andean highlands.
9:30 a.m. - Stop at the Cafe de la Vaca and order from its
wide breakfast menu, which features fresh juices and eggs stewed
with vegetables in a clay pot. The restaurant's facilities
include a souvenir shop and artificial lake and a playground.
1 p.m. - After you are done shopping in the market enjoy
lunch in Hacienda Pinsaqui, a former colonial textile factory
built in 1790. The beef steak is delicious and the trout fished
in nearby lakes is also a good option. Take a walk in the
fairytale gardens, which feature a mix of tropical and Andean
plants, ponds, wooden benches and great mountain views. Or stay
indoors and enjoy the warmth of the fireplaces.
2:30 p.m. - Buy some leather crafts in Cotacachi, only 10
minutes by road from Otavalo, where you will find a wide
selection of jackets, bags and hats. Try the typical bizcochos,
a type of breadsticks, with hot chocolate, or head to Cuicocha,
a crater lake nearby, for the crisp air of the Andes and some
outstanding views.
4 p.m. - With weekend traffic light and the newly revamped
road, you can zip back by road to central Quito within 1.5
hours.
5:30 p.m. - Visit La Compania. Some guidebooks describe it
as one of Latin America's most beautiful churches. Walls gleam
with gold leafed carvings under a windowed blue pastel dome. A
vaulted nave is crisscrossed by countless Arabesque geometric
shapes.
7 p.m. - Have a drink at the La Naranjilla Mecanica, an
offbeat bistro with an art gallery and a designer shop. Enjoy
the music while sipping your choice of drink from the cocktail
menu.
9 p.m. - Check out El Pobre Diablo, a concert club which
often showcases jazz bands and live Latin American music. The
restaurant offers typical Ecuadorean dishes including fish with
coconut sauce, the trademark dish of the Esmeraldas coastal
region, or a earthy goat stew.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Start the day with some exercise. Avenues from
north to south are closed to traffic on Sunday morning and are
taken over by hundreds of cyclists and joggers, offering a
perfect opportunity to mingle with health conscious locals and
to take in the fresh air of this high-altitude city.
11 a.m. - Make a stop at any of the local craft markets in
La Mariscal, the outdoor stalls in El Ejido park, Santa Clara,
or the newly built Mercado Artesanal Quitus, where you will find
a wide array of handicrafts and souvenirs. There are also some
interesting crafts shops in Avenida Amazonas and around the
Plaza Foch
12:30 p.m. - The equator runs about 10 miles (16 kms)north
of Quito. A 100-foot high (30-metre) monument claims to sit on
the equator. Topped by a globe, it is the hub of a mini theme
park called "Middle of the World."
The 1736-1744 equatorial mission by French scientists is
documented in a nearby pavilion. Its finding upheld Sir Isaac
Newton's assertion that the globe slightly bulged at its middle.
1 p.m. - Over 100 yards (meters) away, the Inti Nan museum
also claims to straddle 0 0' 0'' latitude. On separate sides of
the line, it shows whirlpools drain in opposite directions. In
nearby Catequilla the equator runs through pre-Inca ruins,
according to Google Earth and GPS readings. Non-profit research
group Quitsato (www.quitsato.org) can arrange a visit.
2:30 p.m. - Abutting the Parque Metropolitano, Quito's
largest park is the Chapel of Man, a domed art temple housing
monumental work by the late Oswaldo Guyasamin, Ecuador's most
famous artist. His paintings deal with hunger, inequality and
war and the plight of Latin American people in the second half
of the 20th century
4 p.m. - Wrap up your visit with a coffee and a light snack
at Guapulo, a bohemian neighborhood in the western part of town.
At sunset there are some breathtaking views of the Los Chillos
valley, in the outskirts of Quito.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)