Reuters, Dec 12 - Blink and you will miss it. On a map, that
small dot in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and Mauritius
is the island of Reunion, created by the eruptions of a now
dormant volcano.
This French overseas department is one of France's best kept
secrets but for those willing to make the 10 1/2-hour flight
from Paris and happy not to just sit on a gorgeous beach, it
offers rugged scenery, an occasional eruption from an active
volcano and memorable and distinctive cuisine.
The date of the island's discovery is a matter of
conjecture. It wasn't until 1663 that Reunion was permanently
inhabited, with the population now reaching almost 900,000.
The island is a melting pot of culture and colours with many
inhabitants descended from Africans, Chinese, Indians and
French. This in turn produces some amazing cuisine, of which
more below, that should not be missed.
But to build up an appetite for those taste sensations,
Reunion offers some great treks. The volcano created three
"Cirques" - Mafate, Salazie and Cilaos, often described as
natural amphitheatres - that surround the Piton des Neiges, the
island's highest peak.
Walking or biking through the Cirques yields up some amazing
views of the island, the sky and the countryside. The Col du
Taibit that straddles the Cirques of Mafate and Cialos is the
ideal place to get a panoramic view of the two.
GET WALKING
For sportier types, an overnight stay in the village of
Marla, nestled in the Cirque of Mafate, is a great way to
experience more rugged tourism. From Marla, the trekker can head
to Trois Roches, a stunning place to have a break and lunch.
Don't worry about being disturbed by noise. Mafate can only be
accessed by foot or air. There are no roads.
Reunion's third Cirque, Salazie, has its own character.
Situated to the east, it has set world records for rainfalls and
is resplendent with lush vegetation.
Going via the village of Hell Bourg, having stopped off at
the Voile de la Mariee waterfall on the way, head for the forest
of Belouve. While you could cheat and drive up to the gate of
Belouve, a walk through the forest is beautiful and rewarding.
Once there, head for the Trou de Fer, or Iron Hole, which is
some 300 m (900 ft) deep and sometimes called "the Everest" of
canyons.
ACROSS THE LAND
For visitors seeking more sedate outings, a good way to see
much of the island is to drive from Saint-Denis to the Piton de
la Fournaise, Reunion's active volcano, via the lush Plaine des
Palmistes and the dry and dusty Plaine des Sables, which looks
like something from a dystopian movie.
Go for the sun rise, but wrap up as temperatures can plummet
to minus territory. The climb to the top of the Piton can be
hazardous but going to Formica Leo, a small volcanic cone at the
bottom of the Pas de Bellecombe, will feel like an achievement
in itself.
Back in your car, don't forget to stop to catch a view of
the Riviere des Remparts on the way. Head down to Cap Mechant,
another beauty spot but also the name of a terrific restaurant
in Saint Philippe. The fresh palm heart salad is a delight,
followed by "cari poulet", a chicken curry which comes with a
spicy "rougail tomate" sauce and peas.
For the afternoon siesta, head to the various beaches. La
Saline, plage de l'Hermitage, is a tranquil place to hang out
after any long walk.
For the "aperitif", feast on fried "bonbons-piments", fried
finger food made of dried peas, chilis, onions and spices.
Also available are samosas and "bouchons", Reunion's version
of Chinese dumplings, as well "sarcives", which is pork
marinated in soy sauce, honey and the anise liqueur pastis.
Follow this with chop suey or a "chouchou gratin", a baked
dish made with the gourd called chayote or mirliton in English.
If you have room, finish off with a "bonbon-cravate", a sweet
fried dough in the shape of a bow-tie, or a rolled, cream-filled
"chemin de fer" cake.
If you have time, stay a night near the Observatory of
Makes. The absence of light pollution makes Reunion one of the
most breathtaking places in the world to watch stars. There are
so many, it seems like they have been painted on the dome of the
universe.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Michael Roddy)