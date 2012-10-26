RIGA Oct 26 A city of the medieval Hanseatic
league of trading nations with a mix of Latvian, Germanic and
Russian cultures, Riga has a rich 800-year history and a vibrant
modern buzz.
A trip to the Latvian capital is an opportunity to see world
class art nouveau buildings, join trendy locals in top eateries
and take a trip down the memory lane of Soviet history.
FRIDAY
After arriving, you have a choice of several good hotels,
from the top end Neiburgs Hotel (www.neiburgs.com)
favourite of German tourists or the Grand Hotel in the medieval
Old Town (www.grandpalaceriga.com/), the boutique Hotel
Bergs in the newer centre (www.hotelbergs.lv), which has
hosted celebrities such as Lady Gaga, or bigger chain hotels
like the Radisson Blue Hotel Latvija
(here).
Riga is split into two central parts favoured by tourists -
the historic Old Town near the river, and the newer centre,
which includes the Art Nouveau district, as well as the main
shopping streets.
5 p.m. - The first excursion is to the Old Town, starting
from the square at the top end of the area nearest to the river
Daugava. Here you will see a statue of French medieval epic hero
Roland, who was a symbol of justice in northern German towns and
which the German-dominated Riga burghers decided to erect in
1897.
Roland, along with several other buildings, was destroyed
during World War Two and the city council has gone to great
lengths and expense to try to re-create the pre-war feel.
The statue, City Hall and the House of the Blackheads, a
guild house for unmarried German merchants when the Baltics were
dominated by a German-speaking elite and ruled by the tsars in
St. Petersburg, have all been restored. Today the House of the
Blackheads is the temporary office of the Latvian president as
Riga Castle undergoes reconstruction.
Take a leisurely walk around the Old Town, savouring more
than 800 years of history that has been influenced by Riga's
former German, Swedish and Russian overlords. Riga has been back
in the hands of the Latvians themselves since independence was
regained from the former Soviet Union in 1991.
Of particular note are Cathedral Square (Doma Laukums), with
the Dom cathedral on one side, the building housing Latvian
Public Radio on the other. Another corner features a newly
restored old bourse building that now houses a contemporary art
museum.
From here, take any of the streets and let your feet guide
you - you will see tiny, cobbled streets, little squares, many
with small bars or restaurants, several old churches and Riga
Castle. In the days when Latvia was ruled by the tsars, Riga
Castle was the residence of the Russian governor.
Other notable monuments are The Three Brothers, the oldest
buildings in the Old Town, as well St Peter's church, St Jacob's
cathedral and the Cats' House, an old building in the centre of
the Old Town which has two statues of cats on the point of each
tower. The legend is that a Latvian merchant was excluded from
the nearby guild and had the cats' bottoms turned towards the
guild house to show his anger. The dispute was later resolved
and the cats' bottoms were turned the other way round.
8 p.m. - Stop by "The Three Chefs' Restaurant 'The good
shall grow'" (Tam Labam Bus Augt, www.tamlabambusaugt.lv/)
restaurant inside Jacob's Barracks in the Old Town. The three
well-known chefs - Eriks Dreibants, Ruta Rietuma and Martins
Sirmais - will titillate your taste buds. Because almost all the
food is made from local, fresh organic produce, the menu changes
daily and depends on the season.
In the new part of the town, next to the plush embassy
district, there is also the very well known Vincents restaurant
(www.vincents.lv), run by Martins Ritins. Most visiting
foreign dignitaries drop in.
10 p.m. - Savour the night life of the Old Town, which
boasts many bars and restaurants.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Begin a day with a walk around the beautiful Art
Nouveau district in what is known as the "The Quiet Centre".
Riga boasts one of the largest collections of Art Nouveau
buildings in the world, which are also recognised by UNESCO as
having outstanding universal value.
10 a.m. - Visit the Art Nouveau Museum (here),
take a walk on Alberta iela (street) and Elizabetes iela, gaze
at the Art Nouveau building of the Stockholm School of Economics
in Riga nearby. Lunch can be had at any of the cafes in the
area, such as Harry Morgan's, the bar of the Albert Hotel, the
Bite Blues Club or Burga Bars.
1 p.m. - After lunch, head back to the Old Town, where there
is still plenty to see, through the two parks which were built
during the days of tsarist rule, first Kronvald park and then
over to the park leading up to Bastion Hill (Bastejkalns).
One diversion could be to the Latvian National Museum of Art
(www.lnmm.lv/en/lnmm/), whose collection includes many
Latvian impressionists and which is next to Kronvald park.
Walking through the parks, you will see near the foot of
Bastion Hill some red marble stones, which mark the place where
five people were killed during the 1991 storming of the Interior
Ministry by loyalist Soviet paramilitaries.
Just along the road is Latvia's most important monument, the
Freedom Monument, a 42-metre column and statue of a woman,
Liberty, holding up three stars. It was built to commemorate the
soldiers who fought for Latvia's first period of independence,
but has come to represent the country's sovereignty in general.
In the Old Town, the must-sees include the Museum of the
Occupation (www.occupationmuseum.lv/index.php?lang=english),
which chronicles the painful history of Latvia after it was
occupied by Soviet forces in 1940. After criticism that Latvia
was ignoring the Holocaust, it now features exhibitions on the
murders of the Jews under Nazi rule from 1941, which ended when
Soviet forces returned in 1944 to begin 50 years of Moscow rule.
There is also the War Museum (www.karamuzejs.lv/en/index.php),
a recently renovated Art Museum at the Bourse (www.rigasbirza.lv/en/home);
the Swedish Gate and an elevator which travels up the tower of
St. Peter's Church for a panorama of the city.
4 p.m. - Refresh yourself at one of many Riga's coffee shops
in the newer center or in the Old Town. These include German
coffee place Junge.lv on Blaumana iela or Emils Gustavs'
Sokolade, where you can also buy chocolates as a souvenir.
If you still have time and the inclination, a trip over the
river to the area called Pardaugava is worth a visit to see the
needle-like Victory Monument, a Soviet-era addition which
commemorates the arrival of Red Army forces during World War
Two. Some Latvians dislike the monument as honouring an
occupying force, while local Russian-speakers flock there every
year to honour men they consider heros.
Another well known Soviet-era building is the Stalin-era
Latvian Academy of Sciences, which can be seen towering behind
the main central railway station.
6 p.m - Check out the national opera (www.opera.lv/en/home)
for an evening show.
9 p.m. - Have supper at Istaba, which houses an art gallery
on the ground floor and a restaurant above, which is popular
with the Latvian crowd. The menu changes regularly and you can
decide what to order by consulting with the chef himself, who
can often be seen in the cramped kitchen and is also one of the
chefs at an earlier recommended restaurant.
SUNDAY
10. a.m. - One sight worth seeing is the Riga central
market, a colorful, and sometimes grimy, maze of stalls, where
the central feature is five pavilions, which are made from old
zeppelin hangars. Each pavilion specialises in a different
commodity, such as meat or dairy products.
Otherwise, if the capricious Baltic weather permits, you
could rent out a bike from BalticBike (www.balticbike.com/),
whose stands can be found in several spots in the city. An
ambitious ride would be to Jurmala, a seaside resort popular
with Russian billionaires and locals alike and whose name
literally means "sea side".
If such a long bike trip, about 20 km, is too much, you can
join the locals on the rattling trains which trundle out of the
city to the coast and hop off at any of the Jurmala towns, the
most popular of which are Bulduri, Majori and Dzintari. If the
weather is right and you have the time, it is great to enjoy
lazing on the fine white sandy beaches and a splash about in the
shallow waters, which are also perfect for children. A brisk
walk in the autumn or winter rounded off with a coffee at one of
the several cafes is also a good way to round off the weekend.
(Reporting By Aleks Tapinsh)