ROME Oct 12 In Rome one can still indulge in la
dolce vita without breaking the bank, even in times of
austerity.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help you skip
the crowds, dip into daring ice-cream (anyone for pecorino
cheese flavour?) and of course, spend evenings in the piazzas
watching the world go by, just as the Romans do.
Friday
5 p.m. - Rome's 2,000 year old Pantheon is the perfect place
to start. Originally built as a temple to the gods in ancient
Roman times, it is one of the city's oldest and best-preserved
landmarks and still used as a church.
6 p.m. - Look no further than the cafes in the square, where
you can admire the Pantheon's glorious facade over an aperitivo.
For a pick-me-up after a long journey, tucked up a
side-street, Tazza d'Oro is one of many establishments claiming
to serve the best coffee in Rome and you can buy beans there
too.
7:30 p.m. - Dinner. You should make it your mission to avoid
the ever-expanding number of tourist traps in the city's
historic sites and the area around the Pantheon is no exception.
Make your way through bustling Piazza Navona, stopping to
admire Bernini's dramatic Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi, to La
Montecarlo on Vicolo Savelli 13, where simple but delicious
Roman food is still served at a reasonable price.
For those counting the pennies, Il Forno Roscioli on Via dei
Giubbonari 21 is deservedly one of the most celebrated "pizza al
taglio" spots in town.
Alternatively, pick up one of Aristocampo's famous panini
con porchetta at Campo de' Fiori and sit on the empty flower
market stalls and watch the evening unfold.
Some of the capital's best nightlife is here -- just be
prepared for an early start in the morning!
Saturday
9 a.m. - A true Roman might insist on a lie-in, but with
much to see head out early for Cafe de Paris on fancy Via
Veneto, where Federico Fellini's "La Dolce Vita" was filmed.
With tragedy worthy of the director, two years ago it was
shut down after falling into Mafia hands and police revealed it
had become a front to launder money. It now sells wine and other
produce grown on lands confiscated from the mob.
10 a.m. - With a taste for Rome's darker heart, curiosity
draws you to the crypt beneath the Santa Maria della Concezione
dei Cappuccini, described as 'one of the most horrifying images
in all of Christendom'.
No one seems to agree on how many thousands lie here, but
its chambers, walls and ceilings are plastered with their bones
in ghoulish patterns.
11 p.m. - Phew. Find solace among Bernini's marble
sculptures, paintings by Caravaggio, Raphael, Rubens and many
more at the Galleria Borghese set in a glorious park overlooking
the city.
Housing more than its fair share of masterpieces, gallery
visits are arranged in slots and should be booked well in
advance at www.ticketeria.it or www.galleriaborghese.it
1 p.m. - Stroll across Villa Borghese to 'il Pincio' terrace
for a view of Rome, then follow the steps down to Piazza del
Popolo where the Santa Maria del Popolo church holds more works
by Caravaggio, Raphael and others.
2 p.m. - With a pressing schedule and by now, probably a
huge appetite, pop into the Matricianella at Via del Leone 4.
Choose from 600 wines on their list and traditional Roman dishes
that vary by season.
3:30 p.m. - Head for Piazza Venezia, meandering down the
side-streets. Don't miss the displays in Italy's world famous
designer stores on Via dei Condotti.
5 p.m. - Climb the steps to Michelangelo's piazza del
Campidoglio for a spectacular view of the Roman Forum. Depending
on your energy level, you can visit the Capitoline museums (open
until 8 p.m. www.museicapitolini.org).
8 p.m. - Daring to copy Anita Ekberg's romantic, midnight
swim in the Trevi Fountain in La Dolce Vita would lead to police
arrest and a hefty fine nowadays, but an evening visit is
recommended after the daytime throng of people has cleared.
9 p.m. - Cobbled alleyways, washing lines and fine food are
just a few of the reasons Romans and visitors alike head for
Trastevere in the evening.
In the tranquility of Piazza Sant'Egidio, Trattoria de' gli
Amici, which serves some of the best "burrata" (creamy
mozzarella) in Rome, has the distinguishing feature of being run
by a cooperative that provides disabled people the opportunity
to work.
For a louder and more Roman experience, head to Pizzeria ai
Marmi on Viale Trastevere 53, popular in the capital for its
fried antipasti and thin-crust pizzas prepared on marble slabs
in full view of the diners.
Sunday
9 a.m. - Again, an unconventional start. First, its another
early start at the weekend and second, you will be heading to
church.
But St Peter's Basilica is no ordinary church-- it is one of
the most important sites in the world for Roman Catholics. The
remains of St Peter, one of Jesus Christ's 12 apostles, are said
to lie beneath the basilica and its massive dome was one of
Michelangelo's last projects.
If you have time, a visit to the Vatican museums to see the
frescoed papal apartments, the Sistine Chapel and many other
legandary works is well worthwhile.
2 p.m - Head to Osteria dell'Angelo on Via G. Bettolo 24 for
a last Roman meal, famous for its pasta and fixed price menu.
Skip dessert and cross the road to Fatamorgana where some of
the capital's wackiest ice-creams are found, from rose to
pecorino cheese to olives and martini.
4 p.m. - No Roman experience would be complete without a
stop at the bancarelle (market stalls) that pop up across the
capital. The stalls on Via Giulio Cesare and Via Cola di Rienzo
sell everything from designer-inspired clothes to house and
kitchenware.
7 p.m - There's still time for one last aperitivo, which at
Primo (on Via dei Baullari just off Piazza Navona) comes with
unlimited trips to a free buffet of bruschette, mozzarella and
other antipasti to keep you going until late. Watch the world go
by.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Created by Paul Casciato)