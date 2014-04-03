By Mary Milliken and Mike Blake
be the easiest suitcase to pack: running shoes, flip-flops,
bathing suit, shorts, T-shirts, a hoodie and sunscreen.
That's the unfussy uniform that works almost everywhere in
the beach towns of San Diego's North County, the location of
choice for elite athletes in training,
skateboarders-turned-entrepreneurs and smart people who have
figured out how to live, work and play by the ocean.
The towns stretched out along California's famous Highway
101 - Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar - hum with the
physical activity of their super-fit denizens. But they also
offer the laid-back vibe that comes with a deeply ingrained
surfing culture. (Map: goo.gl/maps/TF5TN)
Here are tips for getting the most out of a trip to San
Diego's beach towns from Reuters, whose 2,600 journalists in all
parts of the world offer visitors the best local insights.
TAKE A HIKE, GRAB A BIKE
In the old days, cars travelling between Los Angeles and San
Diego would have to climb a narrow, twisting and steep road
through the area known as Torrey Pines.
Now cyclists, runners and hikers scale the road and then
take trails lined with the rare Torrey pine tree down to golden
cliffs and a long, pristine state beach. It is a stellar
combination of exhilarating workout and dramatic scenery.
(www.torreypine.org)
Golfers will know Torrey Pines for its two 18-hole oceanside
championship courses, which hosted the U.S. Open in 2008 and
will do so again in 2021. Apart from its prime placement, Torrey
Pines stands out in the golf world because it is a municipal
course open to the general public.
(www.sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/golf/torreypines/index.sht
ml)
From Torrey Pines, when tides permit, you can walk for long
distances along the cliffside beaches dotted with luxurious
homes and see the Surfliner train that runs from Los Angeles to
San Diego.
Dawdle in Del Mar, an upscale and traditional beach
community, where families and their beloved dogs make their own
happy hour at sundown at what must be one of the most alluring
beaches in the United States for the leash-free canine crowd.
Del Mar is also "Where the Turf Meets the Surf" at the
famous horse racetrack, a favorite of the Hollywood crowd after
it opened in 1937 with backing from Bing Crosby. The summer
racing season at the imposing Spanish-style venue runs over six
weeks in July and August. (www.dmtc.com)
A bit further up Highway 101 is Solana Beach, which boasts a
design district on Cedros Avenue and some serious fitness
installations for the many competitive athletes who live in the
area.
If all those trim bodies make you want to move, head to
Revolution Bike Shop at 235 South Highway 101 to rent a good
bike and start riding everywhere, especially to the beach.
(www.revolutionbikeshop.com)
THE KOOK AND THE DUDES
Ride the bike to the Cardiff Kook. It's a statue of a surfer
the locals love to hate because the boy has no riding style and,
according to a local website, is "more a ballet dancer than a
macho rider of the waves".
His detractors dress him up (as a clown, Zorro), put a
pumpkin on his head and have even served him up to "Jaws". And
this being fitness central, they have created a race called the
Cardiff Kook Run. (www.cardiffkookrun.com)
Encinitas is a classic California beach town combining surf
and skate culture with a New Age vibe and entrepreneurial flair.
Moonlight State Beach is a spot for families to spend the
whole day and night, with its wide swathe of sand hosting beach
volleyball and evening bonfires. Swami's, named for the
golden-spired spiritual centre above the beach, is a popular
surf break where the promise of enlightenment is part of the
package.
The offbeat community of Leucadia offers more secluded
beaches thanks to the steep cliffs that beachgoers must
negotiate, making it a favourite of local surfers.
While the impossibly blond, chiseled surfers of both sexes
and all ages are California cliche, the serious business going
on in surfland may come as a bit of a surprise.
Skateboarder Tony Hawk, who has parlayed his professional
career into an action sports business and philanthropy, is based
in Encinitas, as is skateboarder and Olympic gold medal
snowboarder Shaun White, a cash cow for corporate sponsors.
REFUELLING, NOT A PROBLEM
After all that calorie-burning activity, there is no
shortage of great food and drink for refuelling, starting with
that Southern California staple, the doughnut.
On weekends, surfers line up out the door at VG Donuts &
Bakery in Cardiff. (www.vgbakery.com)
For something more sophisticated, Claire's on Cedros in
Solana Beach is a breakfast favourite. (www.clairesoncedros.com)
Then there is Bettie's Pie Whole, located in a gardening nursery
and offering fruit and savory pies. (www.bettyspiewhole.com)
Continuing on the sweet route in Encinitas is Chuao
Chocalatier, started by a Venezuelan chef inspired by a region
that grows some of the best cocoa beans in the world. His
chocolate envelops surprising ingredients, including popcorn,
potato chips and maple bacon. (www.chuaochocolatier.com)
A few doors down is local haunt Blue Ribbon Pizzeria, which
not only serves pizza and salads with premium local produce but
also a well-curated selection of beer and wine.
(www.blueribbonpizzeria.com)
San Diego County is no slacker in the craft beer trade and
Culture Brewing Co in Solana Beach holds its own with the
cognoscente. (www.culturebrewingco.com)
Encinitas is less than 50 miles (80 km) from the border with
Mexico, so it comes as no surprise that real Mexican fare and
ambience can be had at La Especial Norte on Highway 101. After a
day in the Pacific Ocean, this restaurant's chicken soup is
known for its restorative powers.
Nearby is another local gem, Sake House Yu Me Ya, with its
authentic Japanese food and wide array of sake bottles. The
family-owned place is cozy, so get there early.
(www.sakehouseyumeya.com)
No culinary tour to North County would be complete without a
detour to the understated "Vegetable Stand" at Chino Farms among
the millionaire spreads in Rancho Santa Fe.
Tom Chino's lovingly grown produce is coveted by the
country's top chefs. Only Alice Waters of Chez Panisse in
Berkeley gets hers shipped. Everyone else must come to the
farmstand.
In summer, the corn is unbeatable as are the mar de bois
strawberries for a snack in the car on the way back to - where
else - the beach.
