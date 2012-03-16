(Fixes typo in ninth paragraph)
By Elaine Porterfield
SEATTLE, March 16 Set between two major
mountain ranges, the Olympics and the Cascades, with the Puget
Sound's fjord-like waters to the west and massive Lake
Washington to the east, Seattle has one of the most dramatic
settings of any city in the country.
The frequent moody cloud cover can hide those jagged
mountains but on clear days 14,411-foot (4297 meter) Mount
Rainier can be seen from the city.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a short stay in the northwestern U.S. city.
Friday
6 p.m. - If the clouds have lifted even a bit, there's no
better place to watch the sunset over Elliott Bay than from the
Seattle Art Museum's nine-acre Olympic Sculpture Park on the
downtown waterfront.
Besides wandering about the 20 sculptures from major artists
like Alexander Calder, Louise Nevelson and Richard Serra, you
can enjoy further views of the changeable bay by strolling along
the paved trail through nearby Myrtle Edwards Park.
7 p.m. - Head up to the Capitol Hill neighborhood and start
the weekend with cocktails at Tavern Law, named by GQ Magazine
as one of the 25 best bars in America.
There are plenty of handcrafted cocktails to enjoy in the
Prohibition-era surroundings, but celebrate the start of your
getaway with a custom champagne cocktail. Peruse the menu. The
oxtail banh mi sandwich, based on Vietnamese tradition, will
give you a taste of the Pacific Rim influence that figures in so
many Seattle menus.
9 p.m. - Seattle takes its jazz seriously and there's no
better spot than Dimitriou's Jazz Alley downtown to hear it.
With any luck, a musician like Grammy Award-winning Arturo
Sandoval will be holding court. Or maybe you'll catch the funky
horn-driven Tower of Power.
Saturday
9 a.m. - Fortify yourself for the day ahead with one of the
best Mexican breakfasts anywhere at Senor Moose in the lively
Ballard neighborhood. The crowded restaurant offers breakfast
specialties culled from regions throughout Mexico. Try the
outstanding huevos motuleños with black beans inspired by the
Yucatan breakfast staple. Even though it's early, go ahead and
get an order of the flawless guacamole and chips. It's
surprisingly good with a cup of Senor Moose's strong coffee.
11 a.m. - Get a sense of Ballard's historic status as
Seattle's Scandinavian neighborhood at the Nordic Heritage
Museum and at stops such as the shop Scandinavian Specialties,
where you can pick up house-made cured meats, homemade Swedish
meatballs and a bowl of traditional yellow split pea soup.
Ballard also has a lively shopping scene. KAVU, a local
Seattle clothing and gear company, offers the quintessential
Northwest look, with hip interpretations of outdoorsy style
clothes. Stop at The Secret Garden Bookshop which has a
carefully chosen selection of books for children and adults. For
lunch, head to the nearby Ray's Boathouse Cafe with views for
which Seattle is famous, along with the seafood.
3 p.m. - Spend the next two hours absorbing more of Asia's
influence on Seattle at the Seattle Asian Art Museum. The
museum, which is situated in lovely Volunteer Park, showcases
exquisite art from various centuries and numerous counties in
Asia.
5 p.m. - Continue your exploration of Seattle's hot cocktail
scene at the Zig Zag Cafe tucked away behind the Pike Place
Market. Try the One Legged Duck, a blend of Rye Whiskey,
Dubonnet, Mandarine Napoleon and Fernet Branca. Order a plate of
marinated olives to go with it, or try the cheese plate. Much of
the food on the menu is sourced at the Pike Place Market.
7 p.m. - Since you're already at Pike Place, head to Matt's
in the Market on the third floor of the Corner Market Building,
where the food matches the view. Meat lovers can try the Pork
Belly Confit with kimchi broth. For those who prefer seafood try
the clams with chorizo and cava or order anything with Dungeness
crab or perhaps some oysters on the half shell. For a larger
plate try the seafood stew.
9 p.m. - For a great evening head to the Triple Door in the
heart of downtown Seattle, which offers music ranging from pop
chanteuse crooners to Apple Jam, a group presenting a critically
praised tribute to the Beatles. A great wine list is available,
along with excellent cocktails and Southeast Asian inspired
plates. The satays are a perennial favorite.
Sunday
10 a.m. - For brunch try Salty's at Alki in West Seattle. It
can be crowded, but the views and lavish assortment of Northwest
foods on offer more than make up for it, including piles of
Dungeness crab and smoked salmon, along with brunch staples like
Eggs Benedict and Belgian waffles.
Afterwards walk for miles along the waterfront through Alki,
Seattle's premiere people watching neighborhood and beach scene.
Seals often pop their heads up here, and you'll see ferries
chugging off to local islands.
1 p.m. - Seattle is a book lover's town, and readers have
many fine bookstores to visit. Seattle Mystery Bookshop in
historic Pioneer Square is one of the best and offers both new
and used books. Passionate, friendly staff can help you find the
perfect read.
For an excellent general selection, Elliott Bay Book Company
on Capitol Hill has the goods, many with staff recommendations,
plus a great selection of unique cards. It's easy to lose
yourself in the stacks, so keep an eye on the clock if you need
catch a flight.
(Reporting by Elaine Porterfield; editing by Patricia Reaney)