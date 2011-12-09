By Svetlana Kovalyova
| SIENA, Italy
SIENA, Italy Dec 9 Often overshadowed by
its bigger and more powerful ancient rival Florence, Siena has
always been a jewel in Italy's rich crown of cultural heritage
and an ideal place to immerse yourself in the history of Tuscan
art.
Old Siena, spread over three hills in southern Tuscany and
surrounded by medieval walls, is relatively small and can be
easily explored on foot. But its magnificent churches and
palaces contain such a wealth of art that a weekend is hardly
enough to discover them all.
Early December is a perfect time to explore Siena. The
crowds of summer tourists have dwindled and the city's
terracotta-coloured rooftops provide a stunning contrast to the
bright autumnal foliage in the surrounding hills.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a 48-hour visit.
FRIDAY
6 p.m. - Choose a place to stay in the historic centre where
options range from modestly priced hotels like Pensione Palazzo
Ravizza (www.palazzoravizza.it) to the luxury Grand Hotel
Continental (www.grandhotelcontinentalsiena.com)
If you also want to enjoy peace and quiet and reconnect with
nature on your break from the stressful city life, book yourself
into one of many farm resorts which dot the rolling hills around
Siena. Secluded Villa Ferraia, a 13th century hamlet turned into
an exclusive resort, offers star-watchers its own astronomical
observatory. (www.villaferraia.com)
7 p.m. - Kick off your holiday with a glass of local wine,
traditional Chianti or its upscale cousins known as
super-Tuscans, such as Ornellaia or Sassicaia, at one of the
numerous wine bars lining meandering cobbled streets of the old
city.
To enjoy a stunning view while sipping your wine and
nibbling on traditional Tuscan appetisers, head to Enoteca
Italiana, a public wine promotion body based in the 16th century
fortress overlooking Siena, whose cellar boasts more than 1,500
wines.
9 p.m. - Continue with a classical music concert at
Accademia Musicale Chigiana. A palace which hosts the academy, a
musical instrument museum and an art collection dates back to
the 12th century and is worth a separate visit.
11 p.m. - Those looking for a wild night life could be a bit
disappointed by Siena where locals prefer to spend a night out
in a cosy restaurant or wine bar. Private parties are often
organised by Siena's 17 contradas, or historic districts within
ancient city walls, which are still the pillars of local life.
A few bars stay open late, to the joy visitors and
university students. Casa del Boia bar, based in what used to be
the local executioner's house connected to the execution site
via an underground tunnel, is among the most popular hangout
places.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - head to Piazza del Campo, Siena's main square and
its beating heart since the Middle Ages. The unique,
shell-shaped square is a favourite gathering place for locals
and tourists and the stage of Siena's famous Palio horse race.
The race which traces its origins back to the Middle Ages
and celebrates the Virgin Mary, is held twice a year, on July 2
and August 16 with 10 of Siena's 17 contradas competing for a
banner called palio. On some very rare occasions a third palio
in a year has been held, and locals joke that if the euro
survives Europe's unfolding sovereign debt crisis it would be a
valid reason for an extraordinary Palio.
Cross Piazza del Campo to its lowest point to visit Palazzo
Pubblico, Siena's old town hall, which hosts the Museo Civico
with famous frescos by artists of the Sienese school, including
Simone Martini's Maesta and Ambrogio Lorenzetti's series of
allegories representing Good and Bad Governments.
Climb more than 400 steps to get to the top of Torre del
Mangia bell tower which rises nearly 100 metres high next to
Palazzo Pubblico, to enjoy a 360-degree view of the city.
11 a.m. - To restore energy after climbing the tower, take a
creamy cappuccino or an espresso with traditional Sienese
sweets, almond cake panforte and almond ricciarelli biscuits, at
the elegant cafe Nannini, one of the oldest in town.
Once your batteries are recharged, keep walking along
swirling narrow streets and pop into old churches full of
frescoes and paintings by famous Tuscan artists and richly
decorated palaces. Teatro dei Rinnovati which is based in
Palazzo Pubblico and dates back to the 16th century opens its
doors to visitors on days when there are no performances there.
3 p.m. - After a lunch at one of numerous small restaurants
in the centre which serve pasta with hare or wild boar and
grilled steak and other traditional Sienese cuisine, it's
shopping time. Pop into elegant small boutiques selling locally
made clothes, shoes and souvenirs which seem to be successfully
competing both with omnipresent Italian fashion brands and
foreign rivals.
6 p.m. - Grab a table at a sidewalk cafe to drink an
espresso or a glass of wine and watch locals on their
traditional evening stroll, or passeggiata, in the town centre.
Watch entire families dressed to impress and marvel at the
glamorous women who manage to remain elegantly balanced on
stiletto heels while traversing Siena's steep cobbled streets.
8 p.m. - If you visit Siena during the truffle season in
November or December, don't miss the various dishes, from pasta
to chocolate, sprinkled with truffles unearthed using dogs in
the nearby forests.
Head to Antica Osteria da Divo (www.osteriadadivo.it) which
claims that its dining rooms are carved out of caves dating back
to the Etruscan era more than 2,000 years ago, or to La Taverna
di San Giuseppe (www.tavernasangiuseppe.it) which traces its
history back "only" to the 12th century.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Start your day by heading to Siena's cathedral, or
Duomo, one of Italy's greatest Gothic churches with its towering
white, green and red marble shape.
Begun at the end of the 12th century, construction of the
Duomo had been largely completed in the 13th century though some
works on its magnificent facade continued well into the 14th
century when Siena's rulers decided to enlarge the cathedral and
build the biggest church in Italy, challenging Rome's dominance.
The ambitious project to build the new Duomo which was to
engulf the existing one, was stopped by the plague of 1348 which
devastated Siena, but its uncompleted great facade still stands
erect and visitors can climb 130 steps to get yet another
stunning view from there.
The most famous feature of the original Duomo is probably 56
inlaid marble panels depicting biblical and historical scenes
and known locally as picture Bible.
11 a.m. - Cross a square in front of the Duomo to visit a
vast museum complex of Santa Maria della Scala housed in a
former hospital, the city's oldest with more than 1,000 years of
history.
While restoration works are still underway, you can visit
more than half of its 40,000 square metre area to admire its
halls, chapels and an internal church. The complex hosts several
museums and various temporary exhibitions.
3 p.m. - After lunch, time is left for the final stroll
around the old city.
If you are still close to the Duomo, head to Pinacoteca
Nazionale picture gallery which houses numerous masterpieces by
famous Sienese artists such as Duccio di Buoninsegna, Simone
Martini and Ambrogio Lorenzetti.
Climb a nearby hill to visit Chiesa di San Domenico, the
imposing Gothic church known for its links with Italy's famous
saint, Santa Caterina di Siena, whose head is on display there.
Standing next to the church you can enjoy a magnificent view
of the Duomo and the rest of the old city, an ideal place to say
goodbye to Siena and make your promise to return.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Paul Casciato)