By Chris Michaud
| CRUZ BAY, St. John, April 12
CRUZ BAY, St. John, April 12 The tiny island of
St. John is the smallest, most pristine of the U.S. Virgin
Islands, with two-thirds of its land mass given over to national
parkland thanks to a 1956 donation from
philanthropist-conservationist Laurance Rockefeller.
The verdant, volcanic isle attracts all sorts of outdoor
enthusiasts, from hikers and scuba divers to beach lovers and
sun worshippers, while steering clear of major development,
fast-food chains and hordes of tourists seeking out raucous
bars.
But there is no airport, so visitors must arrive by boat -
either ferries, which run hourly, or private charter.
Eco-travelers saddened by the recent announcement that St.
John's popular Maho Bay Camps will shutter in May, can still
stay at its sister eco-resort, Concordia (www.concordiaeco-resort.com/),
on the island's south side.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help you get the
most out a short stay on this island paradise - whether it's
your first or 40th visit.
FRIDAY
6 p.m. - After flying into St. Thomas, visitors heading to
St. John will need to take a taxi to the ferry docks at either
Charlotte Amalie or Red Hook, which is more popular because of
its hourly departures (www.varlack-ventures.com). Once on St.
John, pick up your pre-reserved rental car in Cruz Bay, unless
you don't plan to leave the beach. Taxis are pricey and you'll
want wheels to see the most of this bucolic isle.
Check in, or get settled at your weekend rental. While the
Westin is the lone major resort (www.westinresortstjohn.com/),
various short-stay options include condos, guest houses, villas
and the luxurious yet rustic favorite of honeymooners, Caneel
Bay (here).
8 p.m. - Time for dinner. There are plenty of choices, from
seafood baskets and fish tacos to burgers and salads, at the
Beach Bar in Wharfside Village, right on the water in Cruz Bay
(beachbarstjohn.com). Join locals and tourists at the
open-air bar. Sip a rum punch or quaff a bucket of beers and
watch the ferries plying the picturesque harbor.
10 p.m. - Stroll Cruz Bay's compact "downtown" and check out
the shops. A good bet for little gifts for the unlucky ones left
behind is St. John Spice (www.stjohnspice.com/), one
flight up from the ferry dock. Coffee, spices, local salt, hot
sauces and the usual T-shirts and local crafts are available.
11 p.m. - If a nightcap is in order, many places offer live
music.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Start the day in Cruz Bay with breakfast at Jake's
(18-38 Estate Enighed in the Lumberyard Complex, www.jakesstjohn.com/).
Order its famed Bloody Mary, and tuck into a hearty portion of
corned beef hash with eggs over easy, or a breakfast burrito,
omelet or waffles while taking in the sweeping views over the
channel to neighboring islands such as Jost Van Dyke.
10 a.m. - Drive to crescent-shaped Salt Pond Bay on the
island's south side to nab a space under the sea grape bushes,
as shade here is at a premium. Snorkeling in the large, placid
and shallow bay is first rate, with sea urchins, parrotfish,
rays and turtles putting on an underwater show.
Noon - For an exhilarating workout, capped by a splendid
view, hike the Ram Head trail. The walk leads past a blue
cobblestone beach up a wind-swept promontory, past pope's head
cacti until you are hundreds of feet high, taking in sweeping
views of the British Virgin Islands and Sir Francis Drake
Channel, which is popular with sailboat charters. After the
far-easier trek back down, indulge in another cooling dip.
2 p.m. - What's an exotic holiday without a stop at a
tourist trap? Luckily, St. John has one, but that really is the
name of this colorful hilltop shack surrounded by picnic tables,
which is a far cry from the image conjured by its name. (16368
Concordia, here).
The waitress, Mary, will suggest "anything pork, or anything
Mexican" (and ideally, both). Her recommendations are spot-on.
4 p.m. - Compare the morning's first-rate snorkeling with
some afternoon exploring below the surface at some of St. John's
gorgeous north shore beaches, which include Trunk Bay,
Hawksnest and Francis Bay. Crowds will be the thinnest at
Francis Bay, where there is a good chance of spying turtles,
which generally feed late in the day.
8 p.m. - What nightlife there is in St. John happens in Cruz
Bay. The Lime Inn (www.limeinn.com/) has been a local
dining favorite operated by the same couple since 1984, with
tables spread about a charming, illuminated patio garden. The
fresh catch of the day is a best bet and be sure to save room
for some tangy key lime pie.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Have breakfast at your lodgings or whip up
something quick and easy with provisions from one of the local
bakeries or the supermarket (starfishmarket.com/), to
take full advantage of your last day in paradise.
10 a.m. - Drive the island's spine along the Bordeaux
Mountain Road down steep, sharp curves towards the island's East
End and second settlement, Coral Bay. Pull off at a turnout
heading down to Coral Bay to photograph the scenic views.
Once the road levels out and hugs the sea, drive cautiously and
pause as donkeys, herds of goats and no small measure of hens
and chicks suddenly block the road.
11 a.m. - Stop for a quick swim at Hansen Bay and a
refreshing beer at the Vie's Snack Shack (here).
Vie's conch fritters are legendary.
1 p.m. - Discover old St. John ambience and an authentic
island vibe at Miss Lucy's (misslucys.com/), where
Sundays feature a jazz brunch that includes a bounty of seafood,
johnnycakes and bison.
3 p.m. - St. John is sprinkled with ruins from its sugar
cane-producing past. Take the short hike down to the Annaburg
Plantation ruins just off the Leinster Bay Road, where another
short hike leads to ruins of one of the Caribbean's oldest
public schoolhouses. Take in the beautiful views of Mary Point,
Leinster Bay and Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands.
5 p.m. - Just enough time for one more island cocktail at
any of the open-air harbor side bars before catching the 6 p.m.
ferry back to St. Thomas, ahead of your flight back home.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Beech)