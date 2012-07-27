By Alastair Macdonald
| SULMONA, July 26
SULMONA, July 26 Knightly jousts add a touch of
time travel each summer to the escapist pleasures of culture,
cuisine and wild nature offered by central Italy's soaring
Abruzzo mountains.
Flee the tourist hordes of Rome, Florence and Sienna and
head this weekend for ancient Sulmona, "Sienna of the Abruzzo",
and its Giostra Cavalleresca, or jousting
(www.reuters.com/article/2011/07/29/us-culture-italy-sulmona-jou
ting-idUSTRE76S2G320110729). Unlike the Tuscan city's famed
Palio horse race - let alone the London Olympics - a handful of
euros puts you at the very heart of the action.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
explore.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - By direct rail or motorway, 90 minutes from Rome
brings you curving down into the Peligna valley, nestled under
the 9,000-foot peaks of the central Appenines. Sulmona lies
below. International flights serve Pescara
(www.abruzzoairport.com), 40 minutes away.
6 p.m. - After settling in (hotels Stella (www.hasr.it) or
Rojan (www.hotelrojan.it) will put you at the centre of the
largely pedestrianised old city) step out on to corso Ovidio,
the kilometre-long spinal artery of the town, named for its
favourite son, the Roman poet Ovid (43 BC-17 AD). Stroll to its
southern end at the decorative, 14th-century city gate, Porta
Napoli. The road heads to Naples, whose kings ruled here until
1861. Look out for the colourful banners flying from houses and
across streets throughout town. These mark out the city's seven
rival districts competing in the Giostra (pronounced
"joss-tra").
6:30 p.m. - A walk back along the corso takes in main sights
and shops, including street displays of "confetti", the sugared
almonds which Sulmona supplies to weddings across Italy, and the
world. Passing the 13th-century aqueduct, built by the German
emperor Frederick II whose rule the Sulmonese regard as the
zenith of their city's power, you see the big market square
beyond, the piazza Garibaldi, embraced by the mountains and
transformed into an arena surrounded by grandstands.
7:30 p.m. - Passing the statue to Ovid, you come to the
Annunziata, a unique architectural mix of styles and functions
dating back to 1320. Its eclecticism is testimony to the
earthquakes that have periodically flattened Sulmona, forcing
regular rebuilding. At present, its church is closed for repairs
following the 2009 quake that devastated nearby L'Aquila, but
the Civic Museum - until the 1960s the town hospital - is open
again, as is the tourist information office located next door in
the complex's old, wood-panelled pharmacy. Staff here will fill
you in on what to expect in upcoming events, always a big part
of life in Sulmona, ranging from music (this summer features the
Muntaginjazz jazz festival www.muntagninjazz.it), exhibitions
and food tastings to religious drama, like Sulmona's famed
Easter ritual, "La Madonna che scappa", or the Running Madonna.
8 p.m. - Step across the street for an aperitivo outdoors
and watch the crowds go by as the setting sun picks out new
details on the riotous facade of the Annunziata. Or, further
along the corso, flirt with the locals as George Clooney did at
Caffe Europa - in his 2010 Abruzzo-set thriller "The American".
9 p.m. - Round for dinner at Clemente, a temple to Abruzzese
mountain cuisine. Try the mixed antipasto for hams, sausage and
cheeses from local producers, savoury lentils and light fritters
of zucchini or eggplant. Chitarra (guitar) pasta is a specialty,
made with the premium durum wheat from Abruzzo's high valleys
and cut into strips on a device that looks like a stringed
musical instrument. Wash it down with Montepulciano d'Abruzzo.
11:30 p.m. - Join the "passeggiata", when the whole town
seems to be out enjoying the cool and catching up on gossip.
Look out for street entertainment and savour a "gelato". A
favourite ice cream kiosk sits at the top of steps by the
aqueduct offering a grandstand view from what is left of a
Gothic church portico, shattered by the last big quake, in 1706.
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m. - Start the day with a fine cappuccino and
cornetto at Di Marzio, on the corso near Ovid's statue, or
linger longer in the sun on the terrace across the square.
9 a.m. - The Civic Museum at the Annunziata will give you
bearings. It features the remains of a Roman house on the site
and some fine artworks. Then head for Santa Chiara, a former
convent now museum on piazza Garibaldi. Aside from its baroque
chapel, treasures include 13th-century frescoes and silverwork
and gold which was a feature of Sulmona's early Renaissance. See
photographs by Alfonso Rossetti, a Sulmonese painter (and cousin
of London's pre-Raphaelite clan), whose camera studies of town
and peasant life in the valley a century ago are striking. Also
worth a closer look is the imposing 12th-century church of Santa
Maria della Tomba, a model of Abruzzese simplicity.
11 a.m. - Refresh yourself with a draught of pure mountain
water from the fountain at the end of the aqueduct and turn to
commerce. The Saturday market is displaced by the Giostra from
the main square but its flavours can be matched by shopkeepers
on the corso. Try Soldo di Cacio by Tomba church or D'Antuono on
via Mazara for sausage, hams and truffle delicacies and Masseria
Agnonese on the main piazza for cheeses, especially local, hard
"pecorino stagionato", made with sheep's milk, and
mozzarella-style stracciatella. For the famed red garlic, "aglio
rosso di Sulmona", or for fresh saffron, look for elderly
farmers selling their produce from barrows. Browse at
Artigianato Artistico Abruzzese at corso Ovidio 139 for local
lace, linen and woollen housewares, notably the bright
bedspreads, or "coperte", that keep mountain folk warm through
winter.
1 p.m. - The cool garden tucked away at Il Vecchio Muro, via
M. d'Eramo 20, or the shady street tables at Giostra-themed Il
Quadrivio on via Mazara, make perfect escapes for lunch.
2:30 p.m. - Wander some of the cobbled back streets, like
via Corfinio and via Quatrario, exploring the old nobility's
palazzos, like that of the Tabassi family on via E. Ciofano.
3:30 p.m. - Check out the confetti stores more closely. For
fine, handmade, multiflavoured varieties, including famous
"zafferano" - saffron - as well as "torrone" nougats, head to
the fragrant, family-run Rapone, by Ovid's statue. If your
tastes run to more permanent luxuries, look also for local gold
jewellery, notably ear-rings and pendants rich in Byzantine
filigree. Perhaps buy a traditional Abruzzo "presentosa" star
for a loved one. Try Gentile at corso Ovidio 29 or Pacella, via
d'Eramo 16, where you can see goldsmiths at work.
4:30 p.m. - Time to grab a spot on the steps of the
Annunziata to watch the pre-joust costume procession. From 5
p.m., the districts, or borghi e sestieri, will parade, banners
flying, trumpets blowing and drums beating, each with its suite
of 15th-century nobles in their finery and men-at-arms to
welcome their knight, or cavaliere, who will emerge from the
Annunziata to cheers as each team's "capitano" passes.
5:30 p.m. - Take your seats on piazza Garibaldi. Pricier
stands on the north side are shadier. Or join the rowdy,
flag-waving masses in the districts' stands on the sunny south
side.
6 p.m. - A first pair of horsemen line up "alla lizza" - in
the lists. On the cry of "Via!", they will race in opposite
directions around a tight figure of eight, using lances to pick
off small coloured rings of varying points-value from the lances
of dummy knights set up around the piazza. Time also counts, so
the pace is breakneck as the riders charge back toward each
other for the finish line. The local crowd whips up the drama.
8 p.m. - The first day's jousts set the scene for Sunday's
finals. Follow the district teams drumming their way back to
home turf, where neighbours are waiting with communal meals on
the town's small squares. Sestiere di Porta Filiamabili runs a
fine and welcoming kitchen on leafy largo Mazara, but feel free
to hop from one canteen to another, indulging in portions of
juicy Abruzzese "arrosticini" lamb kebabs and local wines.
11 p.m. - Be sure to have your dancing shoes on, as the DJs
hit the outdoor decks after dinner.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Time to explore the surroundings. Local agents rent
cars and bicycles. You may be tempted just to head for Abruzzo's
Adriatic beaches, but indulge in the spiritual. Sulmona honours
Pietro da Morrone, a 13th-century hermit monk who was summoned
to be pope and then, as Celestine V, soon became the only ever
pontiff to resign. His rock retreat up on the cliff is visible
but sadly closed for now due to earthquake damage. But the
massive Santo Spirito abbey he founded below it is well worth a
visit, as is the neighbouring site of an earlier religion, a
sprawling temple to Hercules dating to pre-Roman times.
12 a.m. - Cool off by heading higher up into the surrounding
Majella National Park. Keep a watch for wolves and bears, though
you will be very lucky to spot one. The village of Pacentro
offers shady lanes, a ruined castle and splendid cuisine,
notably at the Taverna de li Caldora (www.tavernacaldora.it).
2:30 p.m. - Choose an excursion. Walk hill tracks from
picturesque Pettorano, drive the gorge up to atmospheric Scanno,
where some women still wear antique costume. You can swim in its
crystal lake or explore the Spanish-influenced goldsmithing town
of Pescocostanzo near the high-altitude ski resort of Roccaraso.
5 p.m. - You might take a last aperitivo on piazza
Garibaldi, catching the setting sun at Caffe Caprice, beside the
charming facade of San Filipo Neri...
6 p.m. - And then again, the Giostra may have you gripped.
Sudden-death finals are capped by the presentation of the palio
banner, parades and drowning sorrows for the six losing teams in
feasting on the town squares that will last into Monday.
For more information, try the iSulmona smartphone app,
www.giostrasulmona.it or www.sulmona.org .
