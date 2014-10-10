By Saundra Amrhein
| TAMPA, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. Oct 10 Sunshine and more than 35
miles (57 km) of white-sand beaches have long lured tourists to
the Tampa Bay area on Florida's Gulf of Mexico coast, where an
infusion of arts and hipster-friendly culture is livening up
options once you hang up your bathing trunks.
Beyond the beaches, the region's largest city, Tampa, is
outgrowing a reputation for sleepy suburban sprawl, while
neighboring St. Petersburg enjoys an urban renaissance that
defies its onetime image as the epitome of gray-haired Florida,
for which it was good-naturedly dubbed "God's waiting room."
Waterfront museums, funky coastal towns with an artsy vibe
and an eclectic night life that includes retro shuffleboard
(yes, shuffleboard can be trendy) have some calling the region a
New Yorker's answer to life in Florida.
Here are tips for getting the most out of the Tampa Bay area
from Reuters, whose 2,600 journalists in all parts of the world
offer visitors the best local insights.
DALI AND THE ARTS
The crown jewel of St. Petersburg's mile-long waterfront
museum corridor is the Dalí Museum, the largest collection of
works by Salvador Dalí outside his native Spain, housed in a
newly constructed building featuring a 75-foot (23 m) geodesic
glass bubble known as "the enigma."
Now through February, enter the museum to see the only U.S.
stop for the "Picasso/Dalí, Dalí/Picasso" exhibition with rarely
loaned works by the two artists before it heads to Museu Picasso
in Barcelona.
Another must on the city's waterfront arts tour, a short
park stroll past the banyan trees straddling the Museum of Fine
Arts, is the building housing the glass-blown masterpieces of
Dale Chihuly at the Morean Arts Center's Chihuly Collection.
For edgier artisans, St. Petersburg's Second Saturday
ArtWalk features more than 40 galleries and studios,
(stpeteartsalliance.org), all connected by a free trolley.
At the stop for the Grand Central District near
downtown,(grandcentraldistrict.org), you will find dozens of
independently owned galleries, cafes, antique shops and
restaurants: places to try your hand at painting, jewelry-making
and pottery.
Listen to big-name folk artists such as Cheryl Wheeler at
the Craftsman House, a restored 1918 bungalow and cafe
displaying paintings, sculptures, photography and clay pottery.
A worthy side trip, an hour's drive to the south you will
find nearly two dozen galleries at the John and Mable Ringling
Museum of Art in Sarasota.
The collection by the founders of the famed circus includes
a large trove of Old Masters paintings, including significant
works by Rubens.
There is also a museum dedicated to circus memorabilia, live
music performances and tours of the Ca' d'Zan, a 56-room palace
that was the Ringlings' family home.
'SENDING THE BISCUIT'
Just east of downtown Tampa, the historic Latin Quarter of
Ybor City remains the region's night life capital, a gritty
entertainment corridor that has breathed new life into the
former cigar factory district along the city's Seventh Avenue.
With restaurants, shops and nightclubs, Ybor pulses long
after the stroke of midnight with events catering to same-sex
couples, earning the district the nickname of GaYbor
(www.gaybor.com).
For those preferring drinks with a view, the Canopy Rooftop
Lounge atop the Birchwood on Beach Drive in St. Petersburg is
the new spot to see and be seen, sipping cocktails on couches
and private cabanas, all overlooking the water.
Or ditch the high heels to join a hip crowd at the free
Friday night Shuffle, hosted at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard
Club, the biggest and oldest of its kind, on Mirror Lake Drive.
Its 70-plus shuffleboard courts, once the backdrop for the
movie "Cocoon," now draw couples on dates, college-age friends
and groups of bungalow-dwelling neighbors, often pulling coolers
of wine or beer up to their court.
Testimony to the trendiness of a pastime nicknamed "sending
the biscuit," the St. Petersburg club inspired the opening of
indoor shuffleboard courts in Brooklyn earlier this year.
ARTSY TOWNS, LOCAL DIVES
Many glossy tourist maps have yet to keep up with several
trendy neighborhoods beloved by locals.
In the funky enclave of Gulfport, just south of St.
Petersburg, mom-and-pop restaurants and cafes overflow during
twice monthly art walks. Dress according to the town's
unofficial motto: "If you're too weird for Gulfport, you're just
too weird!"
The similarly artsy town of Dunedin, located north of St.
Petersburg, features eclectic restaurants on a downtown strip,
where you may also stumble on a movie-in-the-park night.
And do not miss Nitally's Thai-Mex Cuisine in St.
Petersburg's Grand Central District, where the blending of the
two cultures turns up menu items like Thai Peanut Chicken
Tortilla Wraps, or Panang Mole.
After an unforgettable meal, head across the street for team
trivia nights led by Trixie the Tranny at the upscale,
gay-friendly Queens Head Eurobar and Restaurant.
In Tampa's rapidly gentrifying Seminole Heights
neighborhood, a high-brow foodie scene is taking off between the
used car lots on Florida Avenue.
Current hot spots include the Rooster and the Till, a
farm-to-fork concept, and the newly opened Ulele, offering
native Florida-inspired dishes like chili with alligator and
guava pie.
