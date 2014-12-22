BRIEF-Venustech Group's share trade to resume on May 2
April 28 Venustech Group Inc * Says share trade to resume on May 2 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oSNbc8 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Dec 22 Travel Technology Interactive Sa :
* Raises 700,000 euros ($858,200) through capital increase and bond issue
* Raises 350,000 euros in capital increase
* Issues 376,344 shares with warrants attached; issue subscribed to in its entirity by companies (OPCVM) managed by Nextstage
* 350,000 euro bond subscribed to by companies (OPCVM) managed by Nextstage
* Bonds issued for 4 years and pay nominal annual interest of 5 pct and non-conversion premium of 3 pct each year Source text: bit.ly/1v9aV6F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it swings to net loss of 858.6 million yuan ($124.62 million) in Q1 versus net profit of 119.3 million yuan year ago