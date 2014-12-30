BRIEF-Seven Seas Holdings to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
Dec 30 Euronext:
* Travel Technology Interactive SA issues 268,818 new ordinary shares, to be listed on Alternext Paris as of Dec. 31
* Reference price of new Travel Technology Interactive shares is 0.93 euro
* New number of listed Travel Technology Interactive shares is 4,865,461 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd: