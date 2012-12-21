(Removes references to fish market)
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO Dec 21 Tokyo is one of the world's most
crowded and bustling cities, but anyone who travels there around
New Year's will be able to see a far different face as
workaholic Japan takes its longest holiday of the year.
Christmas, which is a normal work day, is mainly a retail
event, with Japan devoting all its energy to "Oshogatsu," the
New Year period extending roughly from Dec 29 to Jan 3 - the
first part in frantic preparation, the second in enjoyment.
Days of dry, crisp cold bring clear air and sharp views of
Mount Fuji from many parts of the city, and with most Japanese
companies closed and many people back in their hometowns, trains
and streets empty out and the capital takes on a laid-back and
leisurely air for those who choose to stay.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a 48-hour visit.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - Head to "Ameyokocho," one of Tokyo's oldest market
streets. Bracketing the raised tracks of the Yamanote Line and
running south from Ueno Station on Tokyo's northern side, the
area is boisterous on regular weekends but really cranks it up
at this time of year as people come shopping for New Year
feasting. Just about anything imaginable is for sale here - fish
on trays of ice, piled vegetables and fruits. Vendors shout to
attract business under bright lights, and pots of food at nearby
open-air restaurant stalls steam in the cold.
New Year food is called "Osechi," and housewives prepare
enough for the three days from New Year's day so they don't have
to do any cooking then. Most foods have symbolic meanings, like
simmered black soybeans for good health, and herring roe, which
symbolizes a wish to have many children. Many people eat sea
bream, whose Japanese name echoes the word "congratulations."
6 p.m. - If you decide not to drop into one of the
restaurants under the train tracks for some sticks of grilled
meat and a glass or two of hot sake, hop on the Yamanote Line at
Okachimachi Station and get off a few stops later at Yurakucho,
on the edge of the posh Ginza shopping area.
The area under the tracks is crammed with restaurants, from
Italian to Thai and Californian cuisine. But try "Andy's Shin
Hinomoto," across from the Yurakucho Denki Building. Run by
genial Briton Andy, Shin Hinomoto features sashimi, stir fries,
tempura and daily specials in a long room with arched ceilings
and a jovial, casual atmosphere. (03-3214-8021) As the evening
wears on, loud groups of people drift out into the street after
"Bonenkai," or "Forget the Year" parties, in many cases a bit
the worse for wear.
9 p.m. - Stroll the Ginza, checking out the window
decorations in stores like Cartier, or lit-up trees in front of
Mikimoto, the pearl shop. Other colourful displays can be found
in Roppongi Hills or the Marunouchi area near Tokyo Station.
As New Year's day nears, many stores will also sport large
"kadomatsu" decorations - literally "gate pines" - consisting of
pine boughs and bamboo stalk arrangements on each side of the
door. This is echoed in private homes, where pine is used to
welcome ancestral spirits.
Stop to admire the lit-up front of Tokyo Station, unveiled
in its pre-war classical brick glory in October after an
extensive exterior renovation.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Take the Ginza Subway line to Asakusa and make your
way to Sensoji, the Asakusa Kannon temple. Enter through the
Kaminarimon, a bright red gate with a huge dangling lantern, and
head up the Nakamise shopping street. Though many of the goods
here are of the cheap souvenir variety, other stalls offer
crisp, freshly made rice crackers and other tasty treats.
Sensoji is popular for "Hatsumode," or the first shrine and
temple visits of the New Year, when people go to pray for good
luck in the coming year. It can take hours to move the 200
metres (yards) up Nakamise, but the mood is jovial amidst
incense smoke from huge metal burners near the main temple
building. Millions visit Sensoji and other popular sites, such
as the Meiji Shrine, during the first three days of the year -
some wearing the traditional kimono.
Other people make these visits at midnight on the 31st, when
temple bells all over Japan boom out 108 times for each of the
sins of mankind. Trains run all night and some restaurants and
pubs stay open until dawn.
Afterwards, wander around the Asakusa area, which still has
an old neighborhood flavor. About five minutes' walk from the
temple is a street of open-air restaurants selling grilled meat
on skewers and stewed tripe with tofu. Belly up to a counter
stool and have some beer or hot sake.
1 p.m. - Head east across the Sumida River. You'll pass the
headquarters of Asahi Beer - recognisable by the "Flamme d'Or"
(Golden Flame) sculpture on its roof that locals refer to as
"The Golden Turd" - on your way to Tokyo's newest landmark: the
Tokyo Skytree.
A futuristic broadcasting tower of dubious beauty, the
Skytree is 634-metres high and has been certified by Guinness as
the world's tallest tower. It anchors a shopping and pleasure
complex that includes movie theatres and an aquarium, and boasts
two observation decks: one at 350 metres and the other at 450
metres. (here)
Tickets to the observatories cost 2,000 yen ($23.70) for the
lower one and 1,000 yen for the higher one, and can be bought on
the day. But check the website for special periods, such as New
Year's, when other arrangements may have to be made.
6 p.m. - Feel daring? Then eat at Torafugu Tei Monzen
Naka-cho (r.gnavi.co.jp/fl/en/b267803/), which features fugu,
the blowfish that can be fatal if improperly prepared. Torafugu
Tei has reasonably priced courses that start with delicate
slices of raw fugu fanned across a plate and ends with a thick
rice porridge in fugu-flavoured soup. To drink, try hot sake
with a lightly grilled fugu fin in it for flavor.
SUNDAY
8 a.m. - If it's the first or fourth Sunday of the month,
check out the flea market at the Togo Shrine, at Harajuku
Station on the Yamanote Line. The shrine is crowded with vendors
selling everything from junk to elaborate wedding kimonos and
antiques. Also on the first Sunday is a flea market at Arai
Yakushi Shrine at Arai Yakushi-mae on the Seibu Shinjuku Line.
Hope for good weather as it's cancelled in the event of rain.
11 a.m. - Brunch at Suji's (www.sujis.net), a restaurant in
the Roppongi entertainment district with all the traditional
options, including Eggs Benedict or even just two eggs with home
fries and toast. Large portions and good prices.
1 p.m. - With the construction of several new museums in
recent years, Roppongi is now billing itself as "Art Triangle
Roppongi." Within a short walking distance are the Mori Art
Museum, the Suntory Museum of Art, and The National Art Center,
Tokyo. (here) Notable
is the Mori Art Museum, on the 53rd floor of the Mori Tower in
the Roppongi Hills complex, which offers good views along with
the art. Both Roppongi Hills and the Tokyo Midtown, near the
National Art Center, have seasonal light displays.
3 p.m. - Take the Hibiya Subway line up to Akihabara,
Tokyo's electronics mecca. Year-end bargains are likely to
abound, and many stores - like stores all over Japan - offer
"fukubukuro," or lucky bags, on January 1. Each bag is sold for
a set price, but the contents are unknown. Take a chance!
($1 = 84.3900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Paul Casciato)