NEW YORK May 29 Bangkok has edged out London as
the world's most popular air travel destination, becoming the
first Asian city to earn the distinction, according to a ranking
by the MasterCard Index of Global Destination Cities.
The Thai capital headed the 2013 list based on total
projected visits by foreigners, followed by London, Paris,
Singapore and New York. Istanbul and Dubai showed the strongest
expected growth in the number of visitors.
Dr Yuwa Hedrick-Wong, who compiled the index, said Bangkok
benefited from its many air links to some of the fastest-growing
cities across the world, especially in China and Japan. Visits
to Bangkok were expected to grow by 9.8 percent this year.
The ranking was based on a city's expected international air
travel arrivals and the amount of money spent in the city by
those arrivals.
In 2013, visits to Istanbul were projected to increase by
9.5 percent, and visits to Dubai by 10.9 percent.
If all of the top 10 cities maintained their current growth
rates, the index predicted that by 2016 Bangkok and London would
be followed by Istanbul in the No. 3 spot, with Paris at No. 4
and Dubai at No.5, with Singapore and New York behind them.
International arrivals by car, train, and bus were not
counted in the rankings.
(Reporting by Andrea Burzynski; editing by Patricia Reaney and
David Storey)