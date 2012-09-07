(Removes extraneous word from headline)
By Verna Gates
PORT OF SPAIN, Sept 7 With parades, exhibits and
fireworks in colorful Caribbean style, the twin island nation of
Trinidad and Tobago celebrated its 50th anniversary of
independence from Britain this year.
The prosperous oil-rich nation in the southern Caribbean is
a culturally vibrant nation with rainforests, sandy beaches and
a nightlife that includes restaurants serving sumptuous food and
nightclubs with live music.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
enjoy the most of what the islands offer during a short visit.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - Stretch your legs after a long journey by walking
around the Queen's Park Savannah, the heart of Port of Spain,
the capital of Trinidad. Drink straight from the coconut shell
in the city where street food is safe and regulated. During
your walk, look for the Magnificent Seven, late Victorian homes
known for grandeur and eccentricity.
8:30 p.m. - Head to dinner at Creole Chaud and enjoy odd
sounding local delicacies such as "pigtail oil down," "cow
heel," and "goat dougla." The fudge is made from the locally
grown chocolate, considered some of the best in the world.
www.chaudcreole.com
10 p.m. - To end the evening visit the Crowne Plaza
Trinidad, which has closed its top floor-revolving restaurant,
but if asked, the manager can open it up for guests. Sip
champagne and enjoy the view.
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m. - Sample breakfast at the downtown carts, which
carry roti, a hearty breakfast of burrito-style bread with a
chickpea filling.
9 a.m. - Visit the Asa Wright Nature Center in the Arima
Valley and see the spectacular views of the Northern Range.
Trinidad serves as a microcosm of South America with nearly 100
varieties of mammals, 300 birds, 55 reptiles and 617
butterflies. Many can be seen at this world-class preserve.
www.asawright.org.
Noon - Drive through the rainforest to Maracas Beach on the
north side of the island and about an hour's drive from the
capital. Grab a local delicacy at Richard's Bake and Shark where
you can try deep fried shark in batter.
1 p.m. - Marvel at the Temple in the Sea at the end of
Orange Field Road in Waterloo. The Hindu temple is a 25-year
labor of love built by a survivor of a German torpedo during
World War Two to thank God for his escape.
2 p.m. - On the same Waterloo road the statue of Lord
Hanuman, the Hindu Monkey God, rises up 85-foot (25.9 meters).
It stands next to a temple completed in 2003. The elaborate
temple resembles a wedding cake.
4 p.m. - Travel to the Coroni Swamp for a nature ride to
watch the arrival of the national bird, the red ibis. The
scarlet birds resemble Christmas ornaments as they land on trees
at sunset.
6:30 p.m. - Enjoy dinner in an old colonial setting at Veni
Mange. Inside it is a burst of both colorful art and tasty food.
Try West Indian dishes like Callaloo Soup and Saltfish Accras,
while finishing with homemade coconut ice cream.
www.venimange.com
8 p.m. - Walk along the broad avenue in front of the
restaurant and follow your ears. There are dozens of clubs and
bistros where live music is playing. Pick your favorite and
dance.
9:30 p.m. - Head to the St. James area where music and
entertainment runs around the clock. Walk down some of the side
streets to catch Trinidad's famed steel bands practicing.
11 p.m. - The Smokey and Bunty Sports Bar offers plenty of
rum and loud music. Film stars and locals have chatted at the
pub that sprawls out onto the sidewalk. Several dance clubs
pound out rhythm until dawn.
SUNDAY
8 a.m. - Catch a 14-minute flight to Tobago, which has a
population of 52,000. The island meets the ocean with some of
the world's most beautiful beaches. The peaks of the Main Ridge
shelter one of the oldest protected forests, dating to 1776.
9 a.m. - Don't forget the sunscreen at Store Bay at Crown
Point, which is a quick taxi ride from the airport. With its
golden sand and sheltered waters it is ideal for swimming.
10 a.m. - Browse through the food vendors to taste
delectable local dishes such as fruit chow, corn soup and
Doubles, a curried chickpea and garbanzo bean sandwich topped
with chutney. Taste the pepper sauce, a national favorite.
10 a.m. - Join a glass-bottom boat tour to Buccoo Reef and
Nylon Pools. Snorkelers can see up to 300 species, such as
brain, elkhorn and star corals in the reef waters.
1 p.m. - Have lunch at the charming, family-owned Blue Crab
Restaurant serving Creole food. Try the fried flying fish and
curried blue crabs www.tobagobluecrab.com
2 p.m. - Visit Fort King George, which dates back to the
1780s, and see its cannons which command an excellent view of
the ocean. The quirky museum has items ranging from pre-history
to colonial times.
3 p.m. - Relax on the beach at Canoe Bay, one of Tobago's
hidden jewels.
7 p.m. - Time for dinner, which is served under a thatched
roof, at the Kariwak Village Restaurant. The lush landscaping
also produces herbs for their sumptuous Caribbean meals.
www.kariwak.com
