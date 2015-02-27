By Michael Turner
| MBARARA, Uganda
MBARARA, Uganda Feb 27 It's dawn and the world
is so filled with birdsong it is almost impossible to hear the
gentle splash of oars as fishermen in canoes drift across the
otherwise placid water.
Such is the alarm clock for visitors to Lake Bunyonyi, a
twisting 25-km (15.5-mile) long freshwater lake, which, dotted
with islands, lies in the far southwest of Uganda, about 460 km
from Kampala.
For a country bedeviled by dirt roads that are more pothole
than drivable surface, getting to the lake from the capital by
car is a surprisingly pleasant, if lengthy, experience.
The eight-hour drive along the Mbarara road is mostly on
smooth tarmac.
The journey is best broken up by stops for street food, in
particular Uganda's specialty of an egg omelet with sliced
tomato and cabbage rolled up in a freshly fried chapatti.
Food stalls across the country sell the dish for around
Sh1,500 ($0.50) and call the delicious oil-laden meal a "Rolex",
though few agree why.
CANOE AHOY
Sightseers arriving at the lake's eastern shores via nearby
Kabale will be given a choice by those manning the docks to
either pay around Sh20,000 for a single motorboat ride or to
rent a dugout canoe for around Sh8,600.
If you choose the canoe option, expect sore backsides and,
while the heat at Lake Bunyonyi is not as cruel as it is in
Uganda's lowlands, you will be in the sun without shade for
around an hour.
It is one of the most tranquil experiences that southwest
Uganda has to offer. The calm waters of the lake reflect the
verdant hills around it. Velveteen otters play in water, while
black-and-white pied kingfishers are among the many birds
dancing among the emerald-coloured trees.
The private geodome open-faced huts at Byoona Amagara offer
basic yet comfortable accommodation, while Bunyonyi Overland
Resort provides more luxury at a higher cost.
Much of the shoreline around the lake and swathes of the
larger of the 29 islands have been converted to sustenance
farming.
While this has no doubt robbed the lake of the deep green
beauty of Uganda's natural vegetation, the snaking course of the
water's edge and the rolling hills that overlook it are still
undeniably stunning.
SOME DARK HISTORY
Like much of the now mostly peaceful Uganda, the beauty of
Lake Bunyonyi masks a dark and painful past.
Akampene Island in the centre of the lake is just about
large enough for the lonely tree that grows there.
The mound of mud and grass is better known by its nickname
of Punishment Island, so called because it was long used as a
place where unwed pregnant women were left to die, usually after
suffering a forced abortion.
The heinous punishment was practiced until 1986, when Yoweri
Museveni became president and outlawed the custom, according to
a local guide who gave his name as Tyson. However, most local
accounts suggest the practice had been stopped earlier in the
20th century.
Doomed girls, most of whom could not swim, had only one real
hope of survival. Men too poor to afford a dowry for a wife
could row to the island and claim one of the women.
"Punishment Island is my favourite of all the islands
because it is how my grandfather and grandmother met," Tyson
said with pride. "I am a product of it."
(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Michael Roddy and
Raissa Kasolowsky)