(Corrects paragraph 7 to show airline has already revised award
levels.)
By Mitch Lipka
April 15 For business flyers like Adam Kubryk,
who is on the road about 200 days a year, one of the perks of
flying often and using the same airline regularly is getting
upgraded from coach to business class when a seat is available.
But now when he flies on Delta Air Lines on some of
his more frequent work-related routes, he has lost that key perk
and it is making him mad enough to ditch the airline and take
his frequent flyer miles elsewhere.
The issue: in March, the airline stopped offering upgrades
for flights between New York and Los Angeles, San Francisco or
Seattle.
Delta had previously offered upgrades on these cross-country
routes to high-level frequent flyers when the seats were not
sold. Now frequent flyers say they are seeing empty
business-class seats while being told that they are no longer
available to passengers who do not specifically pay for those
higher-priced seats.
"It blows my mind that they'd rather keep those seats empty
than keep my loyalty," says Kubryk, 31, a New York-based hotel
furniture salesman.
Undoing upgrades on those routes comes amid a swirl of other
changes for frequent flyers, but particularly those who fly
Delta. The biggest change, calculating points earned based on
money spent rather than miles flown, favors business travelers
who are the most likely to pay top-dollar prices for last-minute
bookings.
The change in how miles will be calculated is scheduled to
start at the beginning of 2015. The airline also revised its
frequent-flyer award levels for next year.
Delta spokesman Paul Skrbec notes that the company's change
to its upgrade policy comes as the airline is making major
investments to upgrade amenities on those routes. That includes
seats that turn into beds, improved entertainment choices and
"premium dining."
He also points out that at the same time the airline was
taking away upgrades on the routes to and from New York, it was
adding upgrades on flights between Hawaii and Los Angeles, Salt
Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.
On Delta's improved Boeing 757s used on transcontinental
flights, the coach section will get a makeover, with 44 "Economy
Comfort" seats with more legroom and greater seat recline being
added (plus 108 regular seats).
All economy seats will have a USB port and an outlet, plus a
nine-inch video monitor. You get a 16-inch monitor in Delta's
BusinessElite cabin.
YOUR CHOICES
For those who want to remain loyal to Delta and want to fly
business class, your primary option is to pay for it. A "Global
Upgrade" - a bump-up available for any route - could be used,
but frequent flyers say those tend to be used on more costly and
longer international flights.
That fancy business class seat will not come cheap. A
sampling of non-stop New York to Los Angeles roundtrip flights
on Delta, using a five-day stay available with one-week's notice
had a range of $962 to $1,205 for economy and $4,578 to $5,216
for business class.
Flyers who switch over to another airline may have more luck
getting upgrades. Other airlines have similar or even better
amenities than what Delta is adding, says frequent flyer expert,
Brian Kelly, who runs ThePointsGuy.com.
Besides similar amenities on United Airlines and
American, JetBlue is launching a first-class
service in June called "Mint" on flights between New York and
Los Angeles or San Francisco.
But other airlines still allow their high-level frequent
flyers to upgrade.
American allows its elite-status passengers to get upgrades
72 hours in advance, and United allows its top passengers to
cash in miles or reward certificates to bump up their seating.
While airlines routinely tweak their mileage programs, Kelly
says Delta's policy change is particularly harsh because it
gambles that enough people will want to pay for the seats at the
expense of loyalty customers.
"It's the straw that's going to break a lot of elites'
backs," he says.
That includes Jason Schlossberg, 40, who regularly flies
from New York to San Francisco on Delta. The president of New
York-based public relations firm kwittken + company says he was
routinely upgraded until a flight late last month, which is when
he realized the policy change had taken effect.
After that surprise, he says: "I'm going to be looking into
this issue much more closely than I have been, after
experiencing this first-hand."
PLAY THE GAME
Another alternative that gets a lot of attention among
serious frequent flyers is playing the airlines off each other.
Delta frequent flyer Richard Laermer, 52, says he is not
happy with Delta, so he is planning on checking what is
available for him if he changes camps through a process known as
"status match." That allows elite flyers to trade on their
status with one airline and get elite perks with another.
To get a status match, travelers must contact another
carrier's frequent flyer program and make the request. The
standards vary by airline - not every airline will go after
every other airline's customers - and typically the airline you
are switching to will require a certain amount of new travel to
qualify.
There are even promotions to draw in rival airlines' top
passengers.
United, for instance, is offering platinum-level flyers from
Delta and US Airways platinum level status on United for 90 days
through the end of May. That can be retained if they fly at
least 18,000 miles or 22 flight segments during that period.
But rather than bringing most of their business to a single
airline - Kubryk says his company spent $42,000 for his Delta
flights last year - business travelers could perhaps just do
what most consumers do: shop for the best flights each time they
fly.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and G Crosse)