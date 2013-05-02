NEW YORK May 2 Nearly three-quarters of
Americans are planning to take a summer break and many will be
heading to the beach, which is the most popular vacation
getaway, according to a report released on Thursday by online
travel company Orbitz.
Historical and cultural tours are the next most popular
option, followed by cruises, Orbitz said.
With their balmy climates, Orlando, Las Vegas and Cancun are
the top three summer destinations, along with Los Angeles,
Honolulu and Maui, which were among the ten most popular
destinations.
Seattle, New York, San Francisco and Denver also made the
list.
"With the economy continuing to rebound, we're seeing
consumers move away from settling on a shorter summer road trip
and thinking more about that big vacation to someplace like
Cancun," said Jeanenne Tornatore, senior travel editor for
Orbitz.com, which based its results on flight and hotel
bookings.
Tornatore said airfares have also dipped since last year,
making travel more appealing.
The cost of flights to all of the top destinations, except
for Cancun, have fallen, according to Orbitz. The drop ranged
from less than one percent for Orlando to 14 percent for Denver.
An Orbitz poll of 750 adults showed that three-quarters of
travelers plan to keep their budget below $2,500. In addition to
finding cheaper flights, 11 percent of consumers said they would
consider shortening their vacation and 34 percent would eat some
meals in their room, rather a restaurant, to save money.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Paul Simao)