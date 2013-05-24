By Michael Sadowski
| HARRISBURG
HARRISBURG Pa. May 24 New Jersey, which
launched the start of its summer season on Friday after many of
its beaches were devastated by Superstorm Sandy last year, is
getting support from neighboring state tourist agencies.
Instead of trying to attract some of the 59 million tourists
who visit the Jersey shore and spend $19 billion each year,
states including Pennsylvania and Delaware have taken a
hands-off approach to attracting tourists from the Jersey shore.
"We believe in the golden rule," said Linda Parkowski,
director of the Delaware Tourism Office. "We know if the wind
didn't shift northwest during the storm, it would have been
Delaware that got hit hardest. We're very cognizant of that."
Sandy caused an estimated $36.9 billion of damage in New
Jersey when it hit on Oct. 29, according to state estimates. The
storm left much of the state's 130 miles (209 kms) of coastline
in ruins.
But most of the state's popular beaches - Atlantic City,
Cape May, Sandy Hook and others - are already open or plan to be
soon, and the state is spending $25 million to send out a
positive message to attract tourists.
MARKETING WAR CHEST
The Atlantic City Alliance, a privately-backed tourism
organization, has another $20 million designated for marketing,
according to Jeff Guaracino, the chief strategy officer for the
alliance. That's in addition to financial efforts of local
tourism agencies, casinos and other shore businesses.
"It's a war chest," he said. "I would say, arguably, it's
the most the state has ever spent on tourism marketing."
Tourism officials in Philadelphia, whose residents are some
of southern New Jersey's biggest clients, said they have no
plans to aggressively redirect tourists to Pennsylvania's
biggest city, which is an hour's drive from New Jersey beaches.
"Things will fall where they will," said Cara Schneider,
media relations director at the Greater Philadelphia Tourism
Marketing Corp. "I think you'd see people furrowing their brows
if they saw an ad to get people to leave New Jersey beaches and
go somewhere else."
Delaware expects a 20 to 25 percent increase in visitors
this summer because of damage in bordering New Jersey.
"We find that people who visit Delaware want to come back to
Delaware," Parkowski said. "But it's not our plan to try and
keep them here."
Further south in Ocean City, Maryland, which has about 4
million visitors a year, the city is open for business this
summer, according to Donna Abbott, director of the Ocean City
Department of Tourism.
She said the department has increased marketing in New
Jersey and New York, but that is more of a defensive move to let
people know Ocean City was not affected by the storm.
Tourism officials in the Pocono Mountains in northeast
Pennsylvania are "optimistic" they could see more visitors this
summer. But they have not marketed to them, said Carl Wilgus,
president and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.
"I would suggest it would be in poor taste," he said. "I can
tell you from past experiences that kind of campaign is not very
effective. You still have to make the case of why your region is
a good place to go."