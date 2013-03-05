NEW YORK, March 5 Four southern U.S. cities ranked as the best value destinations for savvy travelers looking to get the most for their money during a vacation, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Orlando, Florida, which scored points for low prices, topped the list for the second consecutive year, followed by Atlanta, where discounts abound.

Tampa, Florida, jumped three places from last year's ranking to take the No. 3 spot, pushing Dallas-Fort Worth down to fourth place.

"We all have travel budgets; it's just a question of how that matches up with the types of vacations we want to take," Clem Bason, president of the Hotwire Group, which compiled the report released by hotwire.com, said in a statement.

The discount travel website rated 50 vacation areas across the country on low prices and discounts for air travel, hotels and cars, and affordable entertainment options.

Phoenix, which placed fifth, had the best marks for entertainment, while Raleigh and Charlotte, both in North Carolina, placed sixth and seventh with high scores for their low prices and discounts.

Houston, St. Louis in Missouri and Sacramento, California, completed the top 10. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Cynthia Osterman)