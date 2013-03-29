By Derek Brooks
| VIENNA, March 29
VIENNA, March 29 Vienna's opulent Habsburg-era
coffee houses, architecture, palaces, operas, and other cultural
institutions give the city an air of imperial grandeur.
Yet the Austrian capital with 1.7 million residents is not
stuck in the past, regularly topping quality of life lists and
hosting numerous large-scale gay events such as the Life Ball,
Rainbow Parade, Rainbow Ball, and Identities Queer Film
Festival.
This month Vienna reviewed its gay and lesbian tourism
strategy and is now promoting its music, culture and imperial
history to LGBT travellers with money to spend.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a short stay in Vienna, once home to the
likes of Sigmund Freud, Austrian author Arthur Schnitzler and
Empress Elisabeth, known as Sisi to her family and friends.
Friday
4:30 p.m. - Start with a visit to Schloss Belvedere, the
former residence of Prince Eugene of Savoy (1663-1736),that
houses the world's largest Gustav Klimt collection. The baroque
palace is a showcase of the prince's power in Habsburg Austria,
after he repelled the Turks who were laying siege to Vienna.
Rumoured to be gay, his sister-in-law is reported to have
said: "He doesn't trouble himself with ladies, a nice couple of
page boys would be more his thing." The palace is home to
Klimt's most famous painting, "The Kiss".
6:30 p.m. - Time for some food and philosophy at a Viennese
coffee house. Legend has it that when the Turkish army was
repelled in 1683, they left sacks of coffee beans behind, thus
sparking the coffee houses for which Vienna is famous. For an
expensive coffee try Cafe Central, whose patrons included Freud,
Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Lenin, and Leon Trotsky in 1913 alone. (here)
7:30 p.m - Attend a concert in the golden hall of the Wiener
Musikverein but be sure to buy tickets in advance as the
philharmonic orchestra tends to be booked months out.
10:00 p.m. - Wind through the narrow medieval streets of the
first district to find the wine bar Santo Spirito. Frequented by
local performers and a gay favourite, the bar plays classical
music with baroque and camp flair. (www.santospirito.at/)
Saturday
9 a.m. - Grab a snack and coffee in one of dozens of cafes
in the Naschmarkt, an open-air market stretching between the
Karlsplatz and Kettenbrueckengasse U-bahn stations. An
established gay haunt, Cafe Savoy near the end of the Naschmarkt
has chandeliers, statues and wood paneling, enlarged by one of
largest single-piece mirrors in Europe. (www.savoy.at/)
10:30 a.m.- Take the U-bahn to the south-west of the city to
the 1,441-room rococo Schoenbrunn, the Habsburg imperial palace
and summer residence of Viennese icon Empress Elisabeth. Known
as one of the most beautiful queens in Europe, she maintained a
19 inch waist through strict diet and a workout routine unique
for the 19th century. (www.schoenbrunn.at/en.html)
12:30 p.m. - Head north to grab a book at the Loewenherz
Bookstore, one of the largest gay bookstores in Europe with over
12,000 titles, and have lunch at neighbouring Cafe Berg.
Loewenherz is named after Richard the Lionheart. As the
story goes, Vienna's original city wall was built from ransom
money gained from the release of Richard the Lionheart in the
11th century. The ransom was only made possible because his male
lover Blondel heard his love song coming from Castle Duernstein.
2:00 p.m. - Meander along the Ringstrasse, the imperial
circular boulevard which replaced the city walls and is lined
with a wealth of beautiful buildings. Enter the Albertina Museum
in the Hofburg Palace, which boasts the largest and most
valuable graphic collections in the world. The 18th century
founder, Archduchess Marie Christine, is reputed to have been in
a lesbian relationship with her sister-in-law, Isabella, the
first wife of Emperor Joseph II. (www.albertina.at/en
4:00 p.m. - Continue to the gothic Stephansdom Cathedral in
the centre square and climb the tower for an excellent view of
the Austrian capital before heading down Kartnerstrasse, making
a short detour to Kaiserbruendl sauna, Vienna's best known gay
sauna harking back to days of Habsburg grandeur. The sauna was
frequented by one of Emperor Franz Joseph's brothers who had a
special entrance made for incognito access.
6:00 p.m. - Any visit to Vienna involves having a Wiener
Schnitzel, a cutlet of breaded veal or pork, served with potato
salad. Gaesthaus Ubl in the Wieden district with simple wood
tables, white walls, and a traditional menu is a local
favourite.
8:00 p.m. - Dress to impress and enjoy the grandeur of the
Vienna State Opera House. Two gay architects, Eduard van der
Nuell and August Sicard von Sicardsburg, designed the building,
but Van der Nuell committed suicide in 1868 before its
completion after criticism of the building. (www.wiener-staatsoper.at)
Sunday
9:00 a.m. - Start the morning with breakfast at any of the
number of cafes in the trendy and artsy MuseumsQuartier (MQ).
These former Habsburg stables have been transformed into a plaza
of culture that features museums, galleries, restaurants and
shops. (www.mqw.at/en/)
10:00 a.m. - A favourite in MQ is the Leopold Museum, which
houses the largest collection of Expressionist artist Egon
Schiele's works. It recently drew the crowds (including
naturists in a special viewing) with the exhibit "Naked Men", a
homage to male nudity. (www.leopoldmuseum.org/en)
11:00 a.m. - See the pomp and majesty of the Lipizzaner
horses as they perform a classical dressage at the Spanish
Riding School inside the Hofburg palace. The school has been
practising the art for over 440 years. (www.srs.at/en/)
1:00 p.m. - A catholic country, most stores are closed on
Sunday so do as the Viennese and head to Prater for an afternoon
in the park. Grab a sausage from a food stand and head to
Riesenrad, featured in the Orson Welles film "The Third Man".
3:00 p.m. - End your stay in Vienna at a traditional wine
tavern, or Heuriger, in Grinzing or Doebling districts on the
outer edges of the city. Vienna has 1,680 acres of vineyards
located inside the city limits. Enjoy some hearty Austrian food
like Schweinebraten (roast pork) and Kaiserschmarrn (strips of
pancake served with fruit compote) and say "Prost!" with a glass
of Gruener Veltliner, a popular local white wine.
(Reporting By Derek Brooks; Editing by Victoria Bryan and
Belinda Goldsmith)