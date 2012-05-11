WARSAW May 11 Got 48 hours to spare this summer
in Warsaw, the capital of Poland for more than 400 years?
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors get
the most out of a 48-hour visit.
Located in central Poland, Warsaw is easily accessible by
train and plane. The airport is conveniently located within the
city limits and only a 15-minute drive or 30-minute bus ride
from the centre.
Legend says the city's name is based on the love story of a
fisherman named Wars, who meets a beautiful siren on the banks
of the Vistula river named Sawa. They marry and live happily
ever after, with others naming the village after their union.
In modern times, just 20 years after ditching Communism and
going into default, Poland is the European Union's economic
success story. With central Europe's largest economy and a
population of 38 million people, Poland is the only EU member to
have avoided recession in recent years.
Warsaw, which combines the old with the new, leads the
country's economy -- providing a busy home for the headquarters
of many companies, a thriving stock exchange, government
offices, international institutions, universities and many
tourist attractions.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - Start your trip by looking out on the entire city
from the top terrace of the neo-Gothic Palace of Science and
Culture in the heart of the capital.
The palace, at 754-feet (230-metres), is Warsaw's tallest.
It has 42 floors and hosts restaurants, theatres, bars, museums
and a swimming pool. It was built in the 1950s as a gift from
Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin to remind Poles of where their
loyalties should lie during the Cold War.
Located between the central train station and a main
shopping area, this "living museum of socialist realist art", is
visible up to 20 miles away.
6 p.m. - After enjoying a view over the entire city, take a
lift back down, run by an old-fashioned lift operator, and make
your way to have dinner and/or drinks at the trendy and artsy
Cafe Kulturalna, the socialist-realist and monumental ground
floor of the Palace, set up inside a theatre. Cafe Kulturalna
often hosts alternative music bands that play small live
concerts. Reservations are recommended.
8 p.m. - If you are up for a short walk, take a stroll to
Foksal street. There you will certainly find a bar of your
liking. Reservations on weekends are recommended if you want to
sit on one of the beautiful patios on a summer evening.
If you are feeling more ambitious, walk over the Poniatowski
bridge (the walk should take 20-30 minutes) to see Warsaw's
newest investment - the National Stadium built for the UEFA
European Championship soccer cup this June. At night it is
beautifully lit up in the red and white national colours.
10 p.m. Go to Przekaski Zakaski - Bistro a la Fourchette on
nearby Krakowskie Przedmiescie (Royal Avenue). Move back in
history and have Communist-style vodka shots and herring snacks,
overlooking the Presidential Palace.
SATURDAY
10 a.m. A walk down the Royal Avenue (Krakowskie
Przedmiescie), the route of Polish kings for travelling between
their city and summer residences, is an ideal start to the day.
You can stop by the Church of All Saints, by the Copernicus
Monument, where the heart of Frederic Chopin is buried.
The Old Town awaits you at the end of your stroll.
Don't be fooled, though. The old town is not that old - it
was reconstructed after World War II. It is an almost exact
replica of the original - from before the destruction.
During the war and particularly during the Warsaw Uprising
in 1944, Warsaw was torched, bombarded and razed to the ground,
including the Old Town area.
You can get the idea of what Warsaw looked like back then
from a famous scene in the Pianist, when Adrian Brody (playing
Wladyslaw Szpilan) emerges from his final hide-out and looks at
completely ruined Warsaw stretching for miles.
Surviving architects after the war searched for old
photographs, plans and documents in an attempt to ensure an
exact reconstruction of the Old Town (Stare Miasto).
12 p.m. - Enjoy lunch at Kompania Piwna, accompanied by a
large mug of beer. The restaurant is located in a historic
building, right next to the Old City's red-brick walls. There
you get to see and feel the original size of the city since the
walls were once the old fortress walls protecting Warsawians
from outside threats.
2 p.m. - After lunch you can visit the modern and
interactive science museum, the Copernicus Science Centre, near
the Old Town and the Warsaw University, where you could, for
example, see what jumping up and down would feel like on
different planets, depending on their gravity levels.
6 p.m. - Enjoy dinner at restaurant/wine bar Enoteka, hidden
in the basement of a historic building on Dluga Street. You can
choose wines from around the world at cost prices to go with the
delicious menu on offer.
If you're up for a more posh evening, head to Mielzynski
wine bar - one of the hottest places in Warsaw, located in the
once industrial part of Warsaw. Enjoy great wine in what looks
to be an old warehouse. Reservations are advisable.
10 p.m. - If you feel like partying into the night, pick one
of the many clubs on Mazowiecka street, the place to be on a
Saturday night.
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Make a perfect start to a beautifully sunny Sunday
on the Square of the Three Crosses (Plac Trzech Krzyzy), lined
with trendy cafes offering tasty breakfasts. Just the thing if
you are recovering from a heavy night.
Sit in the sun and sip an espresso, looking across at the
Warsaw bourse, the symbol of Poland's transition to capitalism
in 1989, and watching the world go by.
The building which now houses the bourse makes a neat
physical symbol of Poland's transition from communist country to
capitalist democracy. It used to be the headquarters of the
Communist Party Politburo, one of the most inaccessible and
guarded buildings in the country during the Cold War.
12 p.m. Take a bus to Wilanow, a beautifully green district
of the capital and walk through the Baroque royal residence --
the Wilanow Palace Museum, which was the summer residence of
King John III Sobieski, famous for the erotic letters he
exchanged with his beloved French-born wife and his great
victory over the Turkish army in the Battle of Vienna in 1683.
2 p.m. Slowly make your way back to the centre. Get off the
bus at the prime minister's office on the Ujazdowskie Avenue and
walk to Atelier Amaro for an exceptional lunch experience.
Atelier Amaro is the first Polish restaurant to earn a
Michelin Rising Star award.
You could also lunch at the Belvedere Restaurant inside the
Lazienki Park - a beautifully located restaurant-orangerie. If
you sit on the outdoor patio you might get a visit from the
resident peacock.
4 p.m. After lunch, take a stroll through alleys lined with
blossoming roses and chestnut trees in Warsaw's most famous
Lazienki Park before heading home.
In the summer months, Chopin piano concerts are organised in
the park on weekends.
(Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska, editing by Paul Casciato)