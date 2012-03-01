BRIEF-Altus TFI sells its entire 10.69 pct stake in Soho Development
* AFTER TRANSACTION ALTUS TFI SA DOES NOT OWN ANY SHARES OF CO
March 1 Travelers Cos has won the reversal of a court order directing it to pay more than $500 million to satisfy asbestos-related claims stemming from its coverage of a policyholder, Johns-Manville Corp.
U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said a federal bankruptcy judge erred in concluding that all the conditions required for payment under three settlement agreements dating from 2004 had been satisfied.
From the 1920s to 1970s, Johns-Manville had been the largest U.S. maker of products containing asbestos. It filed for bankruptcy protection in 1982 under the weight of litigation tied to resulting health problems.
Johns-Manville emerged from Chapter 11 in 1988 and is now owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc .
BRUSSELS, June 12 Belgian carpet maker Balta narrowed the price range of its initial public offering on Monday to between 13.25 and 13.75 euros, at the bottom end of its previous guidance.