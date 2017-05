Aug 4 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Jay Fishman will step down, and Alan Schnitzer will succeed him.

Schnitzer is the Chief Executive of Travelers' business and international insurance, the company's largest segment.

Schnitzer's appointment will be effective Dec. 1.

Fishman will become Executive Chairman after Schnitzer's appointment, the company said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)