(Adds background)
Aug 4 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc said on Tuesday Alan Schnitzer would take over
as chief executive from Jay Fishman, effective Dec. 1.
Fishman has led the company since April 2004 when The St.
Paul Companies Inc merged with Travelers Property Casualty Corp
and under his watch, Travelers' stock value has more than
doubled.
The 62-year old has aggressively raised insurance prices in
the past several quarters to combat low interest rates that have
kept a lid on insurers' investment income over the past few
years.
Fishman had said in November that he had been diagnosed with
a neuromuscular condition.
Schnitzer, 49, is the chief executive of Travelers' business
and international insurance, the company's biggest business and
has been with the company since April 2007.
Fishman will become executive chairman after Schnitzer's
appointment, Travelers said.
The company's stock was marginally lower at $106.50 in
extended trading.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Subrat Patnaik; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)